It's time for the Beyhive to rise up and don everything silver and glittery for the upcoming release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The global pop star's most recent album and tour has proven to be widely beloved and in demand. The tour tickets were highly sought after, which made its release as a documentary concert film a much-needed opportunity for international fans to be able to experience the event. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé joins the latest trend of recent concerts being captured as documentary films similar to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and BTS: Yet To Come. It also serves as a special project that will provide fans with footage of the concert, intriguing behind-the-scenes content, and even the long-awaited stunning visuals that the Beyhive have come to expect with her albums.

The official synopsis for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé reads:

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.

Fans don't have to wait for too long when the following guide below shares where you can watch and soon dance to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Release Date December 1, 2023 Runtime 150 minutes

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Fans will soon be able to get into "Virgo's Groove" when the concert film releases internationally on Friday, December 1. The release date only follows two months after the Renaissance tour finished on October 1.

Will 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' Be In Theaters?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Yes, the theaters will not break the souls of the Beyhive since they will be playing the Renaissance tour on the big screen. The documentary joins a diverse slate of December releases that includes Godzilla: Minus One, The Sweet East, and Silent Night. It will remain in cinemas while other major films such as Poor Things and Wonka also come out in the following weeks.

Find Showtimes for 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

With a lot of hype surrounding the concert film, advanced tickets were already on sale as soon as the film was announced during the tour's conclusion. You can purchase your tickets through the following links below:

Do We Know When 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' Will Stream?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Currently, no official streaming date or platform has been revealed for the concert film. It was reported that the project was shopped around mid-September on several platforms and studios before being announced. There is a possibility that Disney+ or Netflix are the top choices due to Beyoncé's recent work being available on those platforms. However, it's only a matter of time until the streaming date and location will be announced.

Will 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' Be Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

Image via Parkwood Entertainment

Similarly, no information has come out yet regarding the concert film being released on Blu-ray or DVD. It will often take a few months for the DVD format of a film to be released. Until then, stay tuned for future updates on when Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be made available on streaming and Blu-ray or DVD.

Watch the Trailer for 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé'

The full trailer was released on November 9 and depicts the impressive futuristic stage design and many costume changes of Beyoncé. The pop star also delivers a thoughtful voice-over during the trailer that touches on her hard work in balancing her professional and personal life. Snippets of rehearsal footage and shots of the lively audience are spread throughout the trailer before crescendoing into the album's first single, "Break My Soul".

Other Beyoncé Musical Films That You Can Watch Right Now

Beyoncé has proven herself as a triple threat since her career has been richly involved with singing, dancing, and even acting. Yet, she is truly recognized for her innovative concert tours and unique musical projects that have evolved through the ages. Queen B values the visual elements as much as she does with her music, which greatly translates into the following films. These projects are hybrids of documentaries, performances, and storytelling.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019)

Image via Netflix

Back in 2018, Beyoncé made history as the first black woman to ever headline the Coachella Music Festival. The event was coined Beychella and received major hype. It even broke records as the most viewed live-streamed performance by international audiences. Homecoming offers a look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated performance, from concept to rehearsals to taking the stage. The documentary threads dynamically between the footage of the performances from both Coachella weekends. The show also features special guests close to Beyoncé, including her husband Jay-Z and her former Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Homecoming is the first of three projects that she has signed to release with Netflix. Based on the caliber of this film, it's safe to say that Beyoncé will surely have more extraordinary musical projects in the pipeline.

Black is King (2020)

Image via Disney+

Beyoncé is best known for creating "visual albums" that accompany her previous music, including 2016's deeply personal album Lemonade and her 2013 self-titled album. Black is King was added to this collection based on the soundtrack album that she released for Jon Favreau's 2019 adaptation of The Lion King. Besides voice-acting as the grown-up Nala alongside Donald Glover's Simba, Beyoncé also released this whole soundtrack and musical film to tie in with the adaptation. The songs and the film's story draw from the themes of The Lion King regarding self-discovery and identity. Specifically, the film is built on the inspiring notion of black pride and how black people can reclaim and continue their culture even after the African diaspora. The combination of music and visuals leads to a remarkably captivating and powerful film that makes Black is King one of the best musical projects available on Disney+.

