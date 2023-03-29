Get your character sheets and d20s ready, because the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is just around the corner. This isn't the first time that we've seen the massively popular tabletop role-playing game make its way onto the big screen. We'd be remiss not to mention the incredible so-bad-it's-good Dungeons & Dragons from 2000, featuring a scenery-chewing and over-the-top villain performance from Jeremy Irons. Fun as that film may be, it's likely not the definitive adaptation that a lot of fans of the RPG were hoping for, and hopefully, that itch will finally be scratched with Honor Among Thieves.

Directed by Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes complete with an all-star cast consisting of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. This new fantasy adventure will see a ragtag party consisting of a cocky bard, a fierce barbarian, a noble paladin, a powerful sorcerer, and a young druid must undo a historic wrong by retrieving an artifact that could destroy the world as they know it. As you might expect, the team will no doubt traverse a variety of dungeons and even come face-to-face with a dragon or two.

If you have a party of your own who wish to see the world of Dungeons & Dragons come to life and want to know when and how you can do so, here is exactly how to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Director John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein Release Date 2023-03-31 Studio Paramount Pictures Cast Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Ansel Elgort, Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Writers Michael Gillio, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris McKay Rating PG-13 Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Related:'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Review: A Chaotic Fantasy Adventure That Rolls a Hit

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Once the adventure begins later this March, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be premiering exclusively as a theatrical release. No plans for a streaming release have been made known at this time, but given the fantasy adventure film is a Paramount production, we will more than likely see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrive to Paramount+ eventually.

Currently, Paramount+ has two main subscription plans available. First, there's the "Essential" package, which costs $4.99 USD per month or a 16% discounted annual payment option at $49.99 USD per year, offering Paramount+'s entire catalog with limited ads but no live TV options. The second plan, labeled the "Premium" package, costs $9.99 USD per month or $99.99 USD per year and removes most ads, and offers access to live television such as CBS and NFL. Both plans also offer a bundled alternative that includes Showtime, with the Essential + Showtime bundle costing $11.99 USD per month or $119.99 USD per year and the Premium + Showtime bundles costing $14.99 USD per month or $149.99 USD per year.

Creepy prison cells and gargantuan giant lizards await audiences everywhere once Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally premieres on Friday, March 31st, 2023, exclusively in theaters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Showtimes:

Image via Paramount Pictures

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

The debut trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiered last year at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and the ragtag cast of thieves is introduced to the tune of "Whole Lotta Love" by Led Zeppelin. They consist of Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith), Doric the Druid. The team makes a living by stealing any and all objects (as long as they get paid) and find themselves growing a conscience when they steal a powerful artifact and deliver to those who have nefarious intentions for the world that they live in. Hardcore fans of the Dungeons & Dragons series will almost certainly recognize a variety of familiar details from the tabletop game, particularly in the creature department as we get brief looks at mythical beasts like owlbears, mimics, and of course, dragons. We also get a glimpse of Hugh Grant's character, Forge, who seems to be the overseer of a deadly arena packed with monsters and traps.

What Is the Plot of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The official plot synopsis for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads as follows:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Related:'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein on D&D Lore & the Hardest VFX Shot

Is Dungeons & Dragons (2000) Available to Watch Online?

Though it's incredibly unlikely the 2000 film will be essential viewing for the upcoming reboot, the original Dungeons & Dragons film is still an absolute must-watch for both fans of the IP and those who want to brush up on the cinematic history of the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. This adaptation sees two best friends Ridley (Justin Whalin) and Snails (Marlon Wayans) as they go from lowly peasants to potential saviors of the realm as they try to expose and prevent a tyrannical plot from the evil wizard Profion (Jeremy Irons). Complete with a goofy story, dated special effects, and so hammy you could serve them as mutton at Medieval Times, it's an absolute blast of a film to watch with friends. If you and your party are looking to have something on in the background while you continue a lengthy campaign, this artifact of the early 2000s is an excellent choice.

Dungeons & Dragons 2000 isn't currently available for streaming, but it is available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video.

Rent on Amazon Prime Video