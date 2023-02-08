Within every mysterious, large organization loom great secrets. This idea has become fodder for anyone trying to make a decent thriller in Hollywood for years. We’ve seen this play out time after time with political thrillers like All the President’s Men or even The Ides of March more recently. IFC’s newest horror film takes this idea and makes it even more terrifying. Consecration follows the trail of a horrible death and reveals the secrets of a dangerous religious cult bent on doing anything to show their true devotion.

Jena Malone stars as Grace, a sister on a mission for the truth. Malone got her first leading cinematic role in the cult classic Donnie Darko, where she played Gretchen Ross, the new girl in town who becomes the girlfriend of Donnie Darko played by Jake Gyllenhaal. She received critical acclaim and went on to enjoy more success in independent comedies and dramas alike such as Pride & Prejudice and The Ballad of Jack and Rose. She gained mainstream recognition for her role in The Hunger Games series where she played Johanna Mason, a female tribute from District 7 who pretended to be weak to beat the competition and who now comes across as a sarcastic and rebellious former champion. Since then, she has worked on both independent and studio films like Nocturnal Animals, The Neon Demon, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Danny Huston stars as Father Romero, an untrustworthy priest who knew Grace’s brother. Huston has appeared in films like The Constant Gardener, The Aviator, and Marie Antoinette as well as TV shows like American Horror Story. The film also stars Ian Pirie as Vincent, Steffan Cennydd as Michael, and Janet Suxman as a nun in the convent, alongside many others.

For anybody who can’t wait to see this new 2023 horror movie, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this story of devotion gone wrong. But first, here's IFC Midnight’s official synopsis for Consecration:

After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the Church’s account, she uncovers murder sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.

When Is Consecration Coming to Theaters?

Consecration will be distributed to US audiences by IFC Midnight on February 10, 2023, for a theatrical release.

Will Consecration Be Available on Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, Consecration will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release. However, IFC Midnight and Shudder are both owned by AMC Networks and so the film is expected to stream on Shudder, which is also where most other IFC Midnight movies go for streaming. You can get a Shudder subscription starting at $5.99 a month. Those who want to watch the movie from home won't have to wait very long either as Consecration will be getting a Digital release on March 3, 2023, which is when it's expected to hit Shudder as well.

Watch the Consecration Trailer

A trailer for Consecration was released on January 11, 2023. The trailer opens when Grace gets a devastating call and makes a traumatizing visit to the morgue to see her dead brother. She visits the remote convent he had been living in along with Father Romero, who has been sent by the Vatican to investigate whether the death was completely accidental. However, when she arrives she finds something far more horrifying. Death-defying devotion rituals on the cliff nearby as well as the necessity to remain cleansed and contained create a toxic environment. It’s clear the nuns are hiding something, but whether the truth will bring satisfaction to Grace is yet to be seen.

Consecration Showtimes

You can check for Consecration showtimes and tickets at a theater near you using the following links:

Who Is the Director of Consecration?

The director of Consecration is Christopher Smith. Smith is one of the most accomplished horror directors of our time. He made his directorial debut in 2004 with Creep which told the story of a woman locked in the London Underground overnight and later finds herself being stalked by a deformed killer who lives there. His most critically successful film came in 2009 with Triangle, which follows another female heroine and single mother who goes on a boating trip with several friends. However, when they are forced to abandon ship and get on an ocean liner, they become convinced they’re being stalked. His most recent film came in 2020, The Banishing, which takes place in the 1930s when a young reverend is forced to confront his worst fears after discovering a horrible secret in his new home.

More Movies Like Consecration That You Can Watch Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this horror film set in the religious world, check out these three other films that explore the moral questions and dangers that arise when cults go too far:

The Wicker Man (1973): One of the 1970s' most unsettling movies, The Wicker Man still manages to put a chill up your spine. Based on the bestselling novel Ritual by David Pinner, the movie centers around a Police Sergeant named Neil Howie who visits a remote Scottish island to investigate the case of a missing girl. Once there, however, he finds a conspiracy involving the entire community. While Consecration uncovers the deadly rituals of a devout Catholic convent in Scotland, The Wicker Man delves into the pagan rituals of an old Celtic town.

Midsommar (2019): One of the greatest Oscar snubs of the past decade has been Florence Pugh’s lack of a nomination for Midsommar. Only a year before, director Ari Aster had made one of the most terrifying horror movies of all time, Hereditary, and thanks to the talents of his leading lady in this film, he was able to surpass his previous success. Midsommar follows a young woman stuck in a toxic relationship and recovering from a recent family tragedy. When she is invited to a Swedish festival at the last minute, she assumes she’ll finally get some peace and quiet. Instead, she stumbles onto a cult in need of a major sacrifice.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968): If there was one movie to make you distrust your neighbors, both present and future, it’s Rosemary’s Baby. The most famous installment in Roman Polanski’s paranoia-filled Apartment Trilogy, Rosemary’s Baby has inspired generations of horror fans. The film opens when Rosemary and her aspiring actor husband, played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes respectively, move into their new apartment. When Rosemary gets pregnant and her husband finds work, it seems that not everything is as it seems, and a satanic cult may have prior claims on her child.

