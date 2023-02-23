The film industry has no shortage of movies based on real-life events, all with varying accuracy to the events that are being adapted. From impeccably faithful biopics like the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. seen in Selma (2014) to looser comedic outings like the recent parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, films based on true stories are easily the most common and sought-after premises by studios for potential projects, as they're typically far easier to procure the rights for than an established, popular IP. It feels like every other week a new film based on real-life events hits either movie theaters or any of the many streaming services out there, but every once in a while, a film releases a trailer with the words "Based on a true story" in it that features a premise so bizarre and so absurd that it can't possibly be true.

Yet, a true story is exactly what inspired the next film from filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear (2023), which tells the very real story of, you guessed it, a black bear under the influence of cocaine. Well, to be perfectly honest, the inciting incident and namesake of the film is seemingly the only true event to be seen, originating from an event where a wild Georgian bear helped itself to a large serving of smuggled cocaine when a plane crashed in the state in 1985. The horrific and bloody rampage that the bear embarks on for the film adaptation is fictional, but it also looks like a hell of an absurd good time.

If you're interested in seeing this over-the-top, insane, and (kind of) true story, here is exactly how to watch Cocaine Bear when it premieres in theaters this weekend.

Image via Universal

Is Cocaine Bear Being Released on Streaming or in Theaters?

Audiences who wish to learn just exactly how one of nature's apex predators ingested at least a kilo of an illicit substance will have to find a theater near them as that's the place where Cocaine Bear will be available once it premieres later this upcoming February. No announcements in regard to if and when Cocaine Bear will receive a streaming release have not yet been made, but Peacock seems to be a likely streaming home for the dark comedy given it's a production of Universal Pictures.

Peacock has a limited array of content for free and two main paid subscription plans, the latter two options of which will likely be required should Cocaine Bear arrive there. The base premium subscription costs $5.99 USD per month and features Peacock's entire catalog of movies and films with limited ads. The second and slightly more expensive premium plus plan costs $9.99 USD per month and removes ads entirely outside of live events and adds the ability to download select titles for offline viewing.

Image via Universal

Moviegoers everywhere shall be able to see a mammal with a drug addiction wreak havoc and destruction on the state of Georgia when Cocaine Bear premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, February 24th, 2023.

Find Showtimes for Cocaine Bear:

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Cocaine Bear at a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for Cocaine Bear

Even though the title of Cocaine Bear sounds like a full-blown comedy, the opening of the trailer for the new film establishes that horror and thriller elements will very much be at play. Still, the comedy isn't being completely abandoned as the absurdity of a CGI bear having the high of a lifetime is being treated as inherently funny as it sounds. The trailer also introduces the impressive ensemble cast attached to getting potentially eaten by the rogue predator, including Keri Russell (Antlers), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlackKklansman), Margo Martindale (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), and a posthumous performance from the late Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

What Is the Plot of Cocaine Bear?

The official plot synopsis for Cocaine Bear reads as follows:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Again, the only true aspects of the story come in the sentence listing "drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it". The rampage is fictional, and chances are the characters being pursued by the beast are wishing this story was imaginary for them too.

