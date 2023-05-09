The world of law enforcement is about to get a lot more complicated with the introduction of artificial intelligence. Hulu's latest addition to its roster, Class of '09 (2023) follows Tayo Miller (Brian Tyree Henry) and Ashley Poet (Kate Mara) as they leave their old lives to join the FBI. The show spans multiple decades, revealing how Tayo and Ashley become successful agents in the future and are forced to come to terms with the concerning changes that artificial intelligence makes to the U.S. criminal justice system. Created by Tom Rob Smith, the series goes in-depth into the challenges and complexities of working for institutions that claim to do what's best for everyone, even when things seem not so black and white after all.

If this series seems like your cup of tea, here's the official synopsis of the series:

“FX’s Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.”

When Is 'Class of '09' Premiering?

Class of '09 officially premieres on May 10, 2023. Better mark your calendars!

Where Is 'Class of '09' Streaming Online?

Class of '09 is available for streaming on Hulu, via the FX content hub (the series is an FX production). The streaming platform offers two plans: Hulu with Ads ($7.99/month) and Hulu with no Ads ($14.99/ month). With a Hulu subscription, viewers can access a complete streaming library, with most new TV episodes readily available the day after they air, and also access to award-winning Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid's Tale and Only Murders in the Building.

Watch the 'Class of '09' Trailer

The trailer for Class of '09 was released by FX Networks on April 13. The clip introduces audiences to Tayo Miller (Henry) and Ashley Poet (Mara), two everyday individuals who have lived outside the realm of law enforcement with ordinary jobs but have decided to enroll in the FBI Academy as new students. In keeping with the show's style, the trailer alternates between different timelines, depicting Tayo and Ashley shedding their old identities and transforming into well-qualified agents. But the Bureau's tactics have changed. With technological advancements, these agents can't help but uncover the truth lurking within the agency.

‘Class of '09’ Episode Guide

The series is set to have eight episodes, each with an average runtime of 60 minutes. The first two episodes will be released together on the premiere date. The remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday. Read on for all the details revealed about the episodes of Class of ‘09, including the premiere dates and official synopses:

Episode 1: "Part of Something" - May 10, 2023

Directed by: Sunu Gonera, Joe Robert Cole | Written by: Tom Rob Smith

The Class of '09 meets for the first time at Quantico. In the present, Agent Poet concludes her most challenging undercover operation only to be plunged into another. In the future, with the Bureau radically changed, Poet's career reaches a crisis point.

Episode 2: "The Fitness Test" - May 10, 2023

Directed by: Sunu Gonera | Written by: Tom Rob Smith

At Quantico, the Class of '09 must pass a physical fitness test or face expulsion. The trainee most at risk is Tayo, and as we see him struggle in the past, in the present, he faces one of the most dangerous threats the Bureau has ever experienced. In the future, we see how these shocking events were behind the radical changes he's made to the Bureau.

Episode 3: "Thank You for Not Driving" - May 17, 2023

Directed by: Amanda Marsalis | Written by: Tom Rob Smith

At Quantico, Poet faces a challenging driving course. In the present, Poet's undercover operation brings the FBI to a critical juncture, while Tayo hunts down a domestic terrorist cell. In the future, Poet investigates the scope of Tayo's power.

Episode 4: "Not Your Girlfriend" - May 24, 2023

Directed by: Amanda Marsalis | Written by: Tom Rob Smith

At Quantico, the Class of ’09 faces the meaning of taking a life. In the present, the Agents must thwart a terrorist attack and to save lives, they must take a life. In the future, we come face to face with their trauma.

Episode 5: "The Problem Is People" - May 31, 2023

Directed by: Steven Canals | Written by: Tom Rob Smith and Jihan Crowther

Episode 6: "TBA" - June 7, 2023

Episode 7: "TBA" - June 14, 2023

Episode 8: "TBA" - June 21, 2023

More Shows Like 'Class of '09' That Are Available to Stream Now

Quantico (2015-2018)

Image via ABC

Quantico follows a group of young FBI recruits, Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra), a successful graduate of the FBI academy and now an established agent, becomes the prime suspect in a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal, leaving her no choice but to flee in captivity and try to prove her innocence. Quantico begins with two timelines - one depicting Parrish's past as a fellow recruit and the other showing her present as she attempts to escape the authorities - before settling into a single timeline in the middle of the series.

The Night Agent (2023)

Image via Netflix

In the White House basement, low-level FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) has only one job: to answer a phone that never rings. The phone does ring one night, and The Night Agent follows the story of how Peter soon finds himself entangled in a high-level conspiracy involving a mole within the United States government, all while protecting ex-CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan).

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018-)

Image via Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan centers on the titular CIA analyst, Dr. Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), as he leaves the security and comfort of his office job and finds himself thrust into the dangerous world of espionage after discovering a slew of questionable bank transfers made by an international extremist. A former Marine veteran, Dr. Ryan may lack the bravado typically found in agents. Still, throughout the series, Dr. Ryan eventually shows how valuable (and ultimately critical) he is to the agency.

