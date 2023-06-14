Fire and water may not mesh in real life, but on June 16, Disney and Pixar are setting out to prove otherwise in their upcoming animated feature Elemental. Set in Elemental City, the movie follows Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), two opposing elements who embark on a journey together. Ember has never stepped beyond the confines of Fire Town, having heard for most of her life that elements can never mix -- especially as Ember's family lives in fear they may hurt others. However, Ember wants to experience all the city has to offer. With Wade's help, she can, and the two even spark something more along the way.

Elemental is directed by longtime Disney and Pixar veteran Peter Sohn, who has worked in the art department on projects like Up, Ratatouille, The Incredibles, and Finding Nemo. Sohn previously directed The Good Dinosaur and various shorts, as well as voice acted in films such as Lightyear and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Elemental's screenplay was written by Brenda Hseuh, who has primarily written for television including series like How I Met Your Mother, Disjointed, and more, along with working in various producer capacities for HIMYM, Disjointed, and Mr. Corman. Inside Out and Soul's Pete Docter executive produced Elemental, with Toy Story 4's Denise Ream as a producer. Additional cast includes Ronnie del Carmen, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pera, Mason Wertheimer, and Shila Ommi.

Elemental releases on Friday, June 16, with evening previews on Thursday, June 15. It first debuted at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Is Elemental in Theaters?

Yes, Elemental will have a wide release in theaters. It shares a theatrical release with DC's long-awaited The Flash and Lionsgate's horror-comedy The Blackening. Additionally, Elemental will be surrounded by other major previously released titles, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Elemental Tickets and Showtimes

Elemental tickets are now available to purchase and are available at the links below alongside showtimes for your area.

Will Elemental Go to Streaming?

Yes, Elemental will eventually be available to stream following its theatrical run. As the movie comes from Disney and Pixar, it will ultimately wind up in the Disney+ catalog. The film is already available to add to those watch lists, but a streaming date has not yet been announced. You can find the film's landing page below.

Will Elemental be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Elemental will be a theatrical release as opposed to straight-to-streaming, it's likely viewers can expect a physical release of the movie alongside its eventual release on Disney+. For now, no details about DVD or Blu-ray release dates are available, but Disney and Pixar will likely share more info about the physical release a few weeks following its theatrical debut.

Watch the Trailer for Elemental

The official trailer for Elemental was released on March 28, providing an in-depth look at the movie's world. It kicks off by introducing the four elements that co-exist within the city: air, earth, water, and fire. While they all live in harmony, each element has unique aspects about them, beyond being all different elements. The introduction leads into the fire sector of the city, where viewers meet Ember, whose family member reiterates that elements absolutely cannot mix. Cue Wade, a water element, nearly extinguishes Ember when he bursts out of the pipe. As the two begin talking, Wade wonders why Ember hasn't left the bounds of Fire Town. She again mentions the long-ingrained message of elements not mixing, including an example of when she accidentally scorched a train passenger. Wade, though, insists that no one can control Ember's life but her, eventually convincing her to explore the city. And it seems to have a positive effect on Ember, who becomes more open to new experiences around the city -- and the change is noticeable to her family, too. As the trailer nears the end, Ember notes that while she was busy trying to live up to her father's expectations, no one bothered to ask what she wanted for herself. It ends on a fiery note as Wade accepts a particularly spicy bowl of food from Ember's father, proving his worth (even if it's a bit of a challenge).

Turning Red (2022) - Similar to Elemental, Turning Red brings a story created from a personal space for its director, Domee Shi. The film centers on Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl who's dorky, and confident, and tries her best to be the dutiful child to her protective mother (Sandra Oh). However, in the midst of her adolescence, Mei learns that she inherited a pretty major family trait: whenever she is overwhelmed with emotions, she turns into a red panda. A big one. So, Mei must quickly learn to control (and embrace) the red panda, all while learning more about her mother and the family's curse.

Zootopia (2016) - Set in a city filled with anthropomorphic animals, Zootopia follows Judy Hops (Ginnifer Goodwin), a rabbit who moves to the big city to pursue a career in law enforcement. It's not so easy for her though, as she is the first rabbit to join the force and no one takes her seriously. Regardless, Judy is determined to make a difference, taking on a case of a missing otter. In her investigation, she crosses paths with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a fox who, while he kind of helps, makes things a little more difficult for Judy. Together, they begin to uncover a wider conspiracy that may be just the case Judy needs to make her career.

Inside Out (2015) - Inside Out brings viewers into the depths of the human mind -- more specifically, the mind of 12-year-old Riley. After she and her family move from Minnesota to San Francisco, Riley struggles to adjust to the move, missing her friends and the life she was used to. With such a big change, Riley's emotions -- Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust -- find themselves in conflict about how best to help Riley. However, their mission becomes more dire when the emotional headquarters goes into disarray, sending Joy and Sadness on a journey through Riley's mind to protect her core memories and Riley herself.

