Already got your fedora and bullwhip ready for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)? Well, in case you're also a Disney+ subscriber who has been wanting to get caught up on the four prior adventures of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), we have some good news for you.

Shortly after a little movie called Star Wars changed the industry forever, two future filmmaking legends named Steven Spielberg and George Lucas came up with a wild idea: an action story about a daring archaeologist who saves sacred and supernatural artifacts from those who wish to use them for nefarious purposes. That idea eventually morphed into Raiders of the Lost Ark, one of the greatest action-adventure films ever created, and the introduction of one of cinema's most iconic characters, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. Produced by Lucasfilm and directed by Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Arc proved that the blossoming production company could catch lightning in a bottle twice, now armed with an epic historical fantasy to go along with their ambitious space opera. After uncovering the Ark of the Covenant in his debut feature, Indiana's epic adventures wouldn't end there. In the years that followed, Indy would also explore a cultist-infested crypt in Temple of Doom, discover the location of the Holy Grail in The Last Crusade, and follow the trail of a mysterious civilization in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Later this Summer, Indy will embark on a fifth and final adventure with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is expected to be his wildest expedition yet.

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ever since Lucasfilm was purchased by the Walt Disney Company and the House of Mouse introduced the world to their premiere streaming service, Disney+, fans of the series have been expecting to see the four original films become available on the service. Years later, the wait has persisted, until now. All four Indiana Jones films will be coming to the service very soon. How soon, you ask? Well, read below to discover where and how you can experience the Indiana Jones saga so far before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters this Summer.

When Do the Indiana Jones Films Arrive on Disney+?

Announced by Disney on Tuesday, May 16, Indiana Jones will be making his Disney+ debut in just a few weeks. Save the date for an epic binge-watch for when all four Indiana Jones films will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, May 31, 2023. That makes for plenty of time for a marathon as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release just a month later on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Watch Disney+'s Trailer for the Indiana Jones Films' Arrival on the Service

To celebrate and announce the many adventures of Indiana Jones coming to Disney+, the streaming service released the above thirty-second sizzle reel to reveal the exciting news. It offers only a glimpse of Indy's greatest hits before eager subscribers can see the journeys for themselves on May 31.

Where Are the Indiana Jones Films Currently Streaming?

Image via Lucasfilm

Prior to the announcement that the iconic films would be coming to Disney+, the four Indiana Jones films had another home, on Paramount+. This makes perfect sense given that Paramount distributed the original four films before The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm. While the rights to the franchise and future entries in the series now belong to Disney, Paramount still retained the distribution and streaming rights for the existing four films.

Are the Indiana Jones Movies Leaving Paramount+?

Paramount+ subscribers who don't have Disney+ and love the Indiana Jones films can breathe a sigh of relief. The arrival of the Indiana Jones films on Disney+ was made possible by a new partnership between Disney and Paramount. The conditions of that deal stipulate that all four films will not only be coming to Disney+ but will also still be available on Paramount+ for the foreseeable future. Both Disney+ subscribers and Paramount+ subscribers win at the end of the day!

If you already have a subscription to Paramount+, click the following links below to experience Indy's adventures again or see them for the very first time:

How Much Do Disney+ and Paramount+ Cost?

Image via Lucasfilm

There are several ways to experience the many offerings of Disney+, two of which are solo subscription plans and three of which are bundle options. The solo plans consist of Disney+ Basic, which features limited ads for $7.99 USD per month, and Disney+ Premium, with removes most ads and allows for downloading of select titles for offline use for $10.99 USD per month or $109.99 USD per year. Alternatively, there are three Disney Bundle Options which additionally include Hulu and/or ESPN+. The plans are Duo Basic, which includes Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99 USD per month, Trio Basic, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads for $12.99 USD per month, and Trio Premium, which removes ads from Disney+ and Hulu (but not ESPN+) and allows for downloadable titles for $19.99 USD per month. Keep in mind, these plans are subject to change at an undisclosed date following Disney's plans to merge Disney+ and Hulu.

As for Paramount+, there are two subscription plans available. The first is the Essential Plan, which includes limited ads along with the entire Paramount+ library, live football and soccer, and live news, all for $4.99 USD per month. The second is the Premium Plan, which removes ads apart from live television and includes more live sports, the live CBS station, and the ability to download movies and shows for offline use, all for $9.99 USD per month.

Are the Indiana Jones Films Coming to Theaters Before Dial of Destiny?

Image via Lucasfilm

While not all the films will be coming to the big screen before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres on June 30, the movie that started it all will be. For two nights only, Raiders of the Lost Ark will be returning to theaters everywhere on Sunday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 7.

Now, for those of you who really want an Indiana Jones marathon but don't want to sign up for the above streamers, there's one last bit of news we'd like to share. All four movies are available in 4K as a complete Indiana Jones 4K collection and, as an added bonus, Lucasfilm is releasing individual 4K UHD slipcover editions of each of the movies on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. These new 4K editions will cost you around $25 each, and they come with the original poster artwork of each movie. It might not be the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, but they still sound like quite a treasure to add to your home media collection. Here's the link where you can preorder the 4K slipcover edition of Raiders of the Lost Ark:

