On March 12th, 2023, the internet exploded in thunderous applause following the 95th annual Academy Awards. It was an eventful night for Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony, with A24's smash multiverse hit Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeping up almost every category it was nominated for, including the ultimate prize of Best Picture. In addition to Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Directing, and more, Everything Everywhere All at Once also took home three of the four acting awards. All of these went to first-time Oscar winners, including Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, and last but certainly not least, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor.

No longer will Ke Huy Quan be exclusively known as the child actor from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. One of the year's biggest fan-favorite performers is now an Oscar-winning actor, opening up a pathway to new career opportunities that has already begun with his upcoming appearances in American-Born Chinese and the second season of Loki. Even though Quan was certainly the favorite to win in his category, movie fans everywhere were overjoyed to see the lovable and humble actor take home the much-deserved prize, and he wasn't the only actor that night to have his big moment in the spotlight.

Brendan Fraser was another beloved actor who took an extended hiatus from acting and returned in spectacular fashion with a dynamite 2022 cinematic performance. That now Oscar-winning performance came from The Whale, where Fraser broke hearts around the world for his bittersweet portrayal of a struggling morbidly obese father. Though Fraser had stiff competition with the likes of Austin Butler for Elvis and Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, the former star of The Mummy franchise came out on top, ensuring that "The Brenaissance" was something much more than a social media fad.

As Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, long before Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser got to make their acceptance speeches on Oscar night, they both starred in a little movie called Encino Man (1992). Also starring Sean Astin and Pauly Shore, the film centers around two teenagers who stumble upon a frozen Neanderthal (Fraser) in their backyard. After thawing out the caveman, the two teens decide to acclimate the living miracle of science to the modern age of 1992, where a wealth of absurd high jinks ensue.

While not an Oscar-worthy film like Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale, Encino Man is still a sight to behold, and many might be interested in checking the film out following its namedrop at the award show. In case Kimmel's joke and Fraser and Quan's wins piqued your interest, here is exactly how you can watch Encino Man.

Is Encino Man Available on Streaming or VOD?

Those who wish to watch Encino Man in its entirety will have to pay for such a privilege, as the film is unfortunately not currently available on any streaming platform at the moment. However, all is not lost for those hoping to experience the critically panned marvel. Encino Man is available to both rent and buy on VOD, costing as low as $3.99 USD to rent and as low as $9.99 USD to buy on your service of choice.

Watch the Trailer for Encino Man

The main trailer for Encino Man release in the early 1990s, so forgive us for the quality not being stellar. It does however introduce the characters of Dave (Sean Astin) and Stoney (Pauly Shore), who find something buried in their backyard that will change the course of their lives (and maybe even history) forever. What they find is a pre-historic caveman who has somehow stayed perfectly preserved in ice for thousands of years. Instead of contacting the proper authorities or maybe just calling a scientist or something, Dave and Stoney decide to thaw out the caveman and introduce him to what the 90s have to offer.

After introducing the aggressive and confused Neanderthal to fire via their lighter, the two high schoolers dub their science discovery Link, named after the Missing Link. Giving their new friend a quick shave and a 90s makeover, the two decide to introduce Link to an environment so deadly and so unforgiving that it makes life in 10,000 B.C. seem tame in comparison - high school.

What Is the Plot of Encino Man?

The official plot synopsis for Encino Man reads as follows:

High school misfits Stoney and Dave discover a long-frozen primeval man buried in their back yard. But the thawed-out Link—as the boys have named him—quickly becomes a wild card in the teens' already zany southern California lives. After a shave and some new clothes, Link's presence at school makes the daily drudgery a lot more interesting.

Other Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Brendan Fraser has a big leading part in Encino Man, but to be perfectly honest, Ke Huy Quan isn't in it all that much, instead playing a student at the high school who only pops up in a few scenes. Thankfully there are plenty of other movies to revisit following both Quan and Fraser's nominations, and here are just a few examples:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) - Ke Huy Quan's big breakout role just so happened to be the sequel to one of the biggest films ever made. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom once again sees Harrison Ford as the famed explorer Indiana Jones. This time around, instead of finding the Ark of the Covenant, himself, his trusty boy sidekick Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), and skittish singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw), work to uncover the mystery behind the disappearances of several children from an Indian village.

The Mummy (1999) - Action-heavy remakes of beloved horror films is typically a recipe for disaster, but The Mummy is an excellent exception. The film is practically one fedora and a whip away from being an Indiana Jones movie, with tons of action and spectacle to keep any action fan satisfied. Shoddy CGI aside, Fraser carries an excellent thrill ride with inventive set pieces and infectious charisma.

The Goonies (1985) - Just a year after charming audiences in Temple of Doom, Ke Huy Quan struck lightning twice as the boy genius Data in The Goonies. Yet another adventure-based thrill ride, The Goonies follows a group of kids as they seek the elusive buried treasure of pirate captain One Eye Willie. Unfortunately for the kids, they are also being pursued by a ruthless family of criminals called the Fratellis.

Bedazzled (2000) - Brendan Fraser took a dip into the realm of rom-coms with Bedazzled, which saw the star make a deal with the devil (literally). Fraser's character of Elliot is hopelessly in love with the woman of his dreams, which catches the attention of Satan (Elizabeth Hurley) herself. The Devil grants Elliot seven wishes, one for every deadly sin, leading Elliot to realize that he should be careful what he wishes for.

