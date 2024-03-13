The American Society of Magical Negroes takes a humorous jab at the “magical negro” trope - literally. Starring Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and David Alan Grier (Jumanji), this satirical comedy follows Aren (Smith), a young man increasingly uneasy by the mounting racial microaggressions he faces. Rescued from an unwanted situation, Aren is presented with an enticing offer: join a secretive group of magical black individuals as a Magical Negro. His job? Utilize his remarkable abilities to alleviate the burdens of his white counterparts. But when his personal desires clash with his duties, Aren finds himself being pulled by the organization that recruited him and the client he is meant to assist.

According to a study by Cerise L. Glenn and Landra J. Cunningham, the term “magical negro” describes the portrayal of Black characters as “noble, good-hearted” individuals whose wisdom guides white characters through challenges. Typically, these black characters use their abilities to support and uplift their white counterparts. While this casting may initially appear to depict positive interracial relationships, a deeper analysis reveals the perpetuation of outdated black stereotypes rather than genuine racial harmony.

Directed and written by Kobi Libii, a former cast member of the news satire television series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, the rest of the movie’s cast lineup includes An-Li Bogan (After Yang), Drew Tarver (The Other Two), Michaela Watkins (Wanderlust), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City), and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!). Here’s where you can catch The American Society of Magical Negroes at a theater near you.

The American Society of Magical Negroes is scheduled for a theatrical release nationwide on March 15, 2024.

Previously, the film made its world premiere at the 40th Annual Sundance Film Festival, which ran from January 18 through 28. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down with the team behind the movie at the festival, breaking down the core idea that started the movie, the differences between the draft and the finished feature, and the creative control of the film.

The trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes introduces audiences to Aren (Smith), a struggling Black artist, who finds himself drawn into a secret society of magical Black individuals dedicated to making white people more comfortable. Despite his talent for crafting yarn structures, Aren’s artistic endeavors fail to garner attention in galleries. After observing his interactions with white patrons, Roger (Grier) introduces Aren to the American Society of Magical Negroes, where members put on their sincerest smiles and take on the role of helpers catering to the comfort of their “clients” - white folks. Aren initially marvels at the supernatural abilities he gains upon joining the Society. But when one of his missions turns a bit sideways, Aren soon begins to question its underlying intentions and the idea of having to conform to a role he has long felt pressured to adopt.

Although the film is meant to be a satirical, Hogwarts-aesthetic take on the “magical negro” trope, The American Society of Magical Negroes has yet to find its footing, Playing around with different genres, Collider’s Ross Bonaime comments on the film’s lack of focus.

“The American Society of Magical Negroes has its heart in the right place, but the film has a clever idea that it can’t support when it focuses on places it arguably shouldn’t. This is a film that should’ve either focused on the criticism of the “magical negro” trope or been a romantic comedy—not a combination of the two—and in doing both, the film loses much of its power in its shaky middle. The American Society of Magical Negroes is a film that needs bite for its high concept to work, and unfortunately, Libii’s film doesn’t have teeth.”

More Satirical Movies Like 'The American Society of Magical Negroes'

American Fiction (2023): Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) is a struggling writer who’s having a hard time producing his next great novel. Feeling out of step with the publishing industry’s changing trends, Monk grapples with maintaining his relevance among his readers. His frustration peaks when he witnesses the skyrocketing success of bestselling author Sintara Golden (Issa Rae), whose work he perceives as relying heavily on stereotypical portrayals of black characters. Driven to irritation, Monk takes a playful swipe at Golden by crafting a satirical piece filled with exaggerated Black tropes. To his surprise, his silly endeavor becomes a massive hit. Yet, as Monk revels in his newfound fame, he must confront the boundaries he’s willing to cross to sustain his success.

Dear White People (2014): at the fictional Ivy League Winchester University, biracial student Samantha White (Tessa Thompson) launches her provocative radio show, “Dear White People”, sarcastically raising the bar for white individuals to do one simple thing: stop being racist. As president of the all-black residential hall, Parker-Armstrong, Samantha becomes the center of attention, drawing the interest of the reality TV show “Black Face/White Place”. Similarly, Lionel Higgins (Tyler James Williams) finds himself thrust into the limelight as he joins the predominantly white student newspaper to cover the ensuing controversy, despite his limited knowledge of black culture. Despite its witty tone, tensions escalate when controversy arises from a racially insensitive black-face party hosted by white students.

Get Out (2017): Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a talented African-American photographer, accompanies his Caucasian girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) to meet her parents at their secluded Lake Pontaco house. Despite initial reservations about their reaction to his race, Chris is surprised by the Armitages' seemingly welcoming demeanor. However, as he interacts with the house’s African-American staff and guests during a party, sinister motives begin to surface. Chris soon realizes that the Armitage family’s facade of hospitality masks a chilling truth, leading him to uncover disturbing secrets hidden within the estate’s off-limits basement.

