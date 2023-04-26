Many boxers have had their incredible true stories translated to the big screen and come later this week, legendary Heavyweight Champion of the World George Foreman will be having his larger-than-life tale told in the aptly titled, Big George Foreman (2023). Also known by its longer but still equally accurate title Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, the latest film from writer/director George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give) will chronicle all the major events of George Foreman's career and life; a life that includes humble beginnings as an aspiring boxer, a near-death experience that completely changed his worldview, and an unprecedented comeback that nobody in the boxing game could have possibly anticipated.

With an immensely talented director, a flawlessly cast actor in the titular role, and an amazing true story as its inspiration, Big George Foreman is easily one of the most anticipated biopics of 2023. Thankfully those looking to learn George Foreman's story won't have to wait too long. To find out more here is exactly how, where, and when to watch Big George Foreman.

Big George Foreman Director George Tillman Jr. Release Date 2023-04-28 Cast Forest Whitaker, Sonja Sohn, Matthew Glave, John Magaro Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Biography Genres Biography, Drama, Sports

When Is Big George Foreman Releasing in Theaters?

Big George Foreman has been confirmed to be a theatrical release, meaning the only way to see the heavyweight's story come to life as soon as possible is to view the exhibition on the big screen. One of the most epic title fights of the year officially begins later this week when Big George Foreman boxes its way into theaters worldwide on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Is Big George Foreman Coming to Streaming?

No plans for a streaming or VOD release have been made explicitly known at this time, but given that Big George Foreman is a Sony production, we can make a pretty good guess about where the film will make its streaming debut. Sony Pictures regularly partners with Netflix to release its bigger projects, as was the case last year with movies like Bullet Train and The Woman King. With that in mind, Netflix seems like it will be the most likely streaming home should Big George Foreman decide to enter the streaming ring.

Watch the Trailer for Big George Foreman

The main trailer for Big George Foreman offers a brief summary of the future heavyweight champion's life, starting with Foreman's (Khris Davis) beginnings as a young boy raised in a poverty-stricken family. As George's trainer, Doc Broadus (Forest Whitaker), tells the aspiring athlete, the biggest obstacle Foreman will have to overcome is his own head. That proves to be the case as George has a bit of a temper on him, consistently getting into fights with those who insult him. However, that fiery mindset did greatly assist Foreman in his boxing career, quickly making him one of the most esteemed names in the sport. That all changes when Foreman finds himself unexpectedly collapsing in a serious medical incident that stops his heart. Miraculously, Foreman gets back up and, believing this to be a sign from a higher power, decides to step away from boxing.

Believing that the violent sport was no longer for him, George decided to use his influence and fame for a far nobler purpose and give back to his community. It's a wonderful thought, but soon the bills start piling up and George realizes that perhaps the only way to give back more is to box once more. That leads George to kickstart the comeback of the century. And despite being professionally retired for quite some time, not even that is enough to deter the champion from attempting to reclaim his title. The trailer concludes with a humorous nod to the George Foreman Grill, which as many know, became quite a big success for the legendary athlete.

When Will Big George Foreman Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

As of now, there is no set date as to when Big George Foreman will be available on physical media, and we likely won't know until several weeks after the film hits theaters. If we had to guess the film will likely hit DVD and Blu-ray sometime in July.

More Boxing Biopics That You Can Watch Right Now

