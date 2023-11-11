Since 2012, A24 has brought authentic and entertaining films to the big screen. The indie studio has distributed some incredibly creative films from the beginning, as with its first big hit, Spring Breakers. The production company has expanded its box office hit repertoire with some of the most recognizable movies that have captured the hearts of this generation, including Uncut Gems, Midsommar, and the Best Picture-winning action sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

These movies have broken barriers to complex storytelling while keeping it somehow relatable, even in the strangest tales. One of their latest projects Dream Scenario, is nothing short of imaginative. It’s a strange story about a man, played by Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage, who somehow pops up in people's dreams everywhere. As people begin to recognize him and put it together, his growing fame in real life takes over the unassuming father's life.

The movie combines hilarious dad jokes and touching moments where a family whose affinity for fame is lower than most. It creates such an intriguing story you might be dreaming about how to watch it. Fortunately, Collider is here to help you find out a little bit more about when and where to see the Nicolas Cage film.

Image via A24 Dream Scenario Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster. - A24 Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Kristoffer Borgli Cast Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Michael Cera, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant, Jessica Clement Rating R Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Fantasy, Satire Writers Kristoffer Borgli Tagline Meet the man of your dreams. Studio(s) Square Peg, A24 Distributor(s) A24

Image via TIFF

Dream Scenario is set to have a limited release in select cities on November 10, 2023, before expanding into more locations on November 22. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023.

Will ‘Dream Scenario’ Be in Theaters?

Image via A24

The only way to watch Dream Scenario is on the big screen. While the film does open with a limited release on November 10, those outside New York and Chicago will have to wait a bit longer to see the film for themselves.

Find Showtimes for ‘Dream Scenario’

Image via A24

You can use the links below to find out if Dream Scenario is playing at a theater near you and to pre-order tickets.

When Will ‘Dream Scenario’ be Streaming?

Image via A24

For home viewing, you can most likely rent or buy it digitally sometime around January 2024. Streaming details are uncertain, but Showtime may host it a few months later.

When Will ‘Dream Scenario’ be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Image via A24

A physical release of Dream Scenario has not been announced as of yet. However, if it does receive a release on physical media it would likely be made available several months after its theatrical release. Although some production companies have decided to opt out of creating DVD and Blu-ray versions of its movies, only time will tell if A24 decides to opt in.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Dream Scenario’

A24 released an official trailer for Dream Scenario on September 19, 2023.

Starting with Nicolas Cage, casually walking around while the shaking world around him appears to be falling apart, we dive into his calm classroom where students express concern and distractions from the lesson they are supposed to listen to. As more images of Cage casually entering people’s dreams appear, people in real life tell him about this strange phenomenon. More and more people begin to recognize him, and as word spreads, people realize it is the same man in all of their dreams. With the inexplicable amount of fame that Cage’s character unsuspectingly fell into, news outlets began to contact him for interviews. He appears to be unaware of who he is and what he does in people's dreams, but the unexpected newfound fame has him meeting new people while warmly being himself, dad jokes and all. Meanwhile, Cage also appears to be in people's nightmares, a terrifying image to see a man who resembles the boogeyman of your dreams in real life. As The Cranberries song "Dreams" appropriately plays in the background, all this unwanted attention appears to seep into the poor man's life negatively. With that, the title, Dream Scenario, appears, leaving the audience with a million questions.

More Movies Like ‘Dream Scenario’ You Can Watch Right Now

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Image via Focus Features

Director Michel Gondry takes us on a melancholic journey of love with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet deliver remarkable performances as a couple who undergo a memory-erasing procedure to forget their troubled relationship. The film follows Carrey, mostly in a dream start, trying to hold on to the memories he cherished despite the ones that hurt. With an amazing supporting cast featuring Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, and Elijah Wood, the movie teaches us about love and experience, with the necessary lessons we learn in life along the way.

Watch on Peacock

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Image via USA Films

In Being John Malkovich, director Spike Jonze presents a surreal comedy starring John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, and Catherine Keener. Cusack plays a puppeteer who discovers a portal into the mind of actor John Malkovich, leading to a bizarre journey that blends humor and existential intrigue. The film uniquely explores identity and celebrity, with Malkovich playing a fictionalized version of himself.

Rent on Prime Video

Inception (2010)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb, a skilled extractor who enters people's dreams to steal their secrets. Cobb and his team, portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, and Marion Cotillard, embark on a highly complicated heist within a dream within a dream. As they navigate multiple layers of reality, the boundaries between dreams and reality blur, making Inception a confusing yet highly regarded movie.

Rent on Prime Video