It's hard to argue that any shoe is as famous as the Nike Air Jordan, and with Ben Affleck’s Air moviegoers will get a behind-the-scenes look at just how the famed basketball shoe came to be. Alex Convery wrote the screenplay for the sports biographical drama in 2021 and a year later, Amazon Studios picked up the script with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teaming to star in the film, with Affleck taking on a directorial role.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s friendship goes way back but funnily enough, this is the first time Damon has appeared in one of Affleck's movies. He will be playing the role of Sonny Vaccaro, a renowned sports executive who helped Nike sign Michael Jordan to his historic contract. Affleck on the other hand is no stranger to acting in the movies he directs and will be acting as Phil Knight - Vaccaro’s boss. But these aren’t the only big names involved in Air which boasts an ensemble cast, that includes Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher, and Julius Tennon. However, the movie doesn't have anybody playing Michael Jordan on screen; rather, it will use old footage of the legendary Bulls star as well as a stand-in, with the legacy of the player taking precedence over his physical presence.

Air Director Ben Affleck Release Date 2023-04-05 Cast Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Gustaf Skarsgård, Chris Messina Rating R Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

Air will arrive on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Will Air Be in Theaters?

Although Air is produced by Amazon Studios, it will get a wide theatrical release in the United States on April 5, 2023, the first Amazon has given since 2019's Late Night. Warner Bros. Pictures will handle the film's international release, through its distribution deal with the Amazon-owned Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Given how heavily Amazon has committed to their streaming juggernaut Amazon Prime Video, the decision to release Air theatrically is rather surprising, but it also means that it will qualify for awards nominations which if we are to go by the stupendous reception the movie received at the SXSW is a smart move.

When Will Air Be Available on Amazon Prime Video?

Being an Amazon film, Air will likely forgo a VOD and physical release and will be available to stream on Prime Video once the film's theatrical window ends. The film is said to have a much longer theatrical window than Amazon Studios' previous theatrical releases, so we likely shouldn't expect Air to be available to stream until late May or June at the earliest. We'll keep you updated once more is known.

Find Showtimes for Air:

You can use the links below to find show times for Air at a theater near you.

What is Air’s Plot?

1984 was a tough year for Nike and Air is set in the same year when Nike's basketball division is very close to being permanently shut down. Although, formally the third-largest athletic wear company in the US, it was well behind Converse and Adidas and has had little success recruiting top NBA talent. As a result, when Damon's Sonny Vaccaro is tasked with suggesting players to target in the next draft, he makes a bold suggestion: assign the whole sponsorship fund to Michael Jordan, the rookie basketball player from North Carolina. But things aren’t easy and Sonny needs to create the ideal pitch and sneakers if he wants to persuade all those involved to ensure the success of the basketball program on a single player.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

Watch the Trailer for Air

On February 9, MGM released Air’s official trailer, which doubled up the already simmering anticipation for the release. The trailer right in the first few seconds declares that there is nothing cool about Nike as compared to Converse being an NBA All-Star Shoe, followed by the acceptance of the basketball division being terrible to find a ray of hope in the form of a single guy - Michael Jordan. It continues to build up its pace to Night Rangers' 1983 classic "Sister Christian" as the audience is introduced to other characters, some well-timed quirks, the creation of the renowned Jumpman, and Affleck’s Phil Knight being apprehensive about the Air Jordan's name.

More Sports Drama Movies like Air That You Can Watch Now

Raging Bull (1980) - Martin Scorsese had no prior experience directing boxing before agreeing to tell the turbulent life story of former middleweight champion Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull but Scorsese is aware of suffering, remorse, and wounded masculinity—all of which LaMotta had in abundance. Known for its powerful storytelling, great acting, and direction, the film explores LaMotta's struggles with violence, jealousy, and personal demons in a gripping and emotionally engaging way. Robert De Niro's portrayal of LaMotta is often considered one of the greatest performances in cinema history, and Martin Scorsese's use of black and white cinematography, slow-motion shots, and dynamic camera movements add to the film's unique style and impact. The film's themes of masculinity, violence, redemption, and the darker side of the boxing world make it more than just a sports movie and contribute to its status as a timeless classic.

Moneyball (2011) - At first glance, Moneyball appears to be an odd movie. It tells the story of how Oakland Athletics' general manager, Billy Beane, changed the game of baseball by using statistics and analytics to assemble a competitive team despite a limited budget. The movie captures the essence of the underdog spirit and showcases the power of innovation and creativity in achieving success. What makes Moneyball one of the greatest sports movies is its ability to not only entertain but also educate viewers about the importance of data and analytics in sports. The movie boasts an exceptional cast, including Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who deliver outstanding performances that make the characters feel authentic and relatable. Ultimately, Moneyball is a story of perseverance, ingenuity, and the triumph of the human spirit, making it an unforgettable classic that resonates with audiences regardless of their interest in sports.

Rush (2013) - Although it would seem like a perfect fit for the big screen, there aren't many Formula-1 movies and even lesser motorsport movies. But, the most effective of them is Ron Howard's Rush, which tells the story of the intense rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda during the 1976 season, culminating in Lauda's devastating crash at the German Grand Prix and his remarkable comeback to compete again just six weeks later. From stunning cinematography that captures the intensity and beauty of Formula One racing, to Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl’s incredible performances, Rush is a well-crafted and emotionally resonant film that will turn you into a racing fan as the closing credits roll in.

