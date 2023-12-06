This year’s Sundance Film Festival saw the release of several critically acclaimed flicks like Talk to Me, Past Lives, and Theater Camp. Still, few films garnered the admiration and intrigue of critics and audiences quite like Eileen. Based on the debut novel by Otessa Moshfegh, the author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation, this 1960s period drama shows audiences what happens when desperate people reach their breaking point. Set in a dreary New England town, the movie follows Eileen Dunlop, a young and hopeless woman who lives at home with her alcoholic father and works at a prison. When a glamorous woman named Rebecca arrives as a new counselor, she is immediately captivated. She begins to access new parts of her personality, even when it becomes more and more dangerous to do so.

Starring Thomasin McKenzie, who first gained fame for her roles in Jojo Rabbit and Last Night in Soho, and Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway, Eileen has critics raving about this charged but disturbing duo. For anybody who can’t wait to see this nail-biting flick, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where to watch this festival darling.

After initially premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2023, Eileen is scheduled to begin a limited release on December 1, 2023, before expanding to a wide release on December 8.

Will 'Eileen' Be Released in Theaters?

Like all NEON releases, Eileen will enjoy a theatrical release. Other films it will compete against on its wide-release opening weekend include the Emma Stone-led film Poor Things and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Is 'Eileen' Available on Streaming?

Eileen will eventually be available to stream on Hulu. Neon and Hulu signed a streaming deal in April 2017. Under the terms of the deal, Neon’s future titles will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu after their theatrical release. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month. Though there is no news as to when Eileen will end up on streaming, recently, Sanctuary was made available on the service, four months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that Eileen will likely be available on the service sometime in April 2024.

Will 'Eileen' Be Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Eileen is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Neon will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Neon release, Sanctuary, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023, 88 days after its theatrical release, Eileen will probably receive a physical copy in late February.

Watch the 'Eileen' Trailer

The trailer for Eileen was released on October 17th. As we’re given a glimpse into Eileen’s daily routine between her isolated home life with her father, her commutes in her rundown car, and her monotonous work in the local prison, it seems like there is no hope for our protagonist. When Rebecca, the older, beautiful blonde woman enters the prison, suddenly her dreary gray life turns to technicolor. Rebecca makes Eileen feel special and brilliant enough to escape her dreary life. But will this newfound love make Eileen do crazy things? As Rebecca says, the only way out may be for something to die.

More Movies Like ‘Eileen’ That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this thriller adaptation, check out these three other films that delve into obsessive relationships and examine the differences between admiration and envy.

Notes on a Scandal - Featuring one of the best actor pair-ups of the last 20 years, Notes on a Scandal gives Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench the chance to duke it out in one of the most entertaining, suspenseful, and tense stories put to screen. The film begins when an inexperienced but endearing young art teacher named Sheba Hart starts work at a high school. There she meets Barbara Covett, a unanimously disliked veteran teacher, and the two become friends. However, when Sheba begins an affair with a 15-year-old student, it threatens to destroy their friendship and her life. Dench switches from delightfully catty to dangerously fanatical with ease and Blanchett’s perilous naivety makes it a must-see.

Watch on Max

The Talented Mr. Ripley - Though it may have been overtaken by Carol as the most famous Patricia Highsmith adaptation, The Talented Mr. Ripley still remains one of the most mysterious and captivating films of the 1990s. The movie centers around Tom Ripley, a calculating young man who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when a wealthy US shipbuilder hires him to travel to Italy to bring back his playboy son, Dickie. Though it begins as a kind of rescue mission, Tom soon becomes seduced by Dickie ‘s idyllic life with his girlfriend Marge, and decides to do everything in his power to make it his own. Featuring a career-best performance from the talented and charismatic, Jude Law, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a mystery you won’t want to let go of.

Rent on Prime Video

Single White Female - Few films can claim to be as singularly influential as Single White Female. Having spawned countless retellings and reimaginings, it remains one of the most underrated thrillers of all time. Centering around an attractive and recently heartbroken young woman, Allison Jones, the film begins when she decides to find a roommate in the classifieds. When Hedra ‘Hedy’ Carlson answers, Allison thinks she’s found the perfect roommate and a new friend, but Hedy’s dangerous past and obsessive habits turn her reality into a nightmare. Bridget Fonda has never been better and Jennifer Jason Leigh proves once again why she has always been Hollywood’s secret weapon.

Rent on Apple TV