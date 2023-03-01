It wouldn't be the ultimate year of horror movie releases without another Stephen King adaptation. Last year saw the release of Mr. Harrigan's Phone and Firestarter, and this year fans will get an updated dose of the Children of the Corn film series. The saga of murderous kids is not being continued so to speak, but rather foreshadowed. This time, the filmmakers are going back to the very beginning. This newest installment of Children of the Corn is a prequel, showing fans how the chaos and youth-led dystopia all started in the first place.

Written and directed by Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium), Children of the Corn (2023) isn't a direct adaptation of King's original short story but rather based on the mythology built within it. It is the eleventh installment in the series but veers off in its own direction, focusing more on the mythos behind the children's uprising. Whether headed to the cinema or in the comfort of their own home, here's how horror fans can watch the new Children of the Corn.

Children of the Corn will be released on March 3, 2023.

Will Children of the Corn Be In Theaters?

Image via Shudder

Children of the Corn will release in theaters across the US on March 3, 2023.

Find Showtimes for Children of the Corn:

For theater showtimes, check out the links below.

Will Children of the Corn Be Available on Streaming?

After its theatrical release, it will be set to stream exclusively on Shudder on March 21, 2023. Shudder is a horror streaming app with tons of popular and exclusive content. Much of what Shudder offers are RLJE films, the studio behind this new Children of the Corn movie. Shudder offers free trials for prospective members and a monthly membership of only $5.99 per month. Users can also subscribe to an annual membership of $56.99 a month, which saves money in the long run.

Watch the Trailer for Children of the Corn

The trailer shows the film cast in deep, dark tones, and the day-lit scenes are washed in a cornhusk filter. It provides viewers with a sense of impending doom on one hand and urgency on the other. There are back-to-back shots of sharp weapons and claustrophobic close-ups of corn fields. There is something predatory lurking in the stalks. The children are propped in flocks like a murder of crows, reminiscent of Hitchcock. It shows anticipating fans something violent and mythical with plenty of invitation for awe and blood-curdling screams.

What Is the Plot of Children of the Corn?

Eden, a 12-year-old possessed by an evil nature spirit and portrayed by Kate Moyer, leads an army of crazed children indoctrinated into her hellbent mission to please the dark entity by killing all the adults in their small Nebraska town and anyone else who defies her. Boleyn Williams, played by Elena Kampouris, is the one teen unaffected by the little girl's influence and may be the only one able to stop her and save the town from its catastrophic fate.

Who Is in the Cast of Children of the Corn?

Image via Shudder

The cast for this new Children of the Corn includes Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2) as Boleyn Williams, Kate Moyer (Buffaloed) as Eden Edwards, Callan Mulvey (Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Robert Williams, Bruce Spence (Love and Monsters) as Paster Penny. Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit) as Calvin Colvington, Erika Heynatz (Gabriel) as June Willis, Andrew S. Gilbert (Girl at the Window) as Sheriff Gebler, and Joe Klocek (Nowhere Boys) as Calder Colvington.

Where to Watch Other Children of the Corn Movies

Image via Shudder

If fans want to get ready for the new Children of the Corn, they can stream all ten of the previous films.

Children of the Corn (1984) - The first film in the franchise follows an adult couple traveling through the Midwest who come across a body in the road and end up entangled in a frightening fight for their lives against murderous children led by a demented young preacher.

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992) - In the sequel, John and his son, Danny, investigate the little Nebraska town where children have taken over under the thrall of the corn demon.

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) - The sacrificial saga spread to Chicago where two brothers from the Gaitlin, Nebraska massacres are adopted by a Chicago family.

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996) - A strange sickness befalls the children of doctor Grace Rhodes' hometown and results in mass possession, causing the children to kill all the adults.

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) - A group of college kids happens to get stuck in the town of Divinity Falls. At first, the town seems deserted, but the group is soon tormented by a homicidal child cult.

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999) - The sixth installment in the series follows Hannah, the daughter of a member of a violent cult, who travels to her hometown of Gaitlin, Nebraska with the mission to uncover the truth about where she comes from. Isaac, the villain from the first film, wakes from a coma and all hell breaks loose.

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001) - After trying to get in touch with her grandmother to no avail, Jaimie goes to her apartment and finds a cult of possessed children who have taken over and set up shop. Her grandmother held a dark secret, and what Jaimie uncovers lets loose a force of mayhem.

Children of the Corn: Genesis (2011) - A couple happens upon a cult worshiping a boy possessed by a supernatural force.

