A lot of young kids are often plagued by bad dreams and an overactive imagination that makes the tiniest sound seem like part of a larger, scarier secret. Fortunately, this boogeyman has no basis in reality for most children. This, however, is not the case for the young precocious child in the newest horror film of the summer, Cobweb. The film centers on Peter, a young boy plagued by a mysterious, constant noise that seems to be coming from the inside of his bedroom walls. Though the constant tapping seems real and drives him crazy, his parents insist that it is all in his imagination. This strange noise soon turns into an all-consuming fear especially when he begins to suspect that at the root of this sound is a dark and dangerous family secret.

With a cast including the likes of Woody Norman who first made a name for himself as the young lead in C’mon C’mon alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Lizzy Caplan who is best known for her roles in movies like Mean Girls and TV shows like Masters of Sex, and Antony Starr who currently stars as Homelander on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, this movie is set to be a hit. For anybody who can’t wait to see this skin-crawling horror flick, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this tale of secrecy and obsession.

Cobweb will be released by Lionsgate on Friday, July 21, 2023. The film will be opening up against two of the biggest movies of the summer movie season: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Will Cobweb Be Released in Theaters?

Cobweb will enjoy an exclusive theatrical release. This means that for the time being, the only way to see Cobweb is on the big screen.

When Will Cobweb Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Cobweb will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release.

It is currently unknown when the film will be made available on VOD and on streaming. We do know that the film will likely be made available on Starz before the end of the year, which hosts many of Lionsgate's films after their theatrical run including Plane, Prey for the Devil, and Clerks III.

When Will Cobweb Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Cobweb is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when the film will be available on physical media but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for Cobweb

A trailer for Cobweb was released on June 14th. In it, our young protagonist Peter is awakened by loud knocks that seem to be coming from his walls. In the morning, his parents comfort him by telling him it was just a dream but soon becomes annoyed by his behavior. Their warm hugs devolve into stern warnings about having nightmares and even when Peter’s teacher begins to express concern about his behavior and oddly dark drawings, his mother brushes it off. In her words, it’s an old house and there’s bound to be bumps in the night. As the parental gaslighting continues, their everyday routines start to look more and more sinister in Peter’s eyes. Is his mom simply carving pumpkins or preparing for something even more horrifying?

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this family horror film, check out these three other stories that awaken us to the evil that can exist in our own house and our own parents.

The Visit (2015) - The Visit shows just why M. Night Shyamalan has been a staple blockbuster director for over 20 years. The film centers on siblings, Rebecca and Tyler, who are sent to their grandparent’s remote Pennsylvania farm after reconnecting with their mother. While at the beginning their grandparents seem to be normal and loving people, soon they start to display disturbing behavior that leads Rebecca and Tyler to wonder if they’re really safe. This movie works great for anybody that loves Shyamalan’s signature twists but also wants to see something slightly different from this instantly recognizable director. The Shining (1980) - Though the author of the novel on which this is based, Stephen King, has openly spoken about his disdain for this adaptation, this is just one of those times when the author is wrong. Featuring innovative direction from one of the greatest American directors, Stanley Kubrick, and featuring a career-defining performance from Jack Nicholson, this film can’t be missed. The Shining opens with the Torrance family as they head to the Overlook Hotel where the patriarch, a recovering alcoholic named Jack, has recently gotten a job as the caretaker. Soon the spirits of the hotel take over Jack and his son, Danny, a precocious, telepathic young boy must find a way out. For a horror movie with a larger message on family and alcoholism, watch this 1980 classic.

Us (2019) - In 2017, Jordan Peele announced himself as so much more than just a sketch comedian when he premiered his horror film, Get Out, the story of a young black man visiting his white girlfriend’s family. Though the film earned him an Oscar, the world still wasn’t sure if he was just a one-trick pony. When he released Us two years later, he cemented himself as a one-of-a-kind. Us follows the Wilson family as they take their kids on vacation to their beach house. Their happiness and serenity are swiftly interrupted when a family of evil doppelgangers appears at their house. Peele’s direction is staggeringly good and Lupita Nyong’o’s performance as the tethered doppelganger makes it one of the most terrifying monsters to ever grace the screen.