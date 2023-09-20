Back in 2021, a group of rag-tag investors turned Wall Street upside down when they made GameStop, a dying company and relic of a pre-internet world, one of the world’s hottest companies, even appearing in the Fortune 500. Only a few years later, Hollywood decided to put this underdog story on the big screen with Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money. The film centers around Keith Gill, a YouTuber and financial analyst who persuades the popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets to band together and put the squeeze on a few hedge funds that had bet that GameStop shares would fail. After sinking nearly his entire life savings into the bid, Gill’s life blows up when his stock tip becomes a movement and the billionaires begin to fight back through any means necessary. Featuring a rich ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen, this film is sure to shake up this awards season. For anybody who can’t wait to watch this incredible true story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this out-of-the-box biopic.

When and Where Is 'Dumb Money' Coming Out?

Dumb Money previously premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023.

It initially received a limited theatrical release on September 15, 2023, in select theaters across New York and Los Angeles.

The film will expand into more theaters on September 22, 2023, before playing in theaters everywhere starting on September 29, 2023.

When Will 'Dumb Money' Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Dumb Money will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when the film will be available on streaming or VOD.

However, Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there in the coming months.

When Will 'Dumb Money' Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Dumb Money is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Sony Pictures will release the film on Blu-ray and DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for 'Dumb Money'

The trailer for Dumb Money was released on June 22. Zooming through millions of online comments and newscasters explaining their disbelief at one of the oddest days on Wall Street, we meet our hero, Keith Gil, an average guy who spends most of his day behind his computer trading stocks. His life was flipped upside down when he decided to go against rich Hedge Fund investors who were betting against Game Stop and thanks to a mix of luck and communal anger with the system, he won big. However, millions of dollars don’t come without a catch, and soon he finds that the fat cats on Wall Street want a piece of the pie.

More Movies Like 'Dumb Money'

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this outside-the-box biopic, check out these three other stories that delve into the seedy but always exciting world of investors, brokers, and Wall Street fat cats.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Though it is often misinterpreted as a cool movie full of big-time stockbrokers, hookers, and mansions, this epic is actually a cleverly disguised indictment of Wall Street and the evils of capitalism. Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street follows Jordan Belfort as he goes from a young stockbroker who wants to make a good life for himself and his wife to a power-hungry maniac running one of the most corrupt brokerage firms on Wall Street. Scorsese fans who miss his earlier gangster flicks can be happily surprised by how much this rise and fall resembles his earlier films like Goodfellas. Meanwhile, career-best performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, in her first big American film role, make this movie unforgettable.

The Big Short (2015) - In what has turned out to be one of the best movies about the effects of the 2008 financial crisis, director Adam McKay changed his reputation as the man who exclusively made Will Ferrell comedies like Anchorman and Step Brothers to someone who could also make funny but thoughtful awards vehicles. The Big Short tells the unlikely stories of several different people who each separately came to the conclusion that the housing market was going to crash. They do their best to reap the financial rewards from this tragedy but even when they try to sound the alarm, their colleagues and the public turn a blind eye. This movie is for anyone who wants to know how a global financial crisis happens.

Margin Call (2011) - Margin Call is an often times claustrophobic thriller that gives its audience an inside look at a bank preparing for the worst crisis in its history. Set over the course of 24 hours, Margin Call begins when a major unnamed investment bank begins firing its employees in droves. When a young investment banker receives information about an impending bankruptcy, he informs his company’s senior management, and they must contend with a wave of economic strife that is already on its way. Featuring an ensemble cast including Zachary Quinto, Jeremy Irons, and Demi Moore, this is a must-see.

