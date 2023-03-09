From the writers of A Quiet Place comes the epic sci-fi action thriller 65. The movie follows space pilot Mills in the aftermath of an almost fatal crash, from which he and a young girl, Koa, are the only known survivors. When Mills disembarks his obliterated ship and warily takes in his new surroundings, he quickly realizes he is stranded on planet Earth - 65 million years in the past. Mills and Koa must battle with dangerous terrain and prehistoric creatures in order to make it to their one chance at rescue.

65 will mark writers and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' fourth collaboration. In addition to A Quiet Place, their previous work includes a selection of hair-raising movies such as the haunted house horror flick Haunt, and the found footage horror Nightlight. Beck and Woods are obviously no strangers to tension-heavy movies, and 65 looks to be exactly that.

Academy Award Nominee Adam Driver plays stranded space pilot Mills, and Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters) plays Koa, the only other crash survivor. Joining them are Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) as Nevine and Nika King (Euphoria) as Alya. Brian Dare (Jane the Virgin) provides the voice of Mills' ship.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch 65, as well as when and where the movie will be available near you.

When Is 65 Coming to Movie Theaters?

It's fair to say 65's release date has been a point of confusion among fans eager to see the movie. A total of five dates have been proposed since as early as May 2022, but these dates continued to be pushed back due to various scheduling reasons.

In February 2022, Sony Pictures Releasing finally made the announcement we'd all been waiting for and unveiled the final release date for the action movie.

65 will release in theaters across the United States on March 10, 2023. Here at Collider, we recently announced that 65 tickets are now on sale.

65 Showtimes:

You can use the links below to check out to buy tickets for 65 at a theater near you:

Is 65 Available to Stream?

At present, there is no confirmation about when or where 65 will be available to stream. However, the movie's distributor, Sony Pictures Releasing, leads us to speculate that 65 could be available on a number of different platforms when the time comes.

Most likely, 65 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony and the streaming giant back in April 2021. Since then recent Sony titles such as The Woman King, Bullet Train, and Where the Crawdads Sing have been available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the 65 Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment released a trailer for 65 on their official YouTube channel on December 14, 2022. The video has since gained a huge total of over 23 million views. The trailer begins with Mills explaining the dangerous crash situation to someone we assume will be responsible for his rescue. Mills says that his ship was hit by an "undocumented asteroid", causing it to veer off course and catastrophically crash in an unknown location. He adds that his ship was transporting 35 passengers on a "long-range exploratory mission". Mills can be seen disembarking his burning ship and slowly wandering, armed, into a swampy forest as he reveals to his unseen rescue team that he's crash-landed on an uncharted celestial body. He manages to locate one other survivor: a young girl named Koa. Together, Mills and Koa set out to make it to their rescue team, while having to face down the prehistoric creatures that roamed the Earth's surface 65 million years ago on their journey. With dinosaurs, unknown terrain, and only one chance at rescue, it seems Mills and Koa will have to participate in the battle of their lives.

Movies Similar to 65 That Are Available to Stream Now

Jurassic Park (1993) - If you're looking for more sci-fi action movies featuring intense battles with dinosaurs, look no further. It's safe to say Jurassic Park is the blueprint. The movie is set in a theme park boasting the modern world's first-ever live dinosaurs, brought to life by the cloning of prehistoric DNA. The wealthy entrepreneur responsible for creating the park invites a group of experts and his two grandchildren to be the first to experience his masterpiece. However, when the park's security system is deactivated and all power is lost, the dinosaurs inevitably escape, and the group experience a day they'll never forget.

Tenet (2020) - The movie follows a former CIA agent known only as The Protagonist (John David Washington). In order to prevent an attack from the future that will have catastrophic consequences for the present world, The Protagonist learns the craft of manipulating the flow of time. Fighting for the survival of the entire world, The Protagonist sets out on a mind-bending mission where the concept of linear time loses all meaning.

Godzilla (2014) - Godzilla begins with Navy bomb expert Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) leaving behind his family in San Francisco and traveling to Japan to bail out his estranged father Joe (Bryan Cranston), who has been detained by law enforcement for trespassing in a secure quarantine zone. Years earlier, Joe served as a supervisor on a project in Japan in which a prehistoric predator known as Godzilla is said to have caused a tragic incident at Joe's nuclear power plant. In the present, the father and son are reunited at the scene of the incident and find themselves in the middle of a crisis when they realize Godzilla is back once more to threaten the survival of humanity.

Don't Look Up (2021) - Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an MSU doctoral candidate in astronomy discovers an unknown comet, and it's not long before her worst fears are confirmed: in six months' time, the comet - which is large enough to cause the extinction of humanity - will collide with planet Earth. Kate and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) are asked by NASA to present their findings to the United States President. However, their news is not taken seriously, causing Kate and Mindy to set out on a country-wide media tour, having to convince the apathetic public of the danger they are facing.

