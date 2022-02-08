With the Academy Awards airing on March 27, there’s plenty of time to catch up with all of this year’s nominees. With streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ receiving several nominations for multiple movies, it’s easier than ever to watch all the nominees before the big night. To help you watch all the big titles before the Oscars are handed out, here’s a handy guide to how to watch the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.
Affairs of the Art
1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
Ascension
1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Paramount+
Attica
1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Audible
1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Bestia
1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
Being the Ricardos
3 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Nicole Kidman), Actor in a Leading Role (Javier Bardem), and Actor in a Supporting Role (J.K. Simmons)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Belfast
7 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Ciarán Hinds), Actress in a Supporting Role (Judi Dench), Directing, Music (Original Song), Sound, and Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services
BoxBallet
1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
CODA
3 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur), and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Apple TV+
Coming 2 America
1 nomination - Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Cruella
2 nominations - Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Cyrano
1 nomination - Costume Design
Where to Watch: Opening in theaters nationwide on February 25th
Don’t Look Up
4 nominations - Best Picture, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), and Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
The Dress
1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube
Drive My Car
4 nominations - Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters
Dune
10 nominations - Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services
Encanto
3 nominations - Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), and Music (Original Song)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
2 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain), and Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Available to stream on HBO Max
Flee
3 nominations - Animated Feature Film, Documentary (Feature), and International Feature Film
Where to Watch: Available to watch on Hulu
Four Good Days
1 nomination - Music (Original Song)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Free Guy
1 nomination - Visual Effects
Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services
The Hand of God
1 nomination - International Feature Film
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
House of Gucci
1 nomination - Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch: Available to buy on VOD services
King Richard
6 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Actress in a Leading Role (Aunjanue Ellis), Film Editing, Music (Original Song), and Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services
Lead Me Home
1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Licorice Pizza
3 nominations - Best Picture, Directing, and Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters
The Long Goodbye
1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube
The Lost Daughter
3 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Actress in a Supporting Role (Jessie Buckley), and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Luca
1 nomination - Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
1 nomination - International Feature Film
Where to Watch: Coming to streaming platforms on February 11th
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
1 nomination - Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Nightmare Alley
4 nominations - Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, and Production Design
Where to Watch: Available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu
No Time to Die
3 nominations - Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects
Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services
On My Mind
1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
Parallel Mothers
2 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Penélope Cruz), and Music (Original Score)
Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters
Please Hold
1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
The Power of the Dog
12 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch), Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons & Kodi Smit-McPhee), Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst), Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
The Queen of Basketball
1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube
Raya and the Last Dragon
1 nomination - Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Robin Robin
1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
1 nomination - Visual Effects
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Spencer
1 nomination - Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Spider-Man: No Way Home
1 nomination - Visual Effects
Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Three Songs for Benazir
1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
tick, tick…BOOM!
2 nominations - Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Garfield), and Film Editing
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix
The Tragedy of Macbeth
3 nominations - Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington), Cinematography, and Production Design
Where to Watch: Available to stream on Apple TV+
West Side Story
7 nominations - Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Production Design, and Sound
Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters
When We Were Bullies
1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
The Windshield Wiper
1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
The Worst Person in the World
2 nominations - International Feature Film, and Writing (Original Screenplay)
Where to Watch: Opening in theaters on February 11
Writing With Fire
1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)
Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online
