In 2021, television gained a new comedy darling with the premiere of Abbott Elementary. The ABC sitcom following a group of teachers quickly became a widely loved show, with both critics and general audiences praising the series on multiple fronts -- including its pitch-perfect comedy, its stellar cast, and the way it examines the public school system. Abbott garnered a strong viewership out the gate, with its sophomore season only going up, seeing a 31% rating increase from Season 1 across platforms. Additionally, the series has earned several awards nominations and wins. It received seven Primetime Emmy nominations in 2022, ultimately bringing home three -- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

If you missed Abbott Elementary while it was airing or want to know a little more about it, we compiled a guide on where to watch the Emmy-winning series, the minds behind it, and more.

Where Is Abbott Elementary Streaming?

Seasons 1 and 2 of Abbott Elementary are currently available to stream on Hulu and Max. Select episodes are also available for free on ABC's website. Singular episodes and full seasons are available to purchase through Amazon.

What Is Abbott Elementary About?

Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia. Each season is set primarily in the school, bringing viewers through the daily lives of the teachers as they try to give their students the best education they can, given the circumstances. While most of the episodes revolve around a contained issue, the series has recurring threads throughout its run. Regarding the characters, one of the main storylines has been the will-they-won't-they between Gregory and Janine. The teachers had to contend with the looming threat of a charter takeover in the recent season. It also went beyond the confines of Abbott, offering viewers a closer look at the teachers' lives outside the context of school.

How Many Seasons Does Abbott Elementary Have?

Abbott Elementary currently has two completed and aired seasons. Season 1 debuted on December 7, 2021, and aired the season finale on April 12, 2022. The series then went on a five-month hiatus, returning with Season 2 on September 21, 2022. The Season 2 finale aired on April 19, 2023, both seasons aired on ABC.

Was Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 3?

Yes, Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. The news was announced on January 11, 2023, when Season 2 hit the halfway point. Due to the ongoing writers' strike, writing for Season 3 is currently on hold, and a new expected premiere date has yet to be announced.

Who Is in the Abbott Elementary Cast?

Abbott Elementary features a core cast of seven people in total. For the teachers, Quinta Brunson plays Janine Teagues, the most optimistic teacher of the bunch who tries to find a solution for everything. Brunson is well-known for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Tyler James Williams stars as Gregory Eddie, the newest of the teachers who only planned to be at Abbott temporarily. Williams is largely known for starring in Everybody Hates Chris, with other credits like Dear White People, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and more. Chris Perfetti plays Jacob Hill, an upbeat teacher who tries earnestly to be a good ally and loves a corny joke. Perfetti also starred in projects like Before I Go and The Sound of Metal. Lisa Ann Walter plays Melissa Schemmenti, one of the veteran teachers who seems to know a guy for everything and has accepted the realities of the public school system. Walter's other credits include The Right Mom, Bruce Almighty, and guest spots in shows like Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1. Sheryl Lee Ralph rounds out the teachers, playing Barbara Howard. Barbara has taught at Abbott the longest and prides herself on giving her students a consistent and quality education. Ralph previously recurred in shows like Motherland: Fort Salem, Ray Donovan and starred in Moesha, among others.

Janelle James and William Stanford Davis lead the charge for non-teacher roles. James stars as Ava Coleman, Abbott's principal, who is more skilled at her other personal endeavors than running a school. James is well-known for her stand-up comedy, and recently voice acted for Apple TV+'s Central Park. She has also appeared in Life & Beth, Black Monday, and Tom of Your Life. Davis, promoted to series regular for Season 2, plays school custodian Mr. Johnson. He often chimes in with offbeat and quippy remarks and gets along well with teachers and students. Davis previously starred in Ray Donovan, with other roles in shows such as Lincoln Heights, Snowpiercer, Swagger, and more.

Who Works on Abbott Elementary?

Abbott Elementary is created, written, and executive produced by Quinta Brunson. Prior to the series, Brunson worked as a writer for her series Quinta vs. Everything, as well as Lazor Wulf, Up for Adpotion, and Broke. She served as an executive producer for all shows except Lazor Wulf and produced for Hair Flick. In 2022, Brunson earned the Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. She became only the second Black woman to win in the category. Additional Abbott Elementary executive producers include Randall Einhorn, who previously worked on shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Fargo; and Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, both of whom worked on Harley Quinn, Powerless, and iZombie. Abbott Elementary producers include Josh Greene, whose prior work includes Superstore, American Auto, Mulaney, and several others; and Brittani Nichols, known for A Black Lady Sketch Show, Drop the Mic, The Xperiment, and more. Nichols also serves as a writer for Abbott Elementary.

More Shows Like Abbott Elementary to Watch

The Office (2005-2013): Since Abbott Elementary's debut, The Office has been one of its biggest comparisons, primarily because both are workplace sitcoms that take the mockumentary approach. The Office is set at the Scranton branch of paper company Dunder Mifflin. It follows the employees as they go about their work in various departments and partake in a plethora of shenanigans along the way. It ran for nine seasons on NBC.

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015): Co-created by The Office alums Michael Schur and Greg Daniels, Parks and Recreation follows a group of Indiana public officials as they work to improve the town of Pawnee. It begins with concerned citizen Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), who complains to the department about a hazardous pit that needs to be filled. So, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) takes it upon herself to help. In doing so, she kickstarts a friendship with Ann and pushes harder to clean up and beautify Pawnee. The series ran for seven seasons on NBC.

Superstore (2015-2021): Another workplace comedy, Superstore, occurs at the fictional Cloud 9, a big box store in St. Louis. The series follows a group of employees and their managers as they deal with the highs and lows of retail. Throughout its run, Superstore hit on everything from the most accurate details of working retail to the more absurd antics created for the show and everything in between. The series ran for six seasons on NBC.

