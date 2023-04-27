In 1970, novelist Judy Blume published what would become one of the most important and influential novels of the decade with Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Rarely has a best-selling novel that focused on women's issues in America (let alone one that focused on puberty in young women) reached such widespread appeal across the nation, with Blume's novel getting into the hands of millions of people. While the book was the subject of some controversy and attempts at censorship, the vast majority of readers and critics praised the novel for its candid and heartfelt look at the hectic life of a woman on the cusp of adulthood. A poignant theme that's still relevant over fifty years later.

Now, a total of 53 years after the novel's publication, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is finally getting the feature film treatment. For the first time ever, audiences across the globe will be able to see Margaret Simon's (Abby Ryder Fortson) story unfold on the big screen as the beloved protagonist grapples with puberty and growing up in the suburbs.

This is no doubt exciting for fans of the book who have been begging for a film adaptation for decades, and thankfully, those same fans won't have to wait much longer to see director Kelly Fremon Craig's interpretation of the iconic source material. To learn more about the film's showtimes, streaming status, and more, here is exactly where you can watch Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret. Director Kelly Fremon Craig Release Date 2023-04-28 Cast Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret had its global premiere at the San Francisco International Film Festival, where the film has already become the subject of some rave reviews. The wide release for the film is just around the corner, with Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret set to release in the United States, Canada, France, and Mexico on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Audiences from the United Kingdom and Ireland will have to wait an extra month for the anticipated film, with Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret set to release there on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Is Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret in Theaters?

The only way to see Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret on April 28th (or May 19th if you're in the UK or Ireland) is to head to your local theater, as the upcoming film will be exclusively released in theaters.

When Will Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Be on Streaming?

No plans have yet been announced for when you can watch Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret from the comfort of your own home via streaming. Typically, we can surmise when and where a theatrical release will be coming to a streaming service based on the studio developing it, but Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret's production studio of Lionsgate doesn't have a streamer of its own and its deal with Peacock doesn't go into effect until 2024. Our best guess is that the film will eventually be available to stream on Starz, which is owned by Lionsgate. Regardless, we'll have to be patient and wait and see if and when Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret will be released on streaming.

When Will Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Just like the plans for a streaming release, it's unknown when Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret will be released on DVD and Blu-ray, though the film will likely be available to rent or buy digitally via VOD before a streaming, DVD, or Blu-ray release.

The main trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret released on January 12th, 2023, and quickly introduces audiences to Margaret Simon as she and her family move from their bustling city life into the quieter suburbs. We also get glimpses at the rest of the Simon family, such as Margaret's loving mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), her clumsy father, Herb (Benny Safdie), and her lonely grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates). Once Margaret realizes that her body is going through some life-altering changes that every young woman goes through, she joins a club of like-minded young women and begins to learn what it means to grow up.

More Coming of Age Movies Based on Books Like Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

While a film adaptation of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is long overdue, there are plenty of other poignant coming-of-age stories that got the cinematic treatment that you can watch right now:

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012): An engaging look into the hectic lives of early high school students, The Perks of Being a Wallflower focuses on young Charlie (Logan Lerman), who is not only dealing with his freshman year of high school but also with the tragic suicide of a close friend. Thankfully for Charlie, he's taken under the wing of two senior students in Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller), who become unlikely friends at the school. However, the impending feeling that Sam and Patrick will eventually graduate dawns on Charlie somewhat quickly.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015): A story as touching as it is heartbreaking, you can see what kind of story Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is going to be right from the title. Focusing on Greg (Thomas Mann) and his best friend Earl (RJ Cyler) as they form a meaningful friendship with Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a young woman who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Though the title might seem like a spoiler, the journey these three teenagers go on is one that's impossible to forget.

Little Women (2019) - Louisa May Alcott's novel has been adapted for film on several occasions, but the latest iteration from Greta Gerwig may very well be the best. The story is largely what fans of the book remember, focusing on four women shortly after the Civil War era who hope to make the best of a turbulent reconstruction period by living their lives and maybe even finding love. What sets Gerwig's version of the story is that it's largely told out of chronological order, instead focusing on the key events of Jo March's (Saoirse Ronan) as they come into her head.

