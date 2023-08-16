In the wake of a new era of DC evolving under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, Blue Beetle comes as a perfect transition from the earlier superhero universe into its brand-new chapter. Not only is the scarab-themed character one of the most overlooked ones in its universe, but it also features the first Latino hero in a DC film. Based on the eponymous DC Comics character, Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto of Charm City Kings' fame and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and marks the 14th installment in the DCEU but is not connected to any of the previous DCEU films. It is also the first character of the new DCU, which paves the way for more films in the series in the coming years.

The plot follows Jaime Reyes, a fresh college grad who returns to his hometown and suddenly comes in possession of a blue Scarab - an alien biotech relic that chooses him as its host. Enabled with extraordinary powers and a high-tech suit of armor, Jaime turns into the superhero Blue Beetle, changing his life and fate forever, albeit to his shock and surprise.

Blue Beetle also boasts an interesting ensemble cast, led by Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai fame as the titular superhero, along with Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez in various supporting roles, with hip-hop/R&B star Becky G voicing Khaji-da, the entity that controls the Scarab. In a way, Blue Beetle can be defined as a coming-of-age tale of a young man, that also serves as an origin story for Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle in the new DC cinematic (live-action) universe. As the brand-new DC superhero makes his landing this summer, check out where, when, and how you can watch Blue Beetle, and where you can stream it.

Blue Beetle Release Date 2023-08-18 Director Angel Manuel Soto Cast Xolo Mariduena, Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo, Harvey Guillen, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure

Released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Blue Beetle is set to premiere on August 18, 2023, in theaters across the United States.

Is Blue Beetle in Theaters?

Initially, during the film’s development, Blue Beetle was set for a streaming release on MAX (then HBO Max) but was finally changed to a theatrical release. Filmed for IMAX, you can now enjoy an immersive experience of the all-new cerulean superhero at your local theaters.

Find Showtimes for Blue Beetle:

To find out the showtimes for Blue Beetle at your nearest theater/s, book tickets, or get more details, check out the links below –

When and Where Will Blue Beetle Be on Streaming?

As of now, there is no official word on the streaming release of Blue Beetle. However, it’s a Warner Bros. film, and almost all their major content, including DC shows, series, and films, have been landing on their newly rebranded streaming platform MAX, among other projects, making it a one-stop destination for your favorite DC superheroes on the small screen. So, you can expect the same for the upcoming film as well. This usually happens at least 90 to 120 days from the film’s theatrical release, the most recent being The Flash. So, on the same lines, you can expect Blue Beetle to arrive on Max (most likely) or any other major streaming service sometime in late fall or early winter.

When Will Blue Beetle Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Like the film’s streaming release window, Blue Beetle’s physical media release will also mostly likely happen sometime in the fall of 2023. Typically, DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K release around 12–16 weeks following the theatrical premiere. The digital release on VOD is expected to happen a couple of weeks after the DVD/Blu-ray releases, which is estimated around November/December 2023. So, until then, your only option to watch the movie is at an IMAX theater near you.

Watch the Trailer for Blue Beetle

The first official trailer of Blue Beetle was in spring 2023, followed by a final full-length trailer in July 2023, with a few clips and featurettes released in between. Across all the trailers and promo videos, we see Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes as the story’s titular protagonist who lives in the fictional Palmera City. A recent college graduate, Jaime is tasked with guarding a mysterious box with a beetle-like bug inside, called the scarab. But when the insect escapes and attacks him, he becomes its symbiotic host and transforms into a blue and black armored superhero, the Blue Beetle. Thereon, Jaime gains incredible powers (partly from the transformation and partly from the suit) that help him save himself and others from various dangers. But like all superhero stories, Jaime will have to face his first nemesis, Victoria Kord, played by Susan Sarandon, in her brilliant villainous portrayal, as well as her security, Conrad, who are both out to get the scarab for their nefarious plans. Per the trailer and the plotline, the film will see how Jaime deals with this massive change in his life and learns to adapt to his newfound powers that could change him and his destiny forever.

Other Coming-of-Age Superhero Movies You Can Watch Right Now

While you wait for Blue Beetle to arrive at the theaters this August, you can check out other similar superhero movies from DC, featuring young and ambitious characters who are thrown into the unknown path where they learn to discover themselves and their potential through various madcap adventures.

Shazam! (2019) - This 2019 DCEU film directed by David F. Sandberg tells the story of a young boy who turns into an adult superhero. Shazam! follows a young Billy Batson, played by Zachary Levi (Chuck) who loses his mother at a fair and ends up in foster homes. Searching for his mother, Billy runs from home to home, until he meets a powerful wizard who turns him into a superhero, but an adult version of him. Now powered with superhuman strength, near-invulnerability, and electrokinesis, Billy has to learn to adapt to his newfound persona, while also navigating his new foster family, school, and the eventualities of adulthood. A fun, charming, and comforting story of self-discovery, Shazam! is as good as it gets for a coming-of-age film. Come for the superhero action-adventure, stay for the imaginative storytelling. A sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in March 2023 and further explores his journey as a superhero where he faces new enemies.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - Directed by Jon Watts, this is the third big-screen iteration of the character and the first Spider-Man film to feature Tom Holland as the titular superhero. Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he tries to navigate high school, and love life, while facing his new nemesis, Vulture. Although the film does not necessarily explore Peter Parker’s personal background and how he turned into a superhero, it does see his journey as a young hero who strives to become one of the world’s greatest, an integral part of the Avengers but ultimately has to do it on his own. While Peter’s history of getting bitten by a radioactive spider and his Uncle Ben’s death are significant factors in shaping him as he is, the film skips details of these arcs. Instead, the story focuses on him learning to understand his responsibilities as a savior, with his background being imbued within the film’s narrative as passing references. So, essentially, Spider-Man: Homecoming makes for a coming-of-age tale of one of Marvel’s youngest superheroes, though not his origin story.

The Flash (2023) - The latest DC film and the last DCEU project that we’ll ever see, The Flash follows Barry Allen, the titular popular Justice League member gifted with light speed, who travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder. But that’s not what this action-adventure film is all about. Played by Ezra Miller as the titular speedster, the film follows Barry on a quest to change his past, where his mother is killed, and his father is accused of murder. While this is not technically Barry’s origin story of how he becomes a superhero, it essentially establishes him as an individual who learns to take responsibility for his actions. So, in a way, it is also a coming-of-age film like Spider-Man: Homecoming, where we already know who Barry Allen is and his work with the Justice League. Instead of looking at how he becomes who he is, The Flash explores his growth, where he navigates his emotional struggles and learns to live with the hard truth, so he can fulfill his responsibility of saving the world, thus, for the first time, becoming his own person.

