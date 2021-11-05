About thirteen years ago, if someone said that there would one day be an Eternals movie, they probably would have been laughed at. And not just because most people had no idea who the Eternals are. Now not only is this movie actually happening but it's also got a cast that reads like a who's who of the industry.

Eternals is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 and has been directed by multiple Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao and stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie in key roles. It also features the first love scene and the first LGBTQ relationship in the MCU. Seriously, pinch me, I still can't believe I'm not dreaming this up.

The movie is about an immortal race of beings known as the Eternals who have lived on Earth for 7,000 years. Created by all-powerful space gods called the Celestials, the Eternals defend humanity from their villainous counterparts, the Deviants. It's good vs evil on a scale like you've never seen before on the silver screen (or any other screen for that matter).

Now to be fair, Eternals hasn't exactly had the best reviews but it's still something that Marvel fans have been hoping to see for a very long time. So we've put together this quick guide that answers every question you might have about where to watch the movie, when it's coming to streaming, and more.

Related:Richard Madden and Gemma Chan on ‘Eternals,’ Their Powers, and Filming the First MCU Love Scene

Is Eternals Streaming Online?

Image via Marvel Studios

Well, not right away. Eternals will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical window when it releases. So for at least 45 days from the premiere, the only place you'll be able to watch the movie is in theaters. After that, it will probably be added to Disney+ just like all the other MCU films and shows.

Marvel took a similar approach with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is the last MCU film to be released before Eternals. However, Shang-Chi's Disney+ premiere is set for November 12 despite releasing in US theatres on September 3. That's a 70-day gap but it was mostly so that the movie could be added to the service as part of their Disney+ Day celebrations. It seems unlikely that the same will happen with Eternals but we'll have to wait and see.

If the current schedule holds true, Eternals should be arriving on Disney+ on December 20, just in time for the holidays.

Is Eternals available with Disney+ Premier Access?

Image via Marvel

Whenever Eternals does get released on Disney+, the movie will likely be available with your existing subscription. So even though you might have to wait over a month to catch the film on streaming, at least you won't have to pay extra to watch it.

The Premier Access feature is primarily meant for movies that release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, which was the case with Black Widow. But since Shang-Chi and Eternals are going to have theatrical windows, this doesn't really apply to them.

When will Eternals arrive on Digital or VOD?

Image via Marvel

At the moment, there has been no official word on when Eternals will have its Digital or VOD release. It definitely won't happen until the theatrical window has closed but that's pretty much the only thing we know for sure about the movie's digital release schedule. Additionally, Chloe Zhao has revealed that the movie's Blu-ray release will include four deleted scenes so that's something to look forward to.

Shang-Chi is set to have its digital release on the same day as its Disney+ premiere, with DVD and Blu-ray releases set for November 30, 18 days later. Eternals could have a similar schedule but the fact remains that if you want to watch the movie when it premieres, you'll have to head to your local theater.

Is Eternals in Movie Theaters?

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes, indeed. Eternals is set to arrive in US theaters on November 5, 2021. Ahead of the theatrical release, the movie's world premiere was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021. It was also screened at the Rome Film Festival on October 24.

Eternals has been delayed by almost a year from its initial release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was originally supposed to be out on November 6, 2020. Pandemic delays caused the movie to be pushed first to February 12, 2021, and then to its current date.

While things are somewhat better now, do continue to take all the necessary precautions when you go watch the movie. Due to the continued rise of COVID cases in the US, theaters may require you to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Check your state's most recent safety guidelines for a worry-free moviegoing experience. Stay safe and have fun, true believers!

What Marvel Movies Do You Need to Watch Before Eternals?

Image Via Marvel

If you've asked yourself this question already, we can't blame you. As a rule, everything is connected in the MCU and it's perfectly understandable if you're worried you might miss something without having seen all the previous movies. That said, you don't have to do that with this one.

That's not to say that Eternals doesn't tie in with other MCU releases. However, Chloe Zhao has created a rather unique story with this movie and it stands quite well on its own. Now, if you do want to watch a few previous MCU films ahead of Eternals, here's what you need to check out:

Guardians of the Galaxy: The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was also the first time we got a mention of the Celestials. For those who don't know, the Celestials are the oldest beings in the universe, responsible for creating practically all life in the MCU. Their experiments are what created the Eternals and the Deviants in the first place. In Guardians of the Galaxy, we get a pretty useful crash course on what the Celestials are and we also see Knowhere, the severed head of a Celestial that serves as a mining colony and a hub for the seedier elements of the galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Now this one features the first full appearance of a Celestial, albeit one that's drastically different from the ones in Eternals. Kurt Russell plays an important role in the movie as Ego, the father of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Ego is a Celestial, though he isn't as fully developed as the other members of his species. But despite that, he's a vastly powerful being and his feats should give you a pretty good idea of what the Celestials are capable of.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame: Okay, to be honest, this two-part story doesn't actually have a lot to do with Eternals. However, the disappearance and return of half the universe's population does directly lead to the events of Eternals. Plus, all of Phase 4 pretty much spins out of Avengers: Endgame so it's an important milestone for the whole franchise. And even if that wasn't the case, the films are still a great watch for MCU fans and have some amazing moments that get better each time you revisit them.

Keep Reading:'Eternals': State-of-the-Art Augmented Reality Experience Revealed by Marvel

'The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For' Trailer Reveals Murder and Mayhem Behind the Fashion Brand The docuseries will tell the story behind the popular 2000s clothing brand.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email