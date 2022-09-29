At long last, James Bond fans will have plenty to feast their eyes on if they subscribe to Amazon's Prime Video. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that all 25 James Bond films, including the most recent release No Time to Die, will be available to watch on October 5. The movies will also be released with an exclusive documentary called The Sound of 007, which is produced by filmmaker Mat Whitecross and follows the six-decade history of the musical scores in the James Bond franchise.

The release is a combined result of the James Bond franchise’s 60th anniversary and Amazon’s $8.45 billion deal last year to buy MGM, which owns the rights to the James Bond franchise. The Bond series is the crown jewel of this purchase, as the franchise alone has grossed over $7 billion domestically and over $19.8 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film series to date. The films will be available for a limited time to Prime Video subscribers in the US and around the world, including the U.K., Australia, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Latin American, Spain, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The 25 films that are set to release include Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

This is the first time that all James Bond films will be available for streaming on the same platform. Previously, the films were scattered across numerous streaming services due to rights technicalities. In celebration of the release, Amazon will also be live-streaming a concert film called The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall, which is a charity concert that will take place on October 4. The concert will feature original Bond recording artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Lulu, Chrissie Hynde, and Garbage, who will perform iconic 007 songs alongside other guest vocalists. The concert is produced by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and is created by EON Productions and sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins and Omega.

The James Bond series focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent, dubbed code name 007, who works for the British Secret Intelligence Service commonly referred to as MI6. The films are inspired by the novels written by Ian Fleming, but many independent adaptations and storylines have also been made over the years. Aside from the films, the 007 character has also been adapted for television, comic strips, and video games. The character has been portrayed by numerous actors over the last 60 years, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently Daniel Craig. Last year, Craig appeared as Bond for the final time in No Time to Die, and EON Productions is on a search to see who will portray 007 in the eventual 26th installment of the franchise.

You can watch all 25 Bond films on Prime Video starting October 5.