After creating one of the most original and endearing oddball movies of the new millennia with Swiss Army Man, the Daniels—the directing pair made of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert–made the world wait for the next fresh work. Kwan and Scheinert hadn't been sitting on their hands, the pair directed a music video for Machester Orchestra, an episode of Awkwafina From Queens, and they contributed to Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia as well. Daniel Scheinert squeezed in a feature film of his own titled The Death of Dick Long and an episode of On Becoming a God in Central Florida between appearing as Daniels. Finally, audiences received a new full–length feature by the duo titled, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and as luck will have it is has skyrocketed the filmmakers into superstardom.

A24 released the trailer following the announcement that the film would open the South by Southwest festival starting March 11, 2022. The wild trailer is filled with action, color, and oddities including a bunch of Bluetooth-style headsets, a few giant fingers, and plenty of googly eyes. Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) as Evelyn Wang. Evelyn is the family matriarch drowning in taxes, struggling to care for her business, family, and herself. To complicate her life even further, Evelyn finds herself at the center of a multiversal adventure that sees her battling threats to each and every possible universe. The film ended up becoming A24's highest-grossing film to date, and it recently made history at the 95th Annual Academy Awards winning 7 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once in Theaters?

Rocking a two-hour and 20-minute runtime, Everything Everywhere All at Once hit select theaters on March 25, 2022, and got a wide release on April 8, 2022, in North America. While it's been a really long time since then, there are still theaters where the movie is playing. You know, just not everywhere and all at once. The film had several re-releases including back in January when it returned to 1000 theatres across the US. Due to the film's recent success at the Oscars, the film will once again be returning to theaters, almost a year after its initial limited release.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Showtimes

Here are some links where you can check for Everything Everywhere All at Once showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Where Is Everything Everywhere All at Once Streaming?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently available for streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime. A subscription to the service costs $10.99 per month but it comes with a 30-day free trial period.

Watch on ShowtimeRelated:Hot Dog Fingers to Tiger Battles, What’s With All the Maximalist Movies These Days?

What Oscars Did Everything Everywhere All at Once Win?

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the most nominated film at this year's Academy Awards with a whopping eleven nominations, and it made history during the show taking home seven Oscars, including for Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Director for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. The film was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Stephanie Hsu, Best Original Score for Son Lux, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Song for "This is the Life."

The film is also notable for being one of only three films in the history of the Academy Awards to win three Acting Oscars after A Streetcar Named Desire and Network. Yeoh's win made her the first Asian woman to ever win Best Actress and only the second woman of color to win the prize after Halle Berry back in 2002 for Monster's Ball. The film was the most-awarded Oscar winner since Gravity in 2014 and was the most-awarded Best Picture winner since Slumdog Millionaire at the 2009 Oscars. It's worth noting that this was a record-breaking year for Asian representation at the Oscars, with four Asian actors being nominated for the first time ever (three for Everything Everywhere and the fourth being Hong Chau, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Whale).

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once?

The bizarre, action-dramedy stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan (Goonies), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), and Jamie Lee Curtis. In a conversation with Collider, Slate spoke about the power of the film saying, “It’s a super, super original action-packed film that at its core has an incredibly spiritual message. And the performers – especially Michelle, her physical work – it’s so beautiful. She’s incredible.”

Yeoh and Hsu both starred in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, which paid homage to Chinese action cinema from wu-shu wire action to Jackie Chan-style stunts and fight choreography. They aren’t the only Marvel connection to the new Daniels project, the Russo Brothers–Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) joined Everything Everywhere all at Once as producers alongside the Daniels, and Michelle Yeoh executive producing. The Daniels are reteaming with Larkin Seiple, their cinematographer on Swiss Army Man who has since captured stunning films and music videos including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and This is America by Childish Gambino. Daniel Scheinert also brought aboard his editor from The Death of Dick Long, Paul Rogers (The Eric Andre Show).

