Find out where and how you can see the films that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences declares as the best of 2022.

The day has finally arrived! As of early Tuesday morning on January 24th, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 95th Annual Academy Awards on behalf of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. As with every year, there were various snubs and surprises that didn't and did make the cut for consideration. That being said, in terms of the Award Show's most coveted prize, the Best Picture award, the ten films selected by the Academy are hard to argue against. An incredible selection of the year's most acclaimed and influential pictures, all of which are absolutely worth watching.

Now that the nominees have been revealed, many may be wondering how and where exactly they can watch all the Best Picture nominees and be able to make an informed judgment on who should win the esteemed title. Some are available to rent, some are available on streaming, and some are still available to see in theaters. To find out how you can watch all ten of the Best Picture nominees prior to the Awards Ceremony on March 12th, read below to find out.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Image via Netflix

Directed by: Edward Berger | Starring: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl | Availability: Stream on Netflix; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design

The first film nominated for Best Picture has proven to be a huge win for both international filmmaking and Netflix for this year's Oscars, raking in a grand total of nine nominations. Being the only pick for Best International Feature Film to also get the Best Picture nomination this year, that practically confirms that All Quiet on the Western Front will take home the Best International Feature Film award, but its chances of taking home Best Picture are also quite high. The latest feature film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's harrowing World War I novel, All Quiet on the Western Front tells the story of a young German soldier (Felix Kammerer) experiencing the horrors of war firsthand, complete with visuals that are as intricate as they are horrific. The original adaptations of All Quiet on the Western Front from 1930 also happened to win two Oscars, including Best Picture, so that's another factor that makes the film a real front-runner.

All Quiet on the Western Front is exclusively available to stream on Netflix and is playing in select theaters.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Image via Disney

Directed by: James Cameron | Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang | Availability: Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Production Design

It should come as absolutely no surprise that James Cameron's long-awaited follow-up to 2009's Avatar (which was also nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture) is a front-runner for the various effects-heavy categories. The oceans of Pandora were brought to life in jaw-dropping fashion with state-of-the-art visuals and intricate world-building, creating an incredible spectacle that must be seen on the big screen. Here, audiences are reunited with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) ten years after the events of the first film, now a tribe leader, dedicated husband, and father of five as he and his family must flee to the Pandora oceans to escape a vengeful old enemy (Stephen Lang).

As we said, Avatar: The Way of Water is a special event that must be seen on the big screen if possible, and thankfully you can still see the film in that format as the film is currently still in theaters. That being said, if you'd really rather watch the film from the comfort of your own home, Avatar: The Way of Water will almost definitely be coming to Disney+ in the Spring

The Banshees of Inisherin

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Directed by: Martin McDonagh | Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan | Availability: HBO Max; VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson; Barry Keoghan), Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Original Score, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing

Marin McDonagh's first film since the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), The Banshees of Inisherin is a glorious return to form that takes place in the director's homeland of Ireland. The story of two close friends suddenly becoming broken beyond repair sounds like a tragic and heartbreaking tale, and at many points it is. However, Banshees also successfully injects McDonagh's signature brand of deadpan dark humor, leading to some truly hysterical moments in the sad story of a neurotic man (Colin Farrell) who just wants his friend back.

The Banshees of Inisherin is currently available to stream on HBO Max. If you don't have an HBO Max subscription, the film is also available to rent or buy from most online services. The film is also playing in select theaters.

Elvis

Image Via Warner Bros.

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann | Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge | Availability: HBO Max; VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Actor (Austin Butler), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, and Best Production Design

The big feature return of Baz Luhrmann also revealed a new star in Austin Butler, whose performance as the "King of Rock and Roll" has been the subject of massive praise among fans and critics. Luhrmann's fast-paced style is far from subtle, but that's exactly how a movie about Elvis Presley should be to accurately tell the musical icon's story properly. All in all, Elvis is an epic musical tale that does end in tragedy, but ultimately leaves its audience with a memorable experience.

