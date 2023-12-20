Exactly five years after our first journey to Atlantis, it’s time to return to the deep blue depths of this underwater paradise in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan, this long-awaited sequel will reacquaint us with our titular hero, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the King of Atlantis. Since his previous adventure, Arthur has become a father and is enjoying family life alongside his Queen, Mera (Amber Heard).

This new film will ultimately see Arthur forming an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who previously sought to declare war on the surface world. Arthur and Orm must work together to defend Atlantis from a returning threat, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Manteen II), a vengeful pirate/mercenary who now possesses a powerful magic item, the cursed Black Trident. The film also features Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park, all reprising their roles from the previous film.

It’s been a long time coming but fortunately, the wait to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is nearly over. As the swan song of the current DCEU, the film stands as our big farewell to the last decade of interconnected DC films. Keep reading below to find out where and when you can watch it.

Image via DC Studios

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now scheduled to arrive on Friday, December 22, 2023. It has been a long road for the aquatic sequel, after having faced numerous release date changes due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in finishing post-production and visual effects. The film originally was set to release on December 16, 2022, before being delayed to March 17, 2023. The film was then further delayed to December 25, 2023, but was moved up a few days to December 20, then finally settling on its current December 22 release date.

Is 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be debuting exclusively in movie theaters, much like the other three DCEU films that were released in 2023 (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle). So, the only way to see the superhero sequel as of right now is to purchase a ticket to see it on the big screen. The film will be opening up against an impressive crop of films including Illumination's Migration, the romantic comedy Anyone but You, and the wrestling drama The Iron Claw. The musical rendition of The Color Purple, George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat, and the Adam Driver-led film Ferrari, are opening just a few days later, on December 25.

Find Showtimes for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Image via DC Studios

If you would like to find showtimes for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at a theater near you, check out the following links below.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’

The official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released on September 15, 2023. Now as king, Arthur has greater responsibilities to both his family and kingdom, and the challenges of this royal title are all on display here. Looking similar in tone to the first film, the trailer does an excellent job of balancing light-hearted moments at home on the surface world, alongside early glimpses of some action-packed sequences in Atlantis.

Arthur will undoubtedly be put to the test as Black Manta strikes back, but luckily, he’s not alone in this battle. Our re-introduction to Orm is brief, yet the trailer highlights his potential road to redemption as he and Arthur attempt to reconnect in their travels together. Allies will be essential to defending Atlantis, especially from the array of new dangerous sea creatures and giant machines we see en route to the underwater kingdom.

Where Can You Stream the First 'Aquaman' Movie?

Yes, you can. If you want to catch up before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released, or just want to revisit the wondrous kingdom of Atlantis, the character’s first solo film is available to stream right now on Max.

Watch Aquaman on Max

If you’re also keen to see Aquaman’s first main DCEU appearance in Justice League, there are two versions of the film available. Both the original theatrically released version from 2017 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the distinctly different director’s cut) from 2021, are also available on Max.

Watch Justice League on Max Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Max

More Movies Like ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ That You Can Watch Right Now

Before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters, why not dive back into the DCEU for some other exciting superhero adventures? There’s plenty to choose from, so grab your favorite movie snacks, get comfy on the couch, and check out some of our top picks below.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

Set during World War 1, Wonder Woman follows Diana (Gal Gadot), an Amazon warrior and princess on the island of Themysciara. The Amazons are unaware of this global conflict, living in total isolation from the world, but this changes when American pilot/spy Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the island. Believing that the war was started by Ares, a dangerous god and enemy of the Amazons, Diana teams up with Steve to travel across Europe and track him down to end the war.

Watch Wonder Woman on Max

Shazam! (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Shazam! revolves around Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager chosen by an ancient wizard to become his new champion after protecting his foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) from bullies. When Billy says “shazam”, he transforms into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi). As he learns how to control these new abilities with help from Freddy, the two realize that it’s not all fun and games. They must defend the city from an evil scientist, Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), who wants to unleash the ‘Seven Deadly Sins’.

Watch Shazam! on Max

Blue Beetle (2023)

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Blue Beetle tells the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who accidentally becomes the host of a symbiotic alien scarab. Jaime gains superhero abilities, making him and his family targets of a shady company named Kord Industries. Its ruthless CEO, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), wants the scarab to create an army of super soldiers, and she’s prepared to do whatever it takes to retrieve it from Jaime, no matter the body count.

Watch Blue Beetle on Max