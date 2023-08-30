This Labor Day weekend, Denzel Washington returns for one last run as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the movie franchise. Based on the 1980s television series by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, The Equalizer trilogy re-introduced audiences to Robert McCall, a man with a strong (if not violent) sense of justice. The Equalizer 3 continues to follow Robert as he works to reconcile with his past actions, still finding some sense of peace in having helped people (in his own way). Now, he takes up a quiet life in Southern Italy, where he's made a new home and new friends. However, he jumps back into action when he learns his friends are under the mafia's control, and things may turn deadly for them.

The Equalizer 3 brings back franchise alums Richard Wenk and Antoine Fuqua as the screenwriter and director, respectively. The duo previously worked in the same roles for the first two features. They also worked together on the 2016 reboot of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Washington.

Fuqua produced The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, Equalizer 2 producers Tony Eldridge, Alex Siskin, and Michael Sloan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Clayton Townsend. It is executive produced by Andy Mitchell, Tarak Ben Ammar, and David Bloomfield. Along with Washington, The Equalizer 3 stars Dakota Fanning, Remo Girone, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Andrea Doddero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and Bruno Bilotta, among others.

As we head into release weekend, we've compiled a guide on where you can watch and stream The Equalizer 3.

The Equalizer 3 Release Date 2023-09-01 Director Antoine Fuqua Cast Denzel Washington, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Dakota Fanning Main Genre Action Genres Action, Crime, Thriller

Image via Sony Pictures

The Equalizer 3 premieres on September 1. It shares a release weekend with horror film All Fun and Games, starring Asa Butterfield, Annabeth Gish, and Natalia Dyer; and drama/thriller The Good Mother, which stars Hilary Swank and Olivia Cooke.

Other movies in theaters during that time include movies such as the newly released Gran Turismo and Bottoms, and upcoming features such as The Nun I and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Release in Theaters?

Yes, The Equalizer 3 will premiere exclusively in theaters before heading to other digital and physical formats.

RELATED: Antoine Fuqua "Thought About" De-Aging Denzel Washington for 'The Equalizer 3'

'The Equalizer 3' Tickets and Showtimes

Image via Sony Pictures

The Equalizer 3 tickets are available now for purchase, and you can find links for those and showtimes below:

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Go to Streaming?

Image via Sony Pictures

At the time of this writing, there are no publicly confirmed plans to release The Equalizer 3 on streaming platforms. However, thanks to Sony's deal with Netflix, the movie will eventually arrive on the streamer at some point, though the timeline is unclear for the time being.

Recent Sony titles that have been added to Netflix include Big George Foreman, 65, and The Pope's Exorcist.

Will 'The Equalizer 3' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Image via Sony Pictures

As of right now, no plans for a DVD or Blu-ray release have been officially confirmed for The Equalizer 3. However, since the prior two films in the franchise were released on physical formats, and The Equalizer 3 is a major theatrical and not streaming release, audiences can likely expect DVD, Blu-ray, and possibly 4K UHD releases for it. No date has been set yet, but it will still be some time until we find out. Additionally, as is typical, digital release will occur prior to the physical release.

RELATED: New 'The Equalizer 3' Video: Denzel Washington Recounts Robert McCall's Bloody Past

Watch the Trailer for 'The Equalizer 3'

The trailer for The Equalizer 3 debuted on April 25. Before getting into it, the trailer starts with Robert's trademark countdown, this time at nine seconds before giving a brief glimpse of the action to come. The actual trailer begins with a serene Italian setting and music to match, offset by some dead bodies before Robert comes on screen and gives context for his nine seconds. We then see how he has settled into this next chapter of his life, surrounded by people who care about him and embrace him as one of their own. But, as these things go, the peace gets disrupted after an explosive incident shakes the town. Robert swiftly goes back into vengeance mode, offering a taste at the latest round of tactics he uses to protect his new home — and he's still as vicious as ever. As it wraps up, a young woman (Dakota Fanning) brings up a mysterious body count that Robert definitely couldn't be responsible for, all while those nine seconds from earlier play out.

Where to Watch the Prior 'Equalizer' Movies

Image via Sony Pictures

If you're looking to revisit the first two Equalizer movies, there are a few options available to re-watch. The Equalizer is currently available to stream via STARZ, available as an add-on through Hulu and Prime Video. The latter feature is currently available to stream on Hulu. Both films are also available to purchase in a Blu-ray combo pack. To make it easier for you, we've included some links below:

Other Movies to Watch With Denzel Washington

Image via Warner Bros.

Training Day (2001): A Denzel Washington classic, Training Day marks the first collaboration between Washington and Antoine Fuqua, who directed the feature. It follows LAPD detective Alonzo Harris, a borderline corrupt narcotics officer tasked with training rookie Jake Hoyt over the course of 24 hours. As the pair go about their day, Hoyt begins to question Harris' methods, too, wondering whether they're justified as they work to clean up the city's streets. The film also inspired a Training Day follow-up series that ran for one season on CBS. Additionally, a prequel was announced in 2019.

Watch on Max

The Magnificent Seven (2016): The Magnificent Seven is another Washington/Fuqua collaboration, with Fuqua once again at the helm as director. A reboot of the 1960 western of the same name, it focuses on the town of Rose Creek, under the control of a dangerous industrialist. So, the town enlists the help of seven gunmen from different backgrounds who help prepare Rose Creek for an inevitable battle whilst trying to keep its citizens safe.

Rent or Buy on Amazon

Man on Fire (2004): Another earlier gem, Man on Fire was also the first collaboration between Denzel Washington and his Equalizer 3 co-star Dakota Fanning. Based on A.J. Quinnell's bestseller, Man on Fire follows John Creasy, a former mercenary hired as a bodyguard for a wealthy family's young daughter. Despite his hardened exterior, Creasy begins to bond with the girl and reconnect with his softer side. It doesn't last long, though, when an incident with the girl sets Creasy on a path of revenge. In March, Netflix gave a straight-to-series order for a television adaptation pulling from the first two books of Quinnell's series.

Watch on Max