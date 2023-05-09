Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is making his directorial debut with his first film, Fool's Paradise. The movie portrays a rags-to-riches story following a mute patient (played by Day) recently discharged from a mental health facility. He crosses paths with a film producer (the late Ray Liotta) who takes him onto a studio set to replace a problematic method actor to whom he bears an uncanny resemblance. There, the former patient adopts the name of Latte Pronto, or The Fool, as his new film star persona. Pronto's natural acting is reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin's The Tramp, down to the slapstick physical comedy and clueless demeanor. Yet, Pronto will quickly learn the true nature of fame and the filmmaking world as he's swept through work commitments and blends in with several kooky Hollywood characters.

Day has been working on the film since 2014 between seasons of the FX show It's Always Sunny. It was announced in September 2018 and began production in October 2018 in Los Angeles, USA. The film ended up going through re-shoots in December 2021 after Day took on the advice and notes from Guillermo del Toro. With the film releasing, here’s how you can watch Fool's Paradise.

The satirical comedy will be released in the US and Canada on May 12, 20223. The film joins an already packed summer lineup with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, The Little Mermaid (2023), and Fast X, also releasing in May.

Will Fool's Paradise be in Theaters?

Yes, the movie will exclusively play in cinemas throughout the US and Canada. We are waiting on if the film will have an international release. As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but we will update this section if and when things change.

Fool's Paradise Showtimes

When Will Fool's Paradise Be Available to Stream?

There has been no official announcement yet of when Fool's Paradise will begin streaming. However, the film will likely arrive at Hulu later this year. Hulu is the streaming home for all Roadhouse Attractions films after their theatrical run.

When Will Fool’s Paradise Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Like the plans for a streaming release, it's unknown when Fool’s Paradise will be released on DVD and Blu-ray, though the film will likely be available to rent or buy digitally via VOD before a streaming, DVD, or Blu-ray release.

Watch the Trailer for Fool's Paradise

The production company Roadside Attractions dropped the trailer on April 11. It opens with a mental health care facility where Day first appears as the unnamed mute patient and is introduced by his doctor. However, the doctor reveals that the patient will soon be discharged due to the lack of funds for the facility. Coming straight off a bus and having no choice but to live on the streets, the patient is spotted and picked up by a Hollywood producer, played by Liotta. The patient soon realizes he was brought onto the set as a replacement for an uncooperative method actor (Also portrayed by Day). Thus begins the patient's lucky break into Hollywood or, as he ends up being called, Latte Pronto (the common coffee instruction usually shouted at assistants on movie sets but is mistakenly assumed as his name). Without much understanding, Pronto is swept up by the studio and even gains an agent (Edie Falco), manager (Glenn Howerton), and publicist (Ken Jeong). The movie he joined successfully launched Pronto to fame with talk show appearances, red carpet premieres, more work with big-time eccentric directors (Jason Sudeikis), and even a romance and marriage with his female costar (Kate Beckinsale). Yet, the life of a celebrity comes with ups and downs that Pronto and his publicist must navigate.

More Movies like Fool's Paradise That You Can Watch Right Now

Fool's Paradise is a satirical film that explores the cultures of filmmaking and celebrity fame. In addition to an underdog story of a simple nobody becoming widely popular, the movie seems to also draw the curtain on the less glamorous reality of show business. The industry that produces our entertainment of films proves to be a rich setting for several movies that have come before. Such movies include the following that give insight into characters that achieve the major success that leads to valuable or difficult lessons.

The Artist (2011) - The Oscar-winning film hails from France and saw significant success due to its nostalgic story focused on the era of silent films. It follows George Valentin (Jean Dujardin), a silent movie star whose career is threatened by the rise of sound in "talkie" films. He guides a young actress named Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo), who quickly becomes the face of this new age in cinema. George suddenly must reconcile with the fact that this change in the industry is much bigger than he thought and must somehow save his career before he needs to declare bankruptcy. The movie presents the simultaneous rise and fall of these two actors due to the fickle nature of the business that determines their levels of fame and relevance.

The Jerk (1979) - Charlie Day cites The Jerk as an example of classic comedic rags-to-riches stories that Fool's Paradise takes after. Despite the comedy being quite dated and containing humor that toes the line of being appropriate today, The Jerk became the film that launched Steve Martin's career as a movie star. The story follows Navin Johnson, a naive young man from Mississippi who accidentally finds luck and success at every corner as he travels across the country. From joining a traveling circus to helping create an invention called the Opti-Grab, Navin accumulates a lot of wealth that he shares and sends back to his family. The film also strangely subverts the self-discovery of racial identity story with Navin, a white man, being adopted by a Black family.

The Circus (1928) - As mentioned previously, Latte Pronto in Fool's Paradise shares similar mannerisms to Charlie Chaplin's film persona, The Tramp. Chaplin's film The Circus also fittingly explores a rise-to-fame story where The Tramp stumbles upon a big-top circus and becomes the accidental star act. His natural clumsiness makes the crowds laugh and drives up ticket sales, much to the Ringmaster's delight. The Tramp befriends and eventually develops an unrequited love for a horse-riding performer who is constantly punished by the Ringmaster (who is also her stepfather). Despite the whimsy setting of The Circus, the story examines the often abusive environment of the entertainment business, especially in circus shows.

