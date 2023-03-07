Being the accomplished actor that he is, it's been a while since Woody Harrelson has done a full-blown comedy. Though he got his start in the timeless and successful comedic sitcom Cheers (1982-1993), he's since proven he's got impressive acting chops outside of the genre, with incredible dramatic performances as seen in projects like True Detective Season 1 (2014) and Natural Born Killers (1994). It's also been quite a while since we've seen a new film from Bobby Farrelly, one half of the famed Farrelly brothers with his sibling Peter Farrelly. Peter has been hard at work on other feature film projects such as Green Book (2018) and The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022) while Bobby has been more invested in TV projects like Trailer Park Boys (2016-2018) and Loudermilk (2018-2020), but now, Bobby Farrelly has also directed his first feature film since Dumb and Dumber To (2014). That film is Champions, a new feel-good comedy starring Harrelson as the coach of an unlikely team of underdogs.

Harrelson's character, Marcus, once used to be the head coach of a professional basketball team until he was unceremoniously fired. He eventually finds himself in trouble with the law, but a judge offers him the opportunity to pay his debt to society by coaching a special needs basketball team to participate in the Special Olympics. This event serves as the catalyst for Marcus to go from a grumpy curmudgeon into a benevolent leader figure who finds friendship, love, and even family. To see this underdog story come to fruition, here is exactly how to watch Champions.

The official plot synopsis for Champions reads as follows:

Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

​​​​Is Champions Streaming Online?

Champions is now available to stream exclusively for Peacock subscribers.

Peacock is technically a free service, but most recent and exclusive content will require a paid subscription. Currently, there are two premium options available for new users. The base Premium plan for Peacock costs $5.99 USD per month and includes access to the entire catalog available on the streamer as well as live television events with limited ads. The second plan is the Premium+ plan, which costs $9.99 USD per month and removes most ads, and also allows users to download select titles from the service.

When Did Champions Come Out?

The Special Olympics all-stars who are to be crowned the "Champions" of this epic sports event had their story told when Champions officially hit theaters on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The film was initially set to open on March 24, which is also when Lionsgate is releasing the much-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4.

Is Champions Still in Theaters?

Unfortunately, those who were hoping to see the sports comedy on the big screen are out of luck as Champions is no longer playing in theaters.

Watch the Champions Trailer

The Champions trailer opens up with the introduction to Marcus, who is currently coaching the ultimately failing Iowa Stallions. As we see in a segment from Sports Center, featuring real-life sports analysts Jalen Rose and Scott Van Pelt, Marcus was fired from his position as coach once he gets into a physical altercation with a fellow member of the Stallions' staff, Phil Peretti (Ernie Hudson). Marcus has since spent his days drinking his sorrows away until bad luck and poor decisions continue to follow him when he rear-ends a police cruiser. Marcus is then sentenced by a judge to community service in the form of coaching a Special Olympics team ahead of their new season.

Marcus is less than enthused by this idea but ultimately agrees to the service under duress. What he finds is a group of young people who would often be mistreated as misfits by the rest of society, but have found in each other a community of friends and colleagues who understand each other, ultimately turning Marcus into the outcast of this family unit. Marcus is told by another staff member Julio (Cheech Marin) that he doesn't need to make this team a group of all-stars, but given his fierce competitive nature, Marcus can't help but make the team one to beat. As Marcus begins to form a unique bond with the team, having friendly gatherings and defending them from close-minded bigots, he even finds a chance at a relationship with a team member's sibling, Alex (Kaitlin Olson). Whether or not the team ends up winning the Special Olympics, this is sure to be an adventure that neither the coach nor the team will ever forget.

More Underdog Sports Comedies That You Can Watch Right Now

Cool Runnings (1993): Based on a true story, Cool Runnings tells the tale of an unlikely bobsled team, hailing from Jamaica of all places, as they try to qualify for the Winter Olympics. Starring John Candy (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles) as their unlikely coach, it's a hysterical and incredibly uplifting story of one of the most unusual and fascinating events in sports history let alone Olympics history.

Eddie the Eagle (2015): Another true story that also takes place during the Winter Olympics (in fact it was the exact same year of 1988 that the subjects of Cool Runnings were introduced to the sports world), Eddie Edwards (Taron Egerton) was once an aspiring athlete who was constantly told by his family and skiing peers that he would never be good enough for the pro leagues. That's until Eddie decides to try his hand ski jumping, and with lots of practice and trial and error, finds himself becoming another unlikely underdog star of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019): While not a traditional sports film like the other movies mentioned above, The Peanut Butter Falcon is a glorious modern-day Mark Twain story following a young man trying to live a dream. Zak (Zack Gottsagen) is a wrestling superfan with Down syndrome who has been locked in a nursing care facility for years. That is until he finally decides to make his own decisions and go meet his wrestling hero. Forming a trio with a drifter on the run named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) and a nursing care facility assistant named Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), Zak may very well live out that dream.

