The true story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a prominent mixed-race composer, musician, and soldier comes to life on the big screen in the new film Chevalier from Searchlight Pictures. The movie opens with Bologne challenging none other than Mozart to a violin duel on stage, leading to his nickname “The Black Mozart.” Though mystery surrounds his life, Bologne was born the son of a Senegalese slave and a wealthy French planter and was already a virtuoso violinist by the age of 19. But despite rising to helm the Les Concerts des Amateurs in Paris in 1773 (which led to U.S. President John Adams calling him “the most accomplished man in Europe”), Bologne’s career was thwarted by constant racism. Eventually, after the French Revolution and Napoleon’s reinstatement of slavery, Bologne’s work was largely forgotten.

To play the role of composer Chevalier de Saint-Georges, actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Cyrano) trained with violinist Ronald Long. Other cast members include Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) as dancer Marie-Madeleine Guimard, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Marie Antoinette, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Marie-Josephine of Savoy, Marton Csokas (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) as Marc René, and Alex Fitzalan (The Society) as Louis-Philippe, the Duke of Orleans. The movie was written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and directed by Jamaican-Canadian director Stephen Williams (Lost). Most impressive (and necessary for a movie about a famous classical composer) is the score, consisting mostly of Bologne’s music alongside new works by Kris Bowers (Green Book).

The film has received high praise from critics ever since it premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Collider's own Maggie Lovitt noted in her review of the film "Chevalier is the perfect marriage of fact and fiction, bringing to life a story of a figure history tried to forget." Now seven months after the film first premiered, Chevalier is finally making its way to audiences all over the world.

Here's our guide on how, when, and where you can watch the new film, Chevalier, in theaters and when it might be available to view at home on streaming.

Chevalier Director Stephen Williams Release Date 2023-04-21 Cast Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Sian Clifford, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver Rating PG=13 Runtime 107 minutes

When Will Chevalier Be Released?

Chevalier will premiere in US theaters on Friday, April 21, 2023. The film was previously scheduled to release on April 7, 2023. The movie premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. The UK release date will be June 9, 2023.

Is Chevalier in Movie Theaters?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Chevalier is scheduled for a wide release exclusively in movie theaters. Given the eye candy of the production, it definitely seems like the kind of film that will be worth seeing on the big screen with an audience.

Is Chevalier Available to Stream?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Chevalier is not available to stream yet, but once the movie finishes its theatrical release, it will likely be released on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ via Star around the world. While previously HBO Max would host many 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films after their theatrical release including The Menu, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Barbarian, as of 2023, films from the studio will stream first on Hulu and/or Disney+.

You will probably also be able to buy or rent it on the usual streaming platforms like Google Play, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and iTunes.

When Will Chevalier Be Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

As of now, release dates for the movie on Blu-ray and DVD haven’t been announced yet, but stay tuned as official dates should be announced in the coming months.

Watch the Trailer for Chevalier

The official trailer for Chevalier was released on Searchlight Pictures' YouTube channel on November 7, 2022. If you haven't seen it yet or are debating about seeing the movie, you can watch it above.

Other Titles To Watch Like Chevalier

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Belle (2013) - Like Chevalier, this 2013 film tells the story of an actual, historical person of color: Dido Elizabeth Belle, the illegitimate mixed-race niece of William Murray, the 1st Earl of Mansfield and Lord Chief Justice of England in 18th century England, Thought little is known about the life of Dido Belle, she was clearly raised as an aristocrat and lady despite her skin color. The film, inspired by a painting of Dido, centers around Dido's relationship with an aspiring lawyer and her place in the British upper class during a time when slavery was still legal in England. Though the movie takes quite a few liberties with history and fact, the film got excellent reviews, as did British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn) in the title role.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) - Charismatic, painfully sincere, and curious, Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) shines in the title role of Charles Dickens' most famous novel. Along with an Indian lead actor, the adaptation features colorblind casting (Benedict Wong, as Mr. Wickfield, Rosalind Eleazar as David's best friend and true love Agnes, and Nikka Amuka Bird as Ms. Steerforth) and revered thespians like Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie, playing the usual assortment of Dickensian eccentrics, both lovable and loathsome. This fanciful adaptation of the classic Dickens story of a kind young boy's journey to adulthood is filled with scenes of childlike wonder and fantasy

Anne Boleyn (2021) - When British actress Jodie-Turner Smith was cast as Henry VIII's doomed second wife, many critics decried it as stunt casting, since Turner-Smith, an accomplished stage actress, is black. But while no one would argue that Anne Boleyn was a black woman, Turner-Smith's performance as the regal, complicated, ruthless Anne is spellbinding. The series focuses on machinations in the Tudor court from Anne's point of view, and as she tries to keep power in the court--not to mention her rapidly disintegrating marriage to the fickle king--the parallels between modern celebrity culture and our tendency to condemn powerful women. The film also stars Paapa Essiedu, who shines in his scenes with Turner-Smith as Anne's notoriously womanizing brother George Boleyn.

