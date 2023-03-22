In 2004 Scrubs star Zach Braff made his big break into the world of filmmaking with the critical and commercial hit indie dramedy Garden State. It wasn't until ten years later that he released his follow-up film Wish I Was Here. Since then, he has dipped his toes into directing mainstream fare such as the 2017 remake of Going in Style, and episodes of hit shows such as Ted Lasso and Shrinking. With his next film, Braff looks to be returning to his more dramatic and personal roots.

Braff's latest film, A Good Person, centers on a struggling young woman, Allison, as she painstakingly tries to put the crumbling pieces of her life back together. Previously, Allison had it all; a devoted fiancé, a promising career, and a tight-knit circle of family and friends. However, when Allison survives a tragic accident that tears her family apart, her picture-perfect life quickly takes a nosedive. In the years following the tragedy, Allison battles with unresolved grief and recovery from opioid addiction. On this journey, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law who, it turns out, might be the only person able to help her move forward.

Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling) plays the struggling Allison, and critically acclaimed, award-winning actor Morgan Freeman plays her would-be father-in-law Daniel. Joining them are Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live) as Diane, Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) as Allison's fiancé Nathan, Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Daniel's granddaughter Ryan, and Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) as Simone.

Keep reading to find out how to watch A Good Person, as well as when and where the movie will be available near you.

Image via MGM

Related:Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield to Lead Romance Film ‘We Live in Time’

When Is A Good Person Coming to Movie Theaters?

We have good news for cinema fans across the globe: the movie's distribution company, MGM, recently announced that A Good Person will be available in theaters worldwide on March 24, 2023.

A Good Person Showtimes:

Image via MGM

You can use the following links below to check out local theaters and ticket availability near you:

Is A Good Person Available to Stream?

At present, we don't have concrete news about when or where A Good Person will be available to stream in the United States. However, the movie's distribution company, MGM, leads us to speculate that there may be two ways to stream A Good Person in the US when the time comes.

The first option will likely be via Hulu's online MGM channel, available to all United States residents with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. The second option will likely be via Amazon Prime Video, as it was announced last year that MGM had partnered with Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Prime Video is available with any Amazon Prime membership starting at $14.99 per month.

In the United Kingdom, following its theatrical release, A Good Person will be available to stream on the Sky Cinema channel via Sky Go on April 28, 2023. For existing Sky customers, there are many plans offering Sky Cinema, which can be purchased as an add-on starting at £11 per month.

Watch the A Good Person Trailer

MGM released the trailer for A Good Person on their official YouTube channel on December 15, 2022. It's safe to say the movie utilizes having one of the world's most famous voices on its cast list. At the beginning of the trailer, Morgan Freeman, as Daniel, can be heard narrating his family's idyllic life before the accident, as a montage of happy moments is seen playing out. We learn that Daniel is a model train enthusiast, comparing his miniature-sized village to his own world experiences. He explains that in his community "the neighbors are always kind" and "the lovers always end up together" as Allison and Nathan are seen in happier times enjoying a gathering of family and friends.

All too soon, however, this picture-perfect summary takes an incredibly dark turn. Brief scenes from the tragic accident are shown, and Daniel is seen taking a heartbreaking phone call as he explains, via the voice-over, that "in life, of course, nothing is nearly as neat and tidy". Additionally, in the trailer, we learn more about what happened during the life-altering accident, as well as the consequences of which the previously happy family is currently suffering. A man in a local bar asks Allison if she's engaged to Nathan, and she replies that she "was". The man tells Allison that he heard about the accident, and she explains that the woman who did not survive was about to be her sister-in-law. This untimely death, as to be expected, is shown to have torn the family apart. Daniel is seen to have a strained relationship with his surviving son, Nathan, as well as turning to alcohol, and Allison is seen struggling with an opioid addiction. Separately, the pair decide that they need help, and end up in attendance at the same support meeting. Although Allison initially tries to run away from her would-be father-in-law, the two slowly begin to reconcile and Allison realizes that Daniel might just be the mentor she needs to help her move forward.

A Good Person looks to be a realistic and oftentimes humorous look into grief, addiction, and giving yourself a second chance.

Related:Best Florence Pugh Performances, From Her Breakout in 'Lady Macbeth' to 'Black Widow'

Movies Similar to A Good Person That Are Available to Stream Now

Image via MGM

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) - Directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and featuring an all-star cast, This Is Where I Leave You is a comedy-drama that begins with the death of a chaotic family's patriarch. The sudden death of their father results in four adult siblings being forced to return to their childhood home for seven days in order to attend the funeral. Throughout this time, relationships between the siblings are more than a little strained, and reconnecting with their mother and various people from their pasts proves to be anything but easy.

Watch on Netflix

Beautiful Boy (2018) - Starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father-and-son David and Nic, Beautiful Boy is a biographical drama focusing on addiction and the effect it can have on family life. The movie begins with David frantically trying to track down his missing son, Nic. When a disheveled Nic reappears two days later, David realizes just how dangerous his son's addiction has become. Over the course of the movie, David mentors Nic and attempts to make him see that life is worth living. Poignant and at times heartbreaking, Beautiful Boy shows that a family's love is unconditional.

Watch on Prime Video