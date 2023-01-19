Welcome back to Point Place! After eight seasons on the air, from 1998 to 2006, That '70s Show wrapped and continued to occupy a soft spot in the hearts of those that grew up watching the sitcom. Years later, cast members from the series decided to return to their memorable roles in a revival project entitled That '90s Show. No, it won't be related to That '80s Show, an unsuccessful spinoff that came out in 2002. Instead, the latest sitcom will continue from where it left off in the OG series, but with the inclusion of a new generation of angsty and complicated kids as the leads. Since Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric's (Topher Grace) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) is currently a teenager, she must face all the coming-of-age struggles that arise from relationships, popularity, and more. Luckily, she has a group of friends to help her navigate this tricky phase. Given that the show is already available to stream, here is all the information that you must know in order to prepare for an immediate binge.

When Did That '90s Show Come Out?

It took about 17 years for this revival to come to fruition and land on streaming. All the episodes from the much-anticipated sitcom came out on January 19, which means that you can definitely watch the entire first season in one sitting. That '90s Show has 10 episodes in total, filled with the right amount of nostalgia. According to Remus Noronha's review for Collider, the series "really does manage to pay tribute to its predecessor, give us a fun snapshot of a beloved decade, and still present the audience with endearing characters whose own stories are just as interesting and funny as their previous generation's."

Where Can You Stream That '90s Show?

Since the series is a Netflix original, you must be subscriber to watch it. The streaming service has a few options of monthly plans to consider, in case you are planning to subscribe to it. The Basic with Ads plan is worth $6.99 per month, and as you can tell by its name, ads are included. Other than a few commercial breaks showing up sporadically, you are able to watch anything from the Netflix catalog through this option. Other possible plans to consider are the Basic without Ads ($9.99 per month), the Standard deal($15.49 per month), and the Premium one ($19.99 per month). What these three alternatives have in common is that they do not have ad breaks. The main difference among them is the number of screens that people can use to access content simultaneously through the same account, the video quality, and the ability to download episodes and films on your device.

Watch That 90s Show Trailer Here

Netflix released the official trailer for That '90s Show in December 2022, a few days before the holiday season as an early gift. In the opening shot, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) are preparing to welcome their granddaughter Leia at their house in Wisconsin for the summer. Although Red isn't very enthusiastic about opening the doors to more teenagers at their place, Kitty is excited to have the kids back under her wing and already has the snacks under control. As Leia arrives and meets her next-door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and a few other outcasts just like her, she can't help but feel a sense of belonging. The trailer also hints that the group will be in for a crazy ride, especially when they hang out in the Forman's basement. That '70s Show fans even received the reassurance that some of their favorite characters will be making guest appearances in the series. For instance, Wilmer Valderrama will be back as Fez, and it seems like the former foreign exchange student built an established career in Point Place as the go-to hairdresser in town. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace all show up for a brief instance in the trailer, indicating that they will also be involved in the series.

In fact, Kunis revealed in an interview with Access during a promo for her recent Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive, that her character Jackie ended up with Michael after the That '70s Show finale. Not only that, but they are now parents of a teenager called Jay (Mace Coronel), who may or may not be interested in Leia.

What Is the Plot of That '90s Show?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

Where Can You Stream That '70s Show?

That '90s Show may be streaming on Netflix, but its predecessor isn't available to watch on the platform. In case you haven't seen the OG series or would like to rewatch it after binging the revival, you will be able to find all eight seasons of That '70s Show through the Peacock Premium service. This plan costs $4.99 per month, and it allows you to watch anything from its extensive catalog, which includes titles such as Bates Motel and Bel Air. You can also watch episodes from NBC hit series the day after they air on TV. Paying for this plan does not exempt from ads, so it is important to note that there will be breaks in a lot of the shows that are on the streaming platform.

