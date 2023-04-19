On April 15th, 1981, the world of horror cinema was changed forever with the release of The Evil Dead. Not only did the low-budget supernatural slasher introduce the world to acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi and action-horror icon Bruce Campbell, but it also introduced conventions and staples that would permeate the genre for years to come. Plus, it did all of that on a paltry budget of $350,000 USD. Despite that, The Evil Dead quickly rose from a cult classic to a world-renowned sensation, thanks to box office returns of over $2.5 million USD and a glowing endorsement from the literary master of horror, Stephen King.

Six years later, Raimi and Campbell proved that the first film wasn't a fluke with Evil Dead II, a sequel that's arguably just as good if not better than the original film that added a bit more dark comedy while still maintaining the bloody horror. Raimi concluded the unique trilogy by going full action-comedy with Army of Darkness, which launched franchise hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) back in time to the Middle Ages to conquer evil once and for all. For a while, it seemed like Ash succeeded, his story remaining untouched while the franchise returned for a rock-solid remake with Evil Dead, which took things back to the franchise's horror roots. Ash eventually did return with the Starz series, Ash vs Evil Dead, but in terms of theatrical feature films, the Evil Dead series has remained dead and buried for over a decade...until now.

Evil Dead Rise comes from the mind of The Hole in the Ground writer/director Lee Cronin. Here, the franchise is finally leaving a derelict cabin in the woods and takes place in the big city of Los Angeles. After a family comes across a new Book of the Dead, single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is the latest to be possessed by the Kandarian Demon and becomes a fearsome and terrifying Deadite. Now, it's up to Ellie's estranged sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) to save her sister's children from their own demon-possessed mother. Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell will also both be returning to the franchise by executive producing the much anticipated fifth installment.

To find out how you can see this iconic return of this horrifying series, here is precisely how and when you can watch Evil Dead Rise.

Evil will rise again when Evil Dead Rise premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 21st, 2023, making this 42 years almost to the day after the original Evil Dead film was unleashed onto the world.

Is Evil Dead Rise in Theaters?

The last Evil Dead film to terrify theater audiences was the remake released in 2013. Evil Dead Rise will finally put that hiatus to a close as it will be exclusively released in theaters following its premiere later this April.

That wasn't always the case, however, as the film was initially planned by Warner Brothers to be an HBO Max exclusive, but positive test screenings prompted a theatrical release instead.

Will Evil Dead Rise Be on Streaming?

The newly rebranded Max will almost certainly be the streaming home for the film once its theatrical run ends. The streaming service has become a hotspot for horror content with The Last of Us becoming a darling among fans and critics, so if you haven't jumped on the HBO Max bandwagon yet, there are both ad and ad-free subscription plans available.

When Will Evil Dead Rise Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

As of right now, there is no official date as to when Evil Dead Rise will be available on Blu-ray and DVD, and we likely won't know for a few weeks. Judging from Warner Bros release patterns, we wouldn't be too surprised if the film is available to own on physical media sometime in June or early July.

Watch the Trailer for Evil Dead Rise

The bloody red-band trailer for Evil Dead Rise opens up with a breakfast from hell, with a possessed Ellie making a batch of gorey eggs whilst rambling to her family about how she wants to kill them in the most gruesome ways possible. While the film is reportedly set to primarily take place in an apartment complex, we also see that there will be at least one section of the film that takes place in a cabin, likely as the location where the Necronomicon was found and the origin of where this new nightmare began. This Book of the Dead also looks a bit different from the one we've seen in the franchise before. Instead of being a ghoulish screaming face, this book is plainer and veiny with teeth-like tendrils at the ends of the cover. It does still appear to be bound in human skin and written in blood, so it remains to be seen if this is the same book we know in fear or something new. As you'd expect from an Evil Dead film, the rest of the trailer is jam-packed with gore, scares, and even our new hero Beth getting herself a groovy new weapon with a chainsaw of her own.

What Is the Plot of Evil Dead Rise?

The official plot synopsis for Evil Dead Rise reads as follows:

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, "Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

While what we see in the trailer are new characters, a new plot, and even a new Necronomicon, Evil Dead Rise is not a full reboot like the 2013 film. This instead will be a soft reboot, which presumably means that the film will take place in the same continuity as the original Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and Ash vs Evil Dead. Being a technical sequel also opens the door for some familiar faces to show up, perhaps even signaling that we might get a cameo from Bruce Campbell returning as the beloved Ash Williams.

Are the Other Evil Dead Films (and Show) Available to Watch Online?

The various films in the Evil Dead franchise have jumped back and forth from various services, but here is the current way you can watch all the main installments in the franchise so far.

