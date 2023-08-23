High school can be a vastly different experience for everyone, but if Bottoms teaches us one thing, it's that every high school needs a fight club. Maybe. In Orion Releasing's upcoming comedy, two high schoolers test that theory. Josie (Ayo Edebiri) and PJ (Rachel Sennott) are far from the top of the food chain, just two queer teens trying their best to make it through high school and catch the attention of two other girls. So, when an incident with a football player named Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) causes some trouble, Josie and PJ start a fight club. They paint it as a way for other girls at school to practice self-defense. Their actual ulterior motive? Lose their virginities to their two crushes. However, the fight club quickly gains traction, and Josie and PJ begin to lose control of the situation and must find a way out lest their true plan get exposed.

Bottoms was co-written and executive-produced by Rachel Seligman and cast member Rachel Sennott, with Seligman as director. The feature reunites the duo, who previously worked together on Shiva Baby, written and directed by Seligman and starred Sennott. Along with the pair, Bottoms was executive produced by Ted Deiker (Our Friend, Book Club). Producers include Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Alison Small, who previously worked on Cocaine Bear. Along with the mentioned cast, Bottoms stars Ruby Cruz, Kaia Gerber, Punkie Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Havana Rose Liu, Miles Fowler, and Dagmara Dominiczyk, among others.

Heading into Bottoms' theatrical release, we've compiled all the information we know about showtimes, tickets, streaming, and more.

Bottoms first debuted earlier this year at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11. It will make its wider debut at the end of this month on Friday, August 25. It shares a release date with other anticipated features including Gran Turismo, starring David Harbour and Orlando Bloom; Golda, led by Helen Mirren; and Retribution, which stars Liam Neeson and Noma Dumezweni.

Is Bottoms Going to Theaters?

Yes, Bottoms will be released in theaters. While it will make the rounds across the US, it will be a relatively limited release.

Bottoms Tickets and Showtimes

Bottoms tickets are now available for purchase, and you can find links for those and showtimes below:

Will Bottoms Head to Streaming?

At this time, no streaming plans have been publicly announced for Bottoms. However, as the film is under an MGM Studios property, audiences can likely expect the feature to land on Prime Video in the future. In 2021, Amazon officially bought MGM, meaning that the MGM library is now under the Amazon umbrella. As such, much of the MGM catalog is available on Prime Video, including other additional MGM properties and their catalogs, including Bottoms.

Will Bottoms Release on DVD and Blu-ray?

For the time being, Bottoms does not yet have a DVD, Blu-ray, or other digital release date. Should it head to a physical release, viewers can likely expect it a few weeks or more after its theatrical run ends.

Watch the Trailer for Bottoms

The official trailer for Bottoms released on June 6. It pulls no punches right out the gate, as PJ and Josie hear an announcement for "the ugly, untalented gays" to go to the principal's office. Just standard high school things. The blow to the self-esteem doesn't keep them down, though, as they are determined to win over two other girls in their class. Unfortunately, they get in a bit of trouble after barely tapping a star football player with a car — hence the summons to see the principal. Josie quickly makes an excuse for the incident that somehow manages to work. It also means Josie and PJ must now actually follow through with their on-the-fly fight club. It goes about as well as you'd expect at first, but everyone seems enthusiastic enough. In the midst of it all, the trailer teases a film that leans into its crass and hilarious side but also includes an earnest message along the way.

Other Movies to Watch Like Bottoms

Do Revenge (2022): A little more on the darker side of comedy, Do Revenge follows Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), an unlikely duo who are fed up with the bullies. Drea is the queen bee of school, but when a sex tape of hers leaks, she tumbles from her spot in the food chain. Meanwhile, Eleanor is an unassuming student, a transfer student who now attends the same school as her bully when she was younger. So, after the two meet and learn more about each other, they vow to take revenge on the other's bullies.

Shiva Baby (2020): Shiva Baby brings things beyond the scope of high school, but it's necessary viewing for the other Seligman and Sennott team-up. The film centers on Danielle (Sennott), a young Jewish woman stuck in a Shiva with her parents. If facing endless questions from her family wasn't enough, her sugar daddy decides to make an appearance — with his wife. But because not even that is enough, Danielle also runs into her ex-girlfriend.

Booksmart (2019): Work hard, but party harder — especially at the end of senior year. In Booksmart, best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) have their academic futures in the bag. They've worked hard all throughout high school, not letting anything distract them along the way. However, on graduation eve, they realize that maybe they should have let loose a little more, feeling behind their peers socially. In one last effort to make the most of high school, the pair decide to party it up, but cramming an entire high school experience into one night isn't as easy as they thought.

