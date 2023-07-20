Minx returns with an electrifying and hilarious continuation in Season 2. Starring Olivia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, the latest season of Minx showcases the remarkable progress the show has made since its unexpected cancellation on HBO Max, despite being renewed for a second season. However, in a surprising turn of events, Minx Season 2 finds a new home on a rising streaming platform, generating a wave of excitement among the show's team as they eagerly prepare to introduce Minx to an entirely fresh audience.

Celebrated for its portrayal of feminist ideals in the '70s, Season 2 brings significant transformations as Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, resulting in the newfound commercial success of Minx. With the introduction of new leadership, Doug faces challenges in maintaining control within Bottom Dollar, while Joyce, as she rises to stardom, starts to deviate from her core beliefs. As the outcasts of Bottom Dollar are thrust into the mainstream, they grapple with self-reflection and begin questioning their evolving identities and true desires amidst this newfound triumph.

Here's where you can stream Season 2 of Minx.

Minx Release Date 2022-03-17 Cast Ophelia Lovibond, Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Is Minx Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via Starz

For those who have access to the Starz premium cable channel, the season premiere will air on Friday, July 21, at 9:00 PM est. New episodes will air on Fridays at the same time.

RELATED: 'Minx' & 9 Other Shows That Were Cancelled After Being Renewed

Is Minx Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via Starz

Certainly! New episodes of Season 2 of Minx are exclusively available for viewing on Starz. In case you haven't subscribed to Starz yet, you can opt for a basic subscription costing around $4.99 per month. Additionally, you have the opportunity to catch up on the previous season of Minx through Starz.

Watch on Starz

Can You Watch 'Minx' Season 2 Without Starz?

Image via Starz

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can choose to add Starz to Hulu's premium service for $9.99 per month.

Watch on Hulu

Watch the Minx Season 2 Trailer

Below is the official synopsis for Minx Season 2:

“After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom. As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.”

What's the Minx Season 2 Schedule?

Image via Starz

Minx Season 2 officially premieres on July 21, 2023. Unlike Season 1, which had a total of 10 episodes, Season 2 will only have 8 episodes. These episodes will be released weekly from July 21 until the season finale on September 8. Be sure to jot down the schedule below:

Episode 201: “The Perils of Being a Wealthy Widow” - July 21, 2023

One year into launching Minx Magazine, Joyce struggles to pick a new publisher she can trust. Drowning in debt, Doug scrambles to keep his company afloat. Shelly goes back to the ‘burbs to focus on her family.

Episode 202: “I Thought the Bed Was Gonna Fly” - July 28, 2023

Bottom Dollar hosts the west coast premiere of the controversial and illegal adult film, “Deep Throat.” Doug tries to dazzle their new publisher, Constance, while Joyce sets out to get a famed writer to contribute a piece for Minx.

Episode 203: “It’s Okay to Like It” - August 04, 2023

Six months later, Minx is front and center of the sexual revolution, and Rolling Stone descends to the Bottom Dollar offices to interview the gang. Joyce busies herself with work to avoid being interviewed while Doug tries to co-opt the reporters to promote his new science magazine. After partying a little too hard, Richie struggles to pull off a big shoot. Shelly and Lenny get into the swing of things and lead a sexual revolution of their own.

Episode 204: “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sexiness” - August 11, 2023

Joyce takes her eyes off the ball(s) and ditches work for her new rockstar beau. Doug and Bambi put their all into surprising Constance with a new, flashy idea for the company. Shelly returns to work at Bottom Dollar and finds it hard to focus around Bambi.

Episode 205: “A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree” - August 18, 2023

Joyce and Doug head to Vegas to sell the international rights to Minx. Joyce runs into some colleagues from her past and competes for relevance. At Bottom Dollar, Tina aims to let loose and host a watch party for the Billy Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs tennis match. Shelly faces off on the court with a snide Minx model. Feeling uninspired, Richie explores his career options.

Episode 206: “This is Our Zig” - August 25, 2023

Shelly gets a taste of college life while joining Joyce on her victory-lap trip to Vassar. Doug accompanies Tina to her mom’s retirement party and learns some surprising news. Bambi connects with Richie on a trip of their own.

Episode 207: “God Closes a Door, Opens a Glory Hole” - September 1, 2023

Constance, Joyce, and Tina head to a wilderness retreat to pick Minx International publishers. Back at Bottom Dollar, Richie has to replace a centerfold and scrambles to redo the new issue. Bambi and Shelly get into a steamy situation. Doug makes a concerning discovery and questions the fate of his company

Episode 208: “Woman of the Hour” - September 8, 2023

At the Minx International launch party, Doug confronts Constance, while Joyce starts to lose control of her magazine. Shelly and Lenny look towards an uncertain future.

RELATED: 7 Strong Female-Led Shows Like 'Minx'

More Female Empowering Shows Like Minx You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Netflix

Glow (2017-2019): Inspired by the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, Glow is a vibrant comedy-drama television series set in the 1980s that follows a group of struggling actresses and misfits who come together to form an all-female professional wrestling league. Led by the charismatic Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and the former soap opera star Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), the diverse ensemble of wrestlers, including characters like Cherry Bang (Sydelle Noel) and Carmen Wade (Britney Young), navigate the challenges of the wrestling world while dealing with personal and professional conflicts.

Watch on Netflix

Run the World (2021-now): Another Starz staple, Run the World depicts the exhilarating triumphs and heart-wrenching challenges faced by Whitney (Amber Stevens West), Renee (Bresha Webb), and Sondi (Corbin Reid) as they strive for global dominance. Whitney embarks on a journey of self-discovery to flourish in her life, regardless of her relationship with Ola (Tosin Morohunfola). Meanwhile, Renee and Sondi grapple with defining their true desires in love and career. Whether they reconnect with past flames, experience the lavish lifestyle of a millionaire, or witness their careers taking unexpected turns, these strong Black women, strengthened by their unbreakable friendship, refuse to let anything hinder their progress.

Watch on Starz

American Woman (2018): Set in the 1970s, American Woman follows the life of Bonnie Nolan (Alicia Silverstone), a suburban housewife in Beverly Hills. When Bonnie's husband leaves her and their two daughters, she must navigate the challenges of single motherhood while embracing her newfound independence. With the support of her best friend Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and her free-spirited coworker Diana (Jennifer Bartels), Bonnie embarks on a journey of self-discovery, defying societal norms and finding her path.

Purchase on Vudu