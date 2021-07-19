The complete series of 30 Rock is arriving on the service next month. According to a tweet from the official Netflix account, all episodes of the hit NBC comedy will be arriving on the streaming service on August 1st. Captioned, “Listen up fives. A ten is speaking,” the tweet included screencaps of fan-favorite characters Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) to celebrate the show’s move. Previously available only on Hulu or Peacock, the series will be available in its entirety.

The hit comedy is making a high-profile comeback to Netflix, after most NBC shows have left for Peacock, the studio-specific streamer named after the network’s own logo. 30 Rock also joins NBC’s comedic titan Seinfeld in its move to Netflix, which will arrive on the service in September. Having been absent from the service for years, the arrival of the award-winning sitcom will certainly be one of Netflix’s best new release titles in August.

Also starring Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, and Judah Friedlander, 30 Rock takes place behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show airing on NBC, parodying both NBC and corporate America. Produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Fey's Little Stranger, the show was largely based on Fey’s real-life experience as head writer on Saturday Night Live, and refers to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the address of NBC Studios where SNL is written, produced, and performed.

Running from 2006 through 2013, the show’s seven seasons garnered a number of awards, including eleven Primetime Emmys, and six Golden Globe Awards. It has also won a Peabody Award, which honors the “most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories” in television, radio, and online media. Binge all of 30 Rock when it comes to Netflix on August 1. Check out Netflix’s announcement below:

