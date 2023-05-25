Summer is just around the corner, and so, too, are those holiday weekends fueled by fireworks, barbecues, and (for better or for worse) family. Lionsgate's upcoming comedy About My Father boasts all three items on the seasonal checklist. Led by Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco, the feature centers on father and son duo Salvo (De Niro) and Sebastian (Maniscalco), who have a hectic Fourth of July. Sebastian's fiancée Ellie (Leslie Bibb) is heading to her family's home for the weekend, and the two decide to invite Salvo along. After Salvo meets Ellie's eccentric family, the group realizes their stark differences. The weekend turns into a wild journey that ultimately culminates in a worthwhile family get-together.

About My Father was written by Maniscalco and Austen Earl, the latter of whom wrote for projects such as The Santa Clauses and Happy Together. Laura Terruso -- known for her work as a director, producer, and cinematographer -- directed the feature. It follows her past directing work for Apple TV+'s Dickinson and Netflix's Work It. About My Father was produced by Andrew Miano, Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz, and Judy Marmel. Along with the mentioned cast, the comedy stars Anders Holm, Brett Dier, Kim Cattrall, and David Rasche.

If you're searching for some comedy this Memorial Day, we've compiled everything we know for About My Father's release, theatrical showtimes, and more.

About My Father Release Date 2023-05-26 Director Laura Terruso Cast Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy

The comedy feature is set to release on May 26, 2023. It shares a release date with the hotly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The Mark Hamill-led The Machine and the Gerard Butler action-thriller Kandahar will also release on May 26. All films join a packed theatrical line-up that includes Book Club: The Next Chapter, BlackBerry, Fool's Paradise, and Fast X.

Is About My Father in Theaters?

Yes, About My Father will debut exclusively in theaters across the United States. The comedy is also expected to release internationally in the United Kingdom on May 26.

About My Father Tickets and Showtimes

You can find theatrical showtimes and purchase tickets for About My Father at the links listed below.

Will About My Father Go to Streaming?

At this time, there are no confirmed streaming plans for About My Father. However, the movie may potentially end up on one or more streaming platforms thanks to Lionsgate's deals with services including the Roku Channel and the upcoming rebrand of STARZ to Lionsgate+. In 2024, Peacock will begin streaming Lionsgate titles, meaning About My Father may end up on the platform in the coming year or so.

Will About My Father Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Though About My Father will likely gain physical releases, no information is yet available on when DVD and Blu-ray formats will hit stores. Following the trend of other theatrical movies, the Digital and VOD releases may become available within a month or so after About My Father's theatrical debut, with the physical formats following a few weeks later.

Watch the Trailer for About My Father

The official trailer for About My Father made its debut back on February 22. From the jump, the trailer teases a hilarious -- if not slightly dramatic -- Robert De Niro as Salvo, a widower who doesn't want his son, Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco), to leave him for the Fourth of July weekend. So, Sebastian's fiancée Ellie (Leslie Bibb) instead suggests they bring Salvo to her family's place. Sebastian, though, doesn't think it's a good idea. Moments later, we see why, and it's partially due to Salvo being very Italian. As the trailer continues, not only does it highlight the family weekend ahead, but it also reveals the difference between the father-son duo and Ellie's family. Ellie hails from a wealthy and affectionate family, throwing Salvo into something akin to culture shock. Despite the adjustment period, Salvo seems to come around at least a small amount, trying his best to get along with Ellie's family -- though not in a way Sebastian seems especially thrilled about. The trailer ends on a heartwarming note (with an interesting twist), as Sebastian reveals something Salvo often says: "Family isn't one important thing. It's everything."

More Robert De Niro Comedies to Watch Before About My Father

The War with Grandpa (2020): The War with Grandpa sees Robert De Niro take on another (kind of) paternal role, this time as a grandfather. The family comedy centers on a child named Peter (Oakes Fegley), who's practically bursting at the seams because his grandfather, Ed (De Niro), is going to live with him and his family. However, Peter's bubble is swiftly burst when Ed takes over Peter's room, forcing Peter to set up shop in the attic. So, with a new resolve to gain his room back, Peter and his friends declare war on Ed, enacting a series of wild plans to push Ed out. Unfortunately for Peter, Ed is just as determined to win the fight. Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, and Laura Marano also star in the feature.

Dirty Grandpa (2016): Robert De Niro steps into the grandfatherly shoes again for Dirty Grandpa, only this time he's not so kid friendly. The raunchy comedy follows Jason Kelly (Zac Efron), a soon-to-be-married man who must face the death of his grandmother two weeks before his wedding. Amidst his grief, Jason turns to his grandfather, Dick Kelly (De Niro), for consolation. However, Jason soon realizes that Dick tricked him into a spring break road trip. With the help of two women named Shadia (Zoey Deutch) and Lenore (Aubrey Plaza), Jason and Dick embark on a journey they won't soon forget.

The Big Wedding (2013): Here comes the bride, and here comes her fiancé's divorced adopted parents. In The Big Wedding, Robert De Niro as Don -- who's not a grandfather this time -- must pretend to get along with his ex-wife Ellie (Diane Keaton). This is easier said than done, as the biological mother of Don and Ellie's adoptive son, Alejandro (Ben Barnes), is also flying into town for Alejandro's big day. With her unannounced arrival, Don and Ellie must pretend to be a still-married and happy couple, a situation that causes them to confront multiple facets of their lives while trying not to blow their cover.

