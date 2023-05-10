It’s not often that a non-superhero movie can assemble a cast of giant stars. It is even less common for that cast to include some of the greatest actresses of their generation. In 2018, a group of once-in-a-generation talents was brought together for Book Club, the story of a group of friends whose lives are turned upside down when they decide to read the salacious best-selling novel, Fifty Shades of Grey. This year, they are coming back for an unexpected but extremely welcome sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter. Jane Fonda who made a name for herself in the 1960s and 70s for her political dramas like Coming Home as well as camp classics like Barbarella, Diane Keaton who won an Oscar for her iconic role in Annie Hall, Mary Steenburgen, the Oscar-winning star of films like Melvin & Howard and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Candice Bergen, the legendary actress known for her titular role in the hit show Murphy Brown are back for another adventure. For anybody who can’t wait to see this star-studded sequel, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this adventurous comedy.

Book Club: The Next Chapter will be released by Focus Features on May 12th.

Will Book Club: The Next Chapter Be Released in Theaters?

Book Club: The Next Chapter will be playing exclusively in movie theaters.

Will Book Club: The Next Chapter Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, Book Club: The Next Chapter will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, as Focus Features is owned by NBCUniversal, it will likely end up on the parent company’s streaming service, Peacock, after it leaves theaters.

The first Book Club film is available to stream now on Paramount+.

When Will Book Club: The Next Chapter Be On Blu-ray and DVD?

There has been no information revealed regarding when Book Club: The Next Chapter will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD, and we likely won't know for a few more weeks. It likely won't be available in stores until late July at the earliest.

Watch the Trailers for Book Club: The Next Chapter

The first trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter was released on December 19th. As Keaton’s character, Diane says, “Life is like a really great novel. You never know what the next chapter will bring.” This sequel opens on a very different and unexpected chapter. The proudly single Vivian has recently become engaged and as their recent self-help book club pick suggests, they must not ignore destiny. They have to find adventure in a new country: Italy. After some expected fun in this ancient world, the girls find more daring activities on road trips, helicopters, boats, and even traffic stops gone wrong.

The second trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter was released on April 12th. This trailer reveals a bit more about their trip to Italy and the many hijinks that ensue. As they tour the many sites of Rome, they enjoy some surprising and unexpected catcalls and get a chance to try on designer wedding dresses. Though most of the story revolves around Vivian’s fear of leaving single life behind, we catch glimpses of a few other moral tests as Diane tries to take her relationship to the next level and Carol runs into a charming Italian chef from her past.

What is the Plot of Book Club: The Next Chapter

Here is Focus Features’ Official Synopsis:

The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

Other Movies Like Book Club: The Next Chapter

Image via Focus Features

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this girls' trip extravaganza, check out these three other comedies which star some of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood and center around the trials and tribulations of older women.

80 For Brady (2023) - Another crowd-pleasing hit released this year that featured a cast of seasoned actresses, 80 For Brady, is fun everyone can enjoy. Based on a true story, the film follows a group of friends who decide to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Super Bowl and witness their favorite football player, Tom Brady, in action. With complications abound, these women get much more than they bargained for, and they will have to lie, cheat, and even dance their way to the tournament of the year. Starring Jane Fonda alongside her Grace & Frankie costar, Lily Tomlin as well as Oscar-winning actresses, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, this film’s cast is one for the ages.

Calendar Girls (2003) - If this weren’t based on a true story, you might find the film unrealistic. Calendar Girls follows a group of middle-aged friends living in a small town in Yorkshire, England, When one of their husbands gets diagnosed with cancer, they decide to come together and fundraise and come to the conclusion that the biggest moneymaker would be a nude calendar starring each of the women. The two principal characters, Helen Mirren and Julie Walters bring strength and comedic relief to a film that explores grief, hope, tragedy, and comedy.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2016) - Sally Field stuns in this romantic comedy-drama about a woman’s new lease on life. Hello, My Name Is Doris follows a shy 60-something-year-old woman whose life has been going nowhere for a long time. She is a hoarder who still lives in her dead mother’s old house, but when a handsome new man comes to work at her job, she becomes head over heels. Field is a pro and can access a well of pain as well as genius slapstick comedy at the flip of a switch.

