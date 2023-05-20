There have been quite a few anime that have used over-the-top bone-breaking action, a compelling and heartbreaking character background, dark humor, and gorgeous animation style to pull their audience, but MAPPA’s new hit series Chainsaw Man (2022-) completely blows it out of the park in each of these categories. What appears to be a lonely and introverted man’s perverted fantasy is actually inspired by popular animes like Dorohedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen; as stated by author Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first season of Chainsaw Man roughly covers part one of the manga, called the Public Safety Arc. It begins with an impoverished teenager named Denji (Kikunosuke Toya / Ryan Colt Levy) who is forced to pay off his deceased father’s massive debt to the yakuza from a really young age. With the help of his canine-like chainsaw devil companion, Pochita, he makes a living out of killing devils as a private contractor, barely making it. However, the yakuza double-crosses him, as they sell him off to the Zombie Devil to obtain its power, with the monster killing Denji and chopping him down to pieces, in one of the goriest scenes ever drawn in an anime.

In order to save his long-time friend, the chainsaw demon Pochita decides to fuse himself with Denji, reviving Denji as a human/devil hybrid with supernatural powers and turning him into a living chainsaw, with blades protruding out of his head and arms in the most gruesome (and coolest) way possible. Now transformed into the titular Chainsaw Man, Denji's revenge on the yakuza attracts the attention of Makima (Tomori Kusunoki/Suzie Yeung) and the Public Safety Division, a government wing consisting of Devil Hunters whose task is to keep the citizens safe by slaughtering devils. Makima, head of the Tokyo Division, inducts him into the Public Safety Department, making him promise to kill the Gun Devil. To witness the true potential of Denji and Pochita, and how he deals with every devil on his way, here’s how you can watch all episodes of Chainsaw Man released so far.

Chainsaw Man Release Date 2022-10-11 Cast Kikunosuke Toya, Suzie Yeung, Ryan Colt Levy, Tomori Kusunoki Main Genre Anime Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Related:'Chainsaw Man' Review: This Anime Adaptation is Bloody, Brash, and Bonkers

Where Can You Stream Chainsaw Man In the US?

The first season of Chainsaw Man consists of 12 episodes and was released last year in December. There are several ways you can watch the entire Season 1 in the US. All the episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can use the following link to stream Chainsaw Man Season 1 on Hulu.

Watch on HuluAnd here's the link to watch it on Crunchyroll:

Watch on Crunchyroll

Is Chainsaw Man Available on Digital?

Yes, it is! You can buy the first season of Chainsaw Man and own your own digital copy. All 12 episodes are available to buy on Apple TV and Amazon for $16.99 (in SD), and the Microsoft Store where it is available for $16.99 in SD and $24.99 in HD. Click on the link below to purchase Season 1 of Chainsaw Man on Amazon, where you can get individual episodes for $1.99 (SD) and $2.99 (HD) and the complete first season for $16.99 (SD) and $24.99 (HD):

Buy on Amazon

Watch the Chainsaw Man Trailer

The first trailer for Chainsaw Man mainly features snippets of the action scenes in Season 1, devoid of any voices. The second trailer, which you can see above, provides a much better look at the anime, with a few details about the plot and voice acting, such as Denji turning into the Chainsaw Devil and Public Safety Division’s involvement via the Devil Hunters, who Denji joins in the first season.

The third and final trailer, released in October, gives a lot more info than the previous clips, with Makima, the head of the Tokyo Division of Public Safety, explaining the emergence of a Gun Devil and how its existence threatened all of humanity. Her introduction is followed by a brief look at Denji’s future teammates; Aki and Power, ending with Denji going full-on berserk in his Devil form.

Is Chainsaw Man Season 2 In the Works?

The second season of Chainsaw Man has not officially been greenlit yet; there was no news of the show’s renewal at the Chainsaw Man Exhibition that took place in Seibu Shibuya, Tokyo, earlier this year. However, looking at the anime’s massive popularity, especially in the US, fans are expecting to hear some major announcements at the MAPPA Stage 2023 event, where one of the panels will feature the Japanese voice actors from the Chainsaw Man anime, namely Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), and Fairouz Ai (Power). Season 2 of the series, if confirmed by MAPPA at the event, will likely stream on Crunchyroll, with the English dub becoming available a few weeks later.

Related:In Praise of 'Chainsaw Man's Opening

More Animes Like Chainsaw Man That You Can Watch Right Now

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020-present)

Image via Crunchyroll

The manga and anime that inspired Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by surprise when it hit the screens back in 2020. Just like the devils in Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen has Curses, physical manifestations of humanity’s worst fears. Yuji Itadori, a physically fit teenager, is pulled into the world of Jujutsu and Curses when he accidentally becomes a host of Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most powerful Curses in the world.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-2010)

Image via Toonami

Set in an alternate reality where alchemy works much like magical spells, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has elements of body horror much like Chainsaw Man. Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric set out on a search for the fabled Philosopher’s Stone, to resurrect their mother and to get their bodies back. They get entangled in a government conspiracy, and the secret of the Philosopher's Stone is too much to bear for the young men. Will they be willing to pay the ultimate price in order to get the miracle stone?

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dororo (2019)

Image via Prime Video

This one is a violent period epic set in the time of feudal Japan, where landlords known as Daimyos fought over land, and made deals with demons in order to get ultimate power and prosperity within their boundaries. Dororo, an orphan and a victim of this infighting, sets out on a journey to find her place. In the process, she meets a weird young man, named Hyakkimaru, who is missing the majority of his body parts but is exceptional at fighting demons. As the story unfurls, it is revealed Hyakkimaru is also a victim of the war and also of a dangerous curse, and Dororo might be the only one who can save him.

Watch on Prime Video