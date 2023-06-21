Wes Anderson has become a master of showcasing character-driven stories in the most unlikely of settings, so it’s always exciting to see where he’ll take us next. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out as his upcoming eleventh film, Asteroid City, is nearly here. Set in 1955, the film focuses on a group of students and parents attending a stargazing convention in the titular setting, before discovering they are stuck there after witnessing an unbelievable event.

In typical Anderson fashion, Asteroid City boasts an impressive all-star ensemble cast featuring the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, and so many more. The list goes on! So, with the hype for this film quickly building and the release date just around the corner, keep reading below to find out when and where you will watch Asteroid City.

When Does Asteroid City Come Out, and Will It Be in Theaters?

Asteroid City is currently scheduled to have its world debut at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, which is running from mid-to-late May 2023. After this, the film will roll out exclusively in theaters, starting with a limited release on June 16, 2023. It will then expand to theaters nationwide the following week, on June 23.

Watch the Asteroid City Trailer

Focus Features released the first official trailer for Asteroid City on their YouTube channel on March 30th, 2023.

In the trailer, we get our first looks at the titular town and its isolated location in the American desert. Despite its bare-bones appearance, the city hosts an annual stargazing convention to celebrate the day that an asteroid impacted the area thousands of years prior. Because of the asteroid, many scientific facilities have been built in town to monitor any further space activity, which little do they know is about to occur.

When an alien spaceship suddenly arrives in town, the convention hosts and attendees are shocked by their otherworldly encounter. This mind-blowing event led to Asteroid City being placed under lockdown by the US government, meaning that no one can leave until further notice. With this remote town now populated by total strangers, Anderson has created a very fun set-up where his quirky collection of characters can interact with one another. The trailer also highlights his unique blend of genres, with the story looking to include sci-fi, comedy, drama, and possibly some satirical elements.

Is Asteroid City Available to Stream?

Unfortunately, it’s too early to tell when or where Asteroid City will be released to stream online. Currently, Anderson’s other films that are available for streaming are scattered across different streaming services, such as Max, Hulu, and Disney+. So, this makes it quite unpredictable to guess where Asteroid City might land following its theatrical release. The film’s distributor, Focus Features, is owned by NBCUniversal, so it’s possible that it could arrive on Peacock as its home for streaming, but only time will tell. Keep an eye on this space for updates as they get announced.

What’s the Production Background Behind Asteroid City?

Asteroid City was first reported on in September 2020, before Wes Anderson officially announced his upcoming film. Principal photography took place in Spain between August and October 2021, with Bill Murray revealing its title during the latter. Murray was initially set to appear among the film’s extensive ensemble cast. However, he later had to drop out due to contracting COVID-19 before he could film his scenes.

The film was ultimately written and directed by Anderson. He also co-developed the story with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, which whom he has previously worked on films such as The Darjeeling Limited, Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch.

More Wes Anderson Movies That You Can Watch Right Now

Since the mid-1990s, Wes Anderson has crafted a stellar filmography filled with many eccentric characters and unconventional stories that are worth your time and attention to check out! So, before his latest film Asteroid City hits the big screen, keep reading below to hear about a few of his previous films that you can stream right now:

Bottle Rocket - In 1996, Anderson made his film directorial debut with Bottle Rocket, a comedic crime caper that he wrote with long-time friends and collaborators, brothers Owen and Luke Wilson. The story follows a group of young Texans, who attempt to pull off a flawless robbery, only for their plans to go off the rails very quickly. What follows is a series of unexpected events that sees them all consider going on the run.

Fantastic Mr. Fox - Based on the popular children’s book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Fantastic Mr. Fox was Anderson’s first foray into animation, specifically stop-motion. The film follows the titular Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) who has given up his life as a thief to settle down and raise a family. However, years later, he misses the thrills of his criminal life and decides to steal from three local farmers. This ultimately puts his family and the rest of the community in danger as the farmers try to hunt him down, forcing Mr. Fox to try and protect them all.

The Grand Budapest Hotel - Anderson’s multi-award-winning film, The Grand Budapest Hotel, focuses on Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), a famous hotel concierge who gets framed for murder. With the help of his new protégé Zero (Tony Revolori), the two form an unlikely friendship as they seek to clear Gustave’s name while avoiding capture. At the same time, they attempt to locate a priceless painting that may be the key to discovering the true killer’s identity.

