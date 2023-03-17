Some of Hollywood's most popular actors have been brought together to star in an anthology project that explores the effects of climate change. Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Tobey McGuire, Edward Norton, and other A-list names are all part of the cast of Extrapolations (2023), a limited series about several people's journeys experiencing love, friendship, faith, and more as they navigate the uncertainty of their future. Given the toxic repercussions of climate change, the characters in this production will have to look for solutions to appease an ongoing crisis on planet Earth. Extrapolations is written, directed, and produced by Scott Z. Burns, one of the creators behind the well-received pandemic film Contagion (2011).

Instead of depicting a pandemic caused by a virus (which surprisingly enough was very similar to the COVID-19 worldwide spread), this time around Burns will address the importance of maintaining the environment and enjoying life to the fullest before the end of times.

Here is the official synopsis of the anthology series:

“Extrapolations” is a bracing drama from writer, director, and executive producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our undoing before it’s too late?

If you are looking forward to watching Extrapolations, especially since it discusses a real-life problem, here is a detailed guide to when and where to stream it.

When and Where Is Extrapolations Coming Out?

The first episode of Extrapolations will be available to stream on March 17, 2023, while the remaining seven episodes will come out on the following Fridays. Extrapolations is an Apple TV+ production and the only way to watch it is with a subscription.

If you are currently not subscribed to this streaming service, you can do so by paying $6.99 per month/$69.99 per year. The first seven days after your subscription is set up will be free, and in case you have recently purchased an Apple product, you may be eligible for a free Apple TV+ trial that lasts over 30 days. In addition to the regular plan, Apple offers a bundle option that allows you to get access to Apple Music, Arcade, and iCloud+ for around $16.95 per month.

Watch the Extrapolations Trailer

"Human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after another", Sylvie Bolo (Marion Cotillard) says at the beginning of the Extrapolations trailer. From the few scenes that come up after this quote, viewers can tell that the series is set in the future. There are automatic helicopters dropping people off in a matter of minutes, the cure for cancer has been found, and humans have already landed on Mars. Although these advances are groundbreaking, they aren't enough to stop the effects of climate change and its significant impact on the world. Matthew Rhys' character, even says that at the end of the century, everything will go downhill and people will die. Despite the uncertainty of when the end of times will be, each storyline in the show tries to find ways to mitigate the chaos and enjoy the last few moments with loved ones before they never get their chance back.

How's the Critical Reception to Extrapolations?

Extrapolations received a B+ rating from Collider's Chase Hutchinson and currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60%. Here is an excerpt from our review (and you can read the full article here):

"It is an ambitious science fiction story, but it makes room for the more intimate moments of humanity. Just like Contagion, this is to show what is at stake and why it is always important to keep fighting. Much like the conclusion of that film, Baker brings the story to a close where the immense suffering is crossed with an eye on the potential that remains for hope. This is not hope built upon hollow sentimental messages, but based upon the real work that is needed to begin to turn the tide away from the forces of callousness that drive our world."

More Anthology Shows That You Can Watch Next

The following two recommendations might not address climate change specifically, but they tackle the highs and lows of technological advances as well as the power of love in helping people endure life-changing events.

Black Mirror (2011-2019): Like Extrapolations, this Netflix anthology series is centered on how technology can both be innovative and uncontrollable. Each episode displays a tinge of social criticism over the way we use social media or other technological means to fit in our modern world. Black Mirror is essentially a reworking of The Twilight Zone, and it features many well-known actors in its ensemble, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus, and Daniel Kaluyaa. The Netflix original ran for 5 seasons, and it eventually led to another Netflix project entitled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The 2018 film allowed viewers to pick and choose what would happen next by making decisions for the main character.

Modern Love (2019-): After watching Extrapolation and Black Mirror, which are both tough watches given the ever-evolving nature of technology, you might want to look for something more relaxing and cute. Modern Love is the perfect option to watch next since it is an anthology series about different people's stories about love and heartbreak. These stories aren't all necessarily linked to romantic love, since it also depicts love in friendships and family relationships. The series is emotional and heart-warming, especially because the episodes are inspired by real-life stories that were previously submitted to The New York Times for a column of the same name. Modern Love has two seasons, and Prime Video has yet to announce whether it will have a Season 3.

