Catch up with this year's Oscars from the comfort of your home.

With the Academy Awards airing on March 27, there’s plenty of time to catch up with all of this year’s nominees. With streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ receiving several nominations for multiple movies, it’s easier than ever to watch all the nominees before the big night. To help you watch all the big titles before the Oscars are handed out, here’s a handy guide to how to watch the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

Affairs of the Art

1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

Ascension

1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Paramount+

Attica

1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Audible

1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Bestia

1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

Being the Ricardos

Image via Amazon Studios

3 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Nicole Kidman), Actor in a Leading Role (Javier Bardem), and Actor in a Supporting Role (J.K. Simmons)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Belfast

7 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Ciarán Hinds), Actress in a Supporting Role (Judi Dench), Directing, Music (Original Song), Sound, and Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services

BoxBallet

1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

CODA

Image via Apple TV+

3 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur), and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Apple TV+

Coming 2 America

Image via Amazon Studios

1 nomination - Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Cruella

Image via Disney

2 nominations - Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+

Cyrano

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

1 nomination - Costume Design

Where to Watch: Opening in theaters nationwide on February 25th

Don’t Look Up

Image via Netflix

4 nominations - Best Picture, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), and Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

The Dress

1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube

Drive My Car

'Drive My Car' (2021)

4 nominations - Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters

Dune

Image via Warner Bros.

10 nominations - Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services

Encanto

Image via Disney

3 nominations - Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), and Music (Original Song)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

2 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain), and Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Flee

Image via Neon

3 nominations - Animated Feature Film, Documentary (Feature), and International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Available to watch on Hulu

Four Good Days

1 nomination - Music (Original Song)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Free Guy

Image via 20th Century Studios

1 nomination - Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services

The Hand of God

Image via Netflix

1 nomination - International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

House of Gucci

Image via United Artists Releasing

1 nomination - Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch: Available to buy on VOD services

King Richard

Image via Warner Bros.

6 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Actress in a Leading Role (Aunjanue Ellis), Film Editing, Music (Original Song), and Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services

Lead Me Home

1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Licorice Pizza

3 nominations - Best Picture, Directing, and Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters

The Long Goodbye

1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube

The Lost Daughter

Image via Netflix

3 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Olivia Colman), Actress in a Supporting Role (Jessie Buckley), and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Luca

Image via Disney

1 nomination - Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

1 nomination - International Feature Film

Where to Watch: Coming to streaming platforms on February 11th

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

1 nomination - Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Nightmare Alley

Image via Searchlight

4 nominations - Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, and Production Design

Where to Watch: Available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu

No Time to Die

Image via MGM

3 nominations - Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Available to rent on VOD services

On My Mind

1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

Parallel Mothers

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

2 nominations - Actress in a Leading Role (Penélope Cruz), and Music (Original Score)

Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters

Please Hold

1 nomination - Short Film (Live Action)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

The Power of the Dog

12 nominations - Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch), Actor in a Supporting Role (Jesse Plemons & Kodi Smit-McPhee), Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst), Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

The Queen of Basketball

1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on YouTube

Raya and the Last Dragon

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

1 nomination - Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+

Robin Robin

Image via Aardman Animation

1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Image via Marvel Studios

1 nomination - Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Disney+

Spencer

Image via NEON

1 nomination - Actress in a Leading Role (Kristen Stewart)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Image Via Sony

1 nomination - Visual Effects

Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Three Songs for Benazir

1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

tick, tick…BOOM!

Image via Netflix

2 nominations - Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Garfield), and Film Editing

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Image via A24

3 nominations - Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington), Cinematography, and Production Design

Where to Watch: Available to stream on Apple TV+

West Side Story

Image via 20th Century Studios

7 nominations - Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Production Design, and Sound

Where to Watch: Currently playing in theaters

When We Were Bullies

1 nomination - Documentary (Short Subject)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

The Windshield Wiper

1 nomination - Short Film (Animated)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

The Worst Person in the World

Image via NEON

2 nominations - International Feature Film, and Writing (Original Screenplay)

Where to Watch: Opening in theaters on February 11

Writing With Fire

1 nomination - Documentary (Feature)

Where to Watch: Not currently available to watch online

