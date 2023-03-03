Many TV shows and movies focus on the very real epidemic of “Imposter Syndrome” which seems to affect most people. Movies like Black Swan and Almost Famous show the highs and lows that can come from this undeserved feeling of inferiority. But what happens when that inferior feeling is more than deserved? What ensues is a hilariously tangled tale of lies and mistaken identities, and the plot that drives the indie comedy, A Little White Lie. With an outstanding cast, a hilariously convoluted plot, and a talented director, it's a film that demands to be at the top of your watchlist. For anybody who can’t wait to see this new comedy, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this indie gem.

When Will A Little White Lie Be Released?

A Little White Lie will be distributed to US audiences by Saban Films on March 3rd.

Will A Little White Lie Be Available on Streaming or In Theaters?

A Little White Lie will be made available digitally to rent or purchase through your platform of choice. The film will not be receiving a wide theatrical release.

Where Can You Rent/Purchase A Little White Lie:

You can use the links below to rent or purchase A Little White Lie on-demand through your favorite platform of choice:

What Is A Little White Lie About:

The official synopsis for A Little White Lie via Saban Films reads:

A famous writer named Shriver is invited to attend a college's literary festival, but the invitation is mistakenly sent to a "down-on-his-luck" handyman with the same name who has never even read a book. Despite this, he accepts the invitation and travels to the college, where he is welcomed by fans and other writers, and even begins a romance with an English professor. Eventually, the real Shriver arrives and exposes the handyman as an imposter.

Is There A Trailer For A Little White Lie?

A trailer for A Little White Lie was released on January 31st. As Kate Hudson announces to her group of coworkers, “what if I told you the man coming to this festival is going to put us back on the literary map?”, we are introduced to this so-called literary meal ticket. Only in it for the star treatment and a little bit of booze, the fake Shriver accepts the offer and uses his aloof nature to appear more like a Hemingway-type recluse and less like a drunken imposter. So if he can’t make this festival the greatest literary event in history, he can make it the greatest hoax.

Who Is In the Cast of A Little White Lie?

Michael Shannon leads the film as Shriver. An acclaimed actor, Shannon has received two Academy Award nominations, his first for his role in Revolutionary Road and his second for the psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals. He has also starred in The Shape of Water, Knives Out, and Amsterdam. Kate Hudson stars as Simone Cleary. The daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, Hudson first came to prominence when she starred as Penny Lane in Almost Famous. Since then, she has had a lot of success in romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and You, Me & Dupree. Recently, she has enjoyed critical acclaim for her supporting role in the Rian Johnson mystery film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where she played Birdie Jay, a hedonistic model turned fashion designer.

Don Johnson plays T. Wasserman. Johnson got his start on TV in the hit 1980s crime show, Miami Vice, where he played James “Sonny” Crockett, a suave but tough detective. Recently, he has enjoyed success in films like Django Unchained and Book Club as well as TV series like Watchmen and Kenan. Zach Braff rounds out the main cast as the real Shriver. Braff is most famous to audiences for his lead role in the hospital-set sitcom, Scrubs, in which he played J.D. Along with being a successful actor, Braff has also directed a few movies including Garden State, Wish I Was Here, and Going in Style. He is set to direct Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in his newest film, A Good Person.

Who Is the Director of A Little White Lie?

The director of A Little White Lie is Michael Maren. Maren began his career far away from Hollywood working as a foreign correspondent for publications like The Village Voice, Newsweek, The New Republic, Harper's, GQ, and The New York Times. He wrote and directed his first film, A Short History of Decay, in 2014. A comedy, the film followed a failed writer who was recently broken up with by his girlfriend, Nathan Fisher, who visits his mother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s and his father who has recently had a stroke in Florida. Starring Bryan Greenberg, Linda Lavin, Harris Yulin, and Benjamin King, the film received positive reviews.

Other Movies Like A Little White Lie

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this comedy of errors, check out these three other films which explore the hilarious dilemmas of mistaken identities.

Being There (1979) - In Peter Sellers’ last performance, he delivers laughs and heartfelt moments you won’t forget. Being There follows a simple-minded gardener named Chance who has spent most of his life living in a spare room, watching TV, and only leaving to tend the garden. When the man who owns the house and employs him dies, he is left on his own, but a twist of fate turns him into a national celebrity. Director Hal Ashby was one of the most seasoned filmmakers of his time and he reached the pinnacle of his skills with this story of class and celebrity. Costars Shirley MacLaine and Melvyn Douglas also make this a film to remember.

Dave (1993) - Ivan Reitman may be most famous for his supernatural comedy, Ghostbusters, but one of his most enjoyable and thought-provoking films is Dave. Sweet-natured Dave Kovic who runs a Temp agency in his idyllic small town is suddenly ambushed by the Secret Service one day when they recruit him to be a look-alike for the President, but when he dies unexpectedly Dave will have to carry on the charade for a while longer. With plenty of funny mix-ups, the film also asks what would happen to the country if it were run by regular, nice people and not those simply interested in gaining more power.

Working Girl (1988) - In Melanie Griffith’s best performance, she gives audiences a female protagonist we could root for again and again and again. Working Girl tells the story of Tess, an ambitious secretary from Staten Island who gets her dream job working for a caring and successful female boss, Katherine. When Katherine becomes bedridden with a broken leg, Tess realizes her boss is cheating on her, so she takes the opportunity to take her identity and make a high-powered deal on her own. Veteran director Mike Nichols was extremely adept at making comedies with a real sense of purpose and importance and this was no exception.

