The brilliant Margot Robbie will be gracing us as the one and only Barbie, while the charming Ryan Gosling will be sweeping us off our feet as the dashing (but just) Ken in this highly anticipated movie, brought to life by director Greta Gerwig.

Directed with magic and flair by Gerwig, this cinematic delight is sure to leave audiences enchanted and spellbound. Break out your sparkliest shoes and prettiest clothes, and get ready to join Barbie and Ken on a thrilling adventure that will warm your heart and lift your spirits in the most Barbie-tastic way!

Here’s where you can catch the upcoming Barbie movie.

Barbie Release Date 2023-07-21 Director Greta Gerwig Cast Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Ariana Greenblatt Rating PG-13 Runtime 114 minutes Main Genre Adventure Genres Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy Writers Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Gerwig's PG-13 Barbie movie is all set to hit screens near you this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures is taking the worldwide distribution reins, and on July 21, 2023, the movie will have a grand theatrical release across the nation.

our international friends get a head start as the film takes the global stage on July 19, 2023!

Is Barbie in Theaters?

Prepare yourself for a film that's all things pink, Barbie lovers! Get ready to catch our favorite doll in action because the movie is hitting theaters across the USA and around the world!

Find Showtimes for Barbie

Use the following links below to check the official showtimes for Barbie at a theater near you:

When Will Barbie Be on Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Hold onto your popcorn, streaming enthusiasts! As of now, the bigwigs at Warner Bros Pictures and Mattel Films have kept their lips sealed about Barbie's potential debut on subscription services. But fret not! Once the movie hits theaters on July 21, all bets are off, and we'll probably hear exciting updates about its streaming fate.

We do know that the film will be available to stream on Warner Bros' newly rebranded streaming service MAX, alongside other recent releases from the studio including The Flash and Evil Dead Rise.

When Will Barbie Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Hold onto your Barbie dolls! While there's been talk about the iconic movie gracing our DVD and Blu-ray collections in Fall 2023, no official announcement has been made just yet. But hey, no need to worry! Keep those peepers peeled for future updates, and soon enough, Barbie might just twirl her way into your home entertainment collection! Stay tuned for the latest and greatest news!

Watch the Trailer for Barbie

The full trailer for Barbie was released online on May 25, 2023. The trailer shows Robbie's Barbie going through an existential crisis after she starts questioning her own mortality and her feet go flat. After seeking answers from the Weird Barbie, Barbie travels to the real world alongside Ken, where she catches the eye of Mattel.

Below is the official synopsis for Barbie:

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”). The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with music by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”).”

More Greta Gerwig Movies You Can Watch Now

Little Women (2019): a heartwarming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women, the film's fresh storytelling, modern perspective, and exceptional performances from an outstanding cast, the film follows the lives of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth—during the Civil War era in Concord, Massachusetts. Each sister navigates her unique path, aspirations, and challenges as they come of age and discover the true meaning of family, love, and womanhood. From its enchanting settings and period costumes to its inspiring portrayal of ambition and artistic expression, Little Women offers a timeless and heartwarming cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on viewers of all ages.

Watch on Starz

Lady Bird (2017): set in early 2000s Sacramento, California, the movie follows the spirited and audacious Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, played by Saoirse Ronan, as she navigates her final year of high school and the challenges of adolescence. The film’s masterful storytelling and authentic character portrayals create a deeply relatable and emotionally resonant experience for the audience. With its witty humor, heartfelt moments, and powerful mother-daughter dynamic, Lady Bird is a refreshingly honest and poignant exploration of identity, dreams, and the complexities of growing up.

Watch on Paramount+

Frances Ha (2012): directed by Noah Baumbach, France Ha stars Gerwig herself taking on the lead role of Frances, a spirited and endearing young woman trying to find her place in the world while pursuing her dreams in New York City. As she bounces from one living situation to another and grapples with career setbacks, Frances's journey becomes a humorous and poignant exploration of friendship, identity, and the pursuit of dreams. A true indie gem that will leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart, it's a must-watch for anyone seeking an uplifting and insightful cinematic experience.

Watch on Netflix