Elvis is currently available to stream on HBO Max. If you don't have an HBO Max subscription, the film is also available to rent or buy from most online services. The film is also playing in select theaters.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Image via A24

Directed by: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert | Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis | Availability: Showtime; VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu; Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Editing

The big nomination favorite is easily Everything Everywhere All at Once, bringing in astounding eleven total nominations. If you were to go back in time and tell people that multiverse indie action film would be a major contender for the Academy Awards, there's a good chance that nobody would believe you. Even then, Swiss Army Man (2016) directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert defied all odds and delivered a film that bends genre and tone. Entertaining, funny, emotional, creative, shocking. All of these adjectives and more can be applied to one of the year's best films that all started with a middle-aged woman (Michelle Yeoh) doing her taxes.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently available to stream on Showtime. If you don't have a Showtime subscription, the film is also available to rent or buy from most online services. The film is also playing in select theaters.

The Fabelmans

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by: Steven Spielberg | Starring: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, and Seth Rogen | Availability: Theaters; VOD

Other Nominations: Best Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch), Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design

Easily the most personal film from one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, The Fabelmans is an effective way to tell Steven Spielberg's story without literally telling his story. The semi-autobiographic drama follows a young man (Gabriel LaBelle) as he falls in love with the art of filmmaking, always thinking up ways to make his movies even better. Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, and Judd Hirsch also deliver career-best performances as influential family members in Sammy Fabelman's life.

You may still be able to catch The Fabelmans before the film leaves theaters, but if not, the film is also available to watch at home, but currently buying the film is the only option. Being a Universal Pictures film, it's possible that The Fabelmans will become available on Peacock as the Awards Ceremony gets closer.

Tár

Image via Focus Features

Directed by: Todd Field | Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, and Nina Hoss | Availability: Peacock; ​​​​​​​VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Actress (Cate Blanchett), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing

Having already won two Oscars for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Cate Blanchett is no stranger to being a celebrated performer. That being said her role in Tár may very well be her greatest performance yet. A surrealistic look into the life of a renowned composer, Tár is a sensational and gorgeous drama that is bizarre in all the best ways.

Tár is currently available to rent from most online services. Being a Focus Features production, which is owned by Universal Pictures Tár will become available on Peacock starting on Friday, January 27. It is also still playing in select theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski | Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller | Availability: ​​​​​​​Paramount+; MGM+; FuboTV; VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Adapted Screenplay

A sequel to 1986's Top Gun has been in the works for quite some time. Once it was finally made, Top Gun: Maverick was continuously delayed due to the global pandemic, and it started to look like the film was cursed. That facade proved unfounded as Top Gun: Maverick soared at the box office and shattered records, being heralded as the film that saved movie theaters. The sequel sticks to what made the original great, and honestly, that's all the film really needed.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+, MGM+, and FuboTV. The film is also available to rent or buy from most online services. The film is also back on the big screen in select theaters.

Triangle of Sadness

Image via NEON

Directed by: Ruben Östlund | Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly De Leon, and Woody Harrelson | Availability: ​​​​​​​VOD; Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund's latest continues his trend of satirizing the wealthy as seen in his prior works. Triangle of Sadness tells the story of a couple who are going through clear relationship issues and are struggling to find their place in the world. They attempt to ignore these issues by taking a vacation on a luxury yacht, and even though the film excels with its dark sense of humor, their dream expedition turns into a cruise from hell.

Triangle of Sadness is currently available to rent or buy from most online services. The film is also playing in select theaters.

Women Talking

Image Via United Artists Releasing

Directed by: Sarah Polley | Starring: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand | Availability: Select Theaters

Other Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

The dangers of cultism and suppression of women's rights are front and center of Women Talking, a harrowing look into the lives of a group of women who can't escape an ultra-religious community. Filmmaker Sarah Polley crafts a psychological drama that's rooted in a true story making it even more of a shocking tale. Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand also deliver amazingly powerful performances that absolutely deserve recognition.

Women Talking is currently available to watch in select theaters.