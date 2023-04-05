In 2020, fans everywhere were introduced to Dave (2020-), and the comedy satirizing the music industry has since earned itself two more seasons, with Season 3 now hitting screens. As fans of the hit series already know, the show follows the unusual story of the titular Dave Burd, though he regularly goes by his rapping pseudonym, Lil Dicky (a name he picked due to his less-than-impressive endowment). Though his budding musical career got off to a bit of a rough start, primarily due to Dave's crippling self-confidence issues, the show follows how Lil Dicky beats all the imposter syndrome and negative thoughts to become one of the biggest and most beloved rappers in the world.

For Season 3, Dave is hitting the road for a tour across the U.S., but it looks like he may have other reasons for wanting to travel the country. Dubbing his next excursion the "Looking For Love Tour", it appears that Dave is looking to end his long stint as a bachelor and find his soulmate. To find out if he will succeed, audiences will need to tune into the show once it premieres. And in case you're looking for exactly how to watch Dave Season 3 and where it's available, here is exactly where, when, and how to watch it.

But first, here's the official plot synopsis for Dave Season 3:

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd. The series is produced by FX Productions.

When Is Dave Season 3 Premiering on Cable?

Dave continues his rapping journey and his quest for love once more when the series premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, on FXX. As with the prior seasons of the show, the earliest way to watch the show is to see it live on FXX, requiring a subscription to a cable or live television service that includes FXX. However, if you don't mind waiting a day there is a streaming option as well.

Where Is Dave Season 3 Streaming Online?

As an FX on Hulu show, Dave is available for streaming with a subscription to Hulu, so you can watch new episodes of Dave Season 3 on FX's streaming service of choice the day after they premiere.

Hulu currently has two individual plans available, one featuring ads and the other being ad-free. The plan with ads is the cheapest option available, costing $7.99 USD per month or $79.99 USD per year, the only caveat being ads interrupting your favorite shows and movies. That can be circumvented being the slightly more expensive ad-free plan, which removes the vast majority of ads for $14.99 USD per month. Hulu also offers certain bundle plans, the most popular being the one that includes Disney+ and/or ESPN+. Three options are available for the Disney bundle plans, being Duo Basic, Trio Basic, and Trio Premium. The Duo Basic plan includes Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads, costing $9.99 USD per month. The Trio Basic plan includes Disney+ with ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads and costs $12.99 USD per month. Finally, the Trio Premium Plan removes ads from Disney+ and Hulu, but doesn't for ESPN+, costing a total of $19.99 USD per month.

Watch the Dave Season 3 Trailer

The trailer for Dave Season 3 shows that things are going pretty good for Lil Dicky career-wise, still working on honing his craft and developing new beats and lyrics. Even more exciting is that Dave is going on his very first country-wide tour, hoping to find a romantic partner in the process. We also see that Dave gets to go to some pretty crazy events and places, most notably the infamously exclusive Met Gala (while wearing an absurd outfit, fitting for the Gala). We also get brief glimpses at the guest stars of the season, both of whom are coincidentally Marvel alumni, with Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Don Cheadle (Iron Man 2).

What's the Dave Season 3 Episode Schedule?

As mentioned, the first two episodes of Dave Season 3 will premiere on April 5. The episodes will then be available to stream on Hulu the day after, i.e. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Following the two-episode premiere, one of the remaining eight episodes of the Season 3 will premiere on FXX every following Wednesday, before coming to Hulu every following Thursday. Only the dates for the first five episodes have been confirmed, so the rest of the schedule could be subject to change. That said, here are all the details we know so far about the episode titles, their plots, and their release schedule:

Episode 1: "Texas" - April 5, 2023 (April 6 on Hulu)

Dave and the gang are on tour; first stop, Texas; Dave is looking for love; Texas is looking for Lil Dicky.

Episode 2: "Harrison Ave" - April 5, 2023 (April 6 on Hulu)

Back in his hometown of Philadelphia, Dave grapples with his romantic origin story, both in his art and in real life.

Episode 3: "Hearsay" - April 12, 2023 (April 13 on Hulu)

The tour continues in Atlanta, where an encounter with Rick Ross causes a chain reaction that requires Dave and GaTa's full attention.

Episode 4: "Wisconsin" - April 19, 2023 (April 20 on Hulu)

Ally joins the tour to rekindle an old flame, while Dave looks to ignite a new one.

Episode 5: "The Storm" - April 26, 2023 (April 27 on Hulu)

Dave gets a lesson in Southern hospitality, courtesy of his number one fan.

Episode 6: May 3, 2023 (May 4 on Hulu)

Episode 7: May 10, 2023 (May 11 on Hulu)

Episode 8: May 17, 2023 (May 18 on Hulu)

Episode 9: May 24, 2023 (May 25 on Hulu)

Episode 10: May 31, 2023 (June 1 on Hulu)

