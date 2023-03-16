True-crime stories have exploded in popularity since the 2000s, with films portraying the grizzly crimes of real-life serial killers and those investigating them particularly prominently. Whether it be the multi-perspective investigative thriller Zodiac, the psychological drama of No Man of God, or the cat and mouse thrills of The Frozen Ground, the true-life serial killer film continues to fascinate and frighten with equal measure. Releasing this week is a new addition to the investigative serial killer movie in Boston Strangler (2023), the 1960s-set true crime thriller that tells the story of Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper who was the first to connect the deaths of several women to the one killer.

When the body count rises, Loretta partners with colleague Jean Cole to delve further into the investigation, only to be met with doubt and sexism at every turn. The pair press on, regardless, putting on the line their personal safety in pursuit of the truth. Before diving into this remarkable true story, read on for our guide on where, when, and how you can watch Boston Strangler.

When Will Boston Strangler Stream Online?

Boston Strangler will stream in the United States on Hulu, where it will be released on March 17, 2023. The distributor for the film is 20th Century Studios. International territories can stream Boston Strangler on Disney+, where it will also be released on March 17, 2023.

Is Boston Strangler Coming to Movie Theaters?

Boston Strangler will only be released on the streaming platform Hulu and not be screened in movie theaters. Hulu and Disney tend to keep their films streaming exclusive, so fans should not get their hopes up for a theatrical release.

Will Boston Stranger Be Available on Digital and VOD?

As of now, the only way you can watch Boston Strangler is by subscribing to Hulu (or Disney+ in international territories). Hulu has never sold its exclusive shows or movies via Digital or video-on-demand, so it's unlikely that the film will be made available outside of the streaming service.

Watch the Boston Strangler Trailer

The official trailer for Boston Strangler was released in February 2023 through distributor 20th Century Studios. The trailer is almost two minutes long and has a dark and gloomy tone that suits its subject. We see Knightley constantly stating her case that a serial killer of women is on the loose, to the denial of her superiors. Soon both Knightley and Coon are deep into the investigation as dramatic music builds in the background and numerous men question their motives. Featured throughout are shots of multiple crime scenes. The trailer ends with the line: “Your safe little world is just a delusion.”

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Boston Strangler?

Boston Strangler stars The Imitation Game and Atonement actor Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin. Joining the two-time Oscar nominee is Carrie Coon as Jean Cole, who audiences know from Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Gone Girl; Alessandro Nivola as Detective Conley, who was last seen in Amsterdam and The Many Saints of Newark; Chris Cooper as Jack Maclaine, the Oscar-winning actor best known for his roles in Adaptation and American Beauty; David Dastmalchian as Albert DeSalvo, who made an impression in films such as Prisoners and Ant-Man; Morgan Spector as James McLaughlin, who TV viewers will know for his performances in Homeland and The Plot Against America; and Rory Cochrane as Detective DeLine, the New York character actor known for his turns in Dazed and Confused and Argo.

Boston Strangler is written and directed by Matt Ruskin, who previously wrote and directed the crime films Crown Heights and Booster. Music for the movie is composed by Paul Leonard-Morgan (Limitless), with cinematography by Ben Kutchins (Ozark), and editing by Anne McCabe (Succession). Tom Ackerly (Promising Young Woman), Josey McNamara (Dreamland), Michael A. Pruss (American Woman), Ridley Scott (The Martian), and Kevin Walsh are producing.

Zodiac (2007): Based on true events surrounding the exploits and manhunt of a serial murderer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s, Zodiac is a tale of obsession told through the investigations of a detective (Mark Ruffalo), a journalist (Robert Downey Jr.), and a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal), who oddly enough came closer than anyone in solving the mystery. It was that cartoonist Robert Graysmith, whose books on the Zodiac were adapted by screenwriter James Vanderbilt, giving a sense of place, impeccable detail, and strong characters for director David Fincher to create a sprawling, intelligent and engrossing mystery that is as horrifying as it is addictive.

Citizen X (1995): An engaging and chilling made-for-cable HBO release, Citizen X portrays the 10-year hunt for serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, also known as “the But"her of Rostov,” durin" the 1980s era Soviet Union. Stephen Rea stars as a forensic specialist whose continual investigation into the serial killer responsible for the mutilation and murder of 52 people (mostly women and children) is constantly hindered by Soviet bureaucrats who are more concerned with the negative image these crimes will have upon the image of the USSR. Directed by Chris Geronimo, Citizen X not only succeeds as an investigative thriller into the most savage serial killer in Russian history but also depicts the frustrating and oppressive environment of communist tyranny in which Chikatilo was able to kill without detection or remorse.

No Man of God (2021): Set in the late 1980s, No Man on God focuses on the last years of serial killer Ten Bundy (Luke Kirby) as he awaits execution on death row. During that time, a rookie FBI profiler (Elijah Wood) interviews a notoriously reluctant Bundy to get to the crux of the murderer and why he killed. Director Amber Sealey delves into the evil that drove one of mankind's most famous monsters with an engrossing and startling intimacy. Performances all around are terrific, especially from Kirby, who brilliantly straddles the line between charming and creepy, always evoking a sense of danger that seeps through his pores.

The Frozen Ground (2013): This thrilling true-crime serial killer movie stars Nicolas Cage in one of his finer performances as an Alaskan State Trooper who believes that upstanding family man Robert Hansen (John Cusack) is a serial killer who has killed 17 women, a strong suspicion that is backed by the testimony of a 17-year-old prostitute (Vanessa Hudgens) who escaped Hansen’sHansen'ss. Director Scott Walker makes excellent use of the film's ice-bound setting, while the performances by Cage and a surprisingly chilling Cusack add an engrossing grittiness to this police procedural.

