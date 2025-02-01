In the tune of “Espresso”— the music industry’s working late, because they’re all winners. The 2025 Grammy Awards gears up for another glamorous night of song, dance, and pop culture moments. It’s no secret that the past year has been a wild ride for music, and the Grammys are here to celebrate the artists behind them. From Charli XCX’s brat summer, Chappell Roan’s reign as the Midwest Princess, to Kendrick Lamar’s bold and bashful diss anthem, the Academy is dedicated to honoring these different pioneers who aren’t afraid to change the game.

Although the Grammy Awards has always been centered on the recording arts, this year’s event is steered in a slightly different direction. Following the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, the 2025 Grammys is reformatted to raise funds for those affected by the recent disaster. At the end of the day, music is more than charts — it’s about community. Gather round for awe-inspiring performances, tear-jerking speeches, and some major award surprises (and shocking snubs.) Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Is the 2025 'Grammy Awards' Premiering on TV?

Image via Charlie XCX on YouTube

The 2025 Grammy Awards airs live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, February 2, 2025, 8–11:30 p.m. live ET/5–8:30 p.m. live PT. The event is held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Although the Grammy Awards has always been held in celebration of the music industry, this year’s event is reimagined in consideration of the wildfires in Los Angeles. To provide relief efforts and the necessary aid to rebuild their communities, this year’s Grammys is set to raise funds to support those impacted by the natural disaster. Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shares the influential power of the awards in supporting victims of wildfires.

“The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need. We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

Is 2025 'Grammy Awards' Streaming Online?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

Yes! Viewers have the option to stream the 2025 Grammy Awards live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Who Are Nominated for the 2025 'Grammy Awards'?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Check out some of the major category nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards below:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Brat - Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” - The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” - Beyoncé

“Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

“360” - Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” - Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish

“Die with a Smile” - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” - Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” - Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” - Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” - Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Who Is Hosting the 2025 'Grammy Awards'?

Trevor Noah returns to his Grammy Awards hosting duties for this year’s celebrations. Continuing his run as master of ceremonies for the fifth consecutive year, Noah is no stranger to hosting the event through unforeseen circumstances. Back in the 2021 and 2022 telecasts, Noah ensured that the Grammys ran smoothly despite the COVID-19 restrictions. With this year’s event being set amidst the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, Noah is slated to steer the biggest night in music to a more uplifting direction.

The Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe Award-nominated comedian boasts a couple of Grammy nominations of his own. At the moment, Noah is nominated for best comedy album for “Where Was I”, having been nominated in the same category the year prior for his album “I Wish You Would”. In addition to his hosting duties, Noah also serves as producer for this year’s show.

Noah first made headlines when he took over The Daily Show for Jon Stewart in 2015. Over the next seven years, Noah would make a name for himself, not just because of his social commentary on International and U.S. current events or his ability to differentiate his South African and American roots, but also because of his effortless ability to connect with fans in sincere, “I get you” way. Plus, nobody could forget Noah’s unfiltered yet articulated response towards Trump’s election winnings back in 2016.

Who Are the 2025 'Grammy Awards' Performers?

Image via Apple TV+

Fellow nominees and previous winners Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims are scheduled to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards. First-time nominee, Boone had his breakthrough moment thanks to his single “Beautiful Things”, while nine-time Grammy winner Eilish took the world by storm with her latest album “Hit Me Hard and Soft”. Prized songwriter RAYE has three nominations to her name this year, while Carpenter is coming in clutch with six. Music icon Shakira previously won three Grammys, but her nomination this year proves that she’s still got some hits up her sleeve.

The “Good Luck Babe” singer Roan first caught the Internet’s attention thanks to her performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk — now she’s up for six nominations. And it’s okay to be jealous of Charli, because her eight nominations show she’s on the path to number one. Doechii got everyone dancing to “Persuasive”, but her latest rap album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” put her on this year’s Grammy pedestal. The same goes for Swims, whose breakout single alone “Lose Control” cemented him in the industry.