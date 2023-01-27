The great horror kickoff of 2023 started with the movies M3GAN and Skinamarink and continues to rile up fans with promises of unbound terror in the release of films like Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, an Exorcist legacy sequel, and so many more. It looks like a perfect year for horror, but one movie that hasn't gotten a lot of heat is the new Deon Taylor film set to hit theaters this Friday. Fear exposes audiences to the things buried deep that frighten them the most and take them on a blood-curdling ride through things they'd wish they'd never seen. For a smaller-budget film, it's got blockbuster energy and will surely give horror fans everything they've been begging for in a scary movie. For those who just need to know now, here's how to watch Deon Taylor's Fear.

Image via Hidden Empire Releasing

When and Where Will Fear Be Released?

Fear started filming during the pandemic in 2022 under its original title, Don't Fear. It only took seventeen days to film and was originally set to release Valentine's Day weekend last year. It is finally hitting theaters nationwide this Friday, January 27th, 2023. However, fans can catch an early release at select theaters on Thursday, January 26th.

Will Fear Be Available to Stream?

Image via Hidden Empire Releasing

For now, it is unknown when and where Fear will be available to stream after its theater run. But Deon Taylor has an extensive filmography. Fans of raunchy horror-comedies can stream the Meet the Blacks movies for free on Tubi, and thriller fans can view The Intruder with a Starz subscription.

What Is Fear About?

Fear is a nuanced take on a well-trodden horror plot, following eight friends on a much-needed trip to a remote, forested cabin after a yearlong pandemic isolation. Tucked away in the Tahoe Mountains, an airborne contagion excavates each individual's deepest fears and turns their celebratory getaway into a deadly nightmare of bad trips. It's surreal and claustrophobic, with each character desperate to claw their way out of their own heads. Playing on our collective fear surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Fear will have audiences trying to bury their own anxieties way down deep, hoping they don't escape.

Is There a Trailer for Fear?

The Fear trailer shows each friend's subconscious fears coming to life and taking theirs. Fears of blood, confined spaces, drowning, losing loved ones, and more are exploited by some kind of virus that causes hallucinations. The hallucinations are completely altered realities that cause the characters to act erratically without knowing that what they are experiencing is all their minds. The trailer shows the film as very shadowed, reflecting the shadows of the subconscious and the inability to escape darkness when it seems there is no light to be found. It can almost be interpreted as elevated horror with its physical manifestation of anxiety and phobia disorders. Fear tears people apart, and it's obvious the characters in this film will not be able to rely on each other for survival.

Who Is in the Cast of Fear?

Image via Hidden Empire Releasing

The cast of Fear is made up of some well-known names, including Joseph Sikora (Power), who plays Rom, Andrew Bachelor (Meet the Blacks), who plays Benny, T.I. (Ant-Man) as Lou, and Annie Ilonzeh (Chicago Fire) as Bianca. Other cast members in Fear include Iddo Goldberg (Snowpiercer) as Michael, Ruby Modine (Shameless) as Serena, Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Meg, and Terrance Jenkins (Think Like a Man) as Russ.

Who Made Fear?

Deon Taylor directed Fear and wrote it with John Ferry (Capone). Taylor is the founder of Hidden Empire Film Group, the production studio behind the majority of his movies. He also directed the Jamie Foxx music video for "In Love by Now" and the BET horror series Nite Tales: The Series. Producers of Fear include Roxanne Avent, who's produced most of Taylor's films, Omar Joseph and Heather Kritzer. Geoff Zanelli, who is behind most of Deon Taylor's movie scores, is the composer of the film. The film is being released by Hidden Empire Film Group's recently developed distribution company, Hidden Empire Releasing.

Other Movies to Stream in the Meantime

Image via Hidden Empire Releasing

If viewers don't want to wait for the release of Fear to fulfill their horror needs, here are a few similar films to scratch that itch.

Christmas Presence (2018) - Although labeled as a Christmas horror movie, Christmas Presence isn't as concerned with Christmas themes as it is with the concept of fear taking physical form. Like Fear, a group of friends come together for a secluded trip and end up having their fears used against them by some demonic entity. It's something of a UK B-movie but fun for all any time of year.

Lights Out (2016) - Lights Out is elevated horror without the pretension of Midsommar. It's filled with jump-scares and an extended round of climaxes that seem to go on for the whole movie, very pleasing to horror fans who like a nonstop scare. Lights Out follows Rebecca (Teresa Palmer) doing her best to take care of her little brother, Martin (Gabriel Bateman), while their clinically depressed mother, Sophie (Maria Bello), harbors a terrifying childhood friend who hurts those around her and tries to retain her in her own depression. Diana, the vicious undead woman with black hair who only comes out when the lights are off, will stop at nothing to make sure she has Sophie all to herself, much to Sophie's demise.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) - This Wes Craven classic changed horror in the 80s and birthed a franchise that stands strong today. A Nightmare on Elm Street is the story of Freddy Kreuger, a child killer who was burned up by a mob of angry parents. Freddy comes back to haunt the dreams of Elm Street's teenagers, but he does more than haunt them. Freddy manifests in their dreams, turns their dreams into corporeal realities, and uses their fears against them to enact gruesome deaths. It's a classic for a reason, and the story goes on for eight more films.