Musicals have been a part of our viewing habits for generations and, beloved the world over, they will seemingly stay on our screens for many more. There are countless classic musicals that have been part of our lives for almost as long as cinema itself, from Alan Crosland's groundbreaking The Jazz Singer released in 1927 which is widely regarded as the first example of synchronized dialogue in a film, to the modern day musical movies of Damien Chazelle's La La Land and Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of West Side Story. Almost everyone can name their favorite musical, with many often citing the likes of Singin' in the Rain, The Sound of Music, or even The Greatest Showman as the jewel in their musical crown. One musical that often stands above the rest when that most impossible of questions is asked is Randal Kleiser's 1978 classic Grease.

The all-singing, all-dancing approach to musicals brings joy to the eyes of every viewer, using its unique style to often tackle terribly difficult subjects. Just like many other famous movies of its kind, Grease started life as a Broadway production by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. However, it is the film that has arguably launched it to timeless classic status. From the world-famous soundtrack to the beloved, endlessly quotable characters, and right through to the incredible set pieces that adorn our favorite songs, Grease has been a mainstay of our viewing habits for 45 years. It is that exact time gap that is being rightfully celebrated by the world of cinema this year, as we say happy 45th birthday to truly one of the greats. So, with that in mind, here is how and where to watch Grease to celebrate the 45th anniversary.

Is Grease Coming to Movie Theaters?

In perfect alignment with its anniversary celebrations, Grease is hitting theaters once again on Sunday, May 14, 2023. In case you miss that date, the movie will also be screened three days later, on May 17, 2023. Fans will want to grab their ticket as soon as possible, with seats likely to sell out fast given this movie's dedicated fan base. So prepare yourself because soon it'll be time to dress up as your favorite Pink Lady or T-Bird and get on down to your local theater.

Is Grease Available to Stream Online?

For those who can sadly not go to the theater to celebrate Grease's 45th, it is thankfully still available on certain platforms. Some may want to stay in the comfort of their own home and watch Grease on the small screen, although dressing up as a Pink Lady or T-Bird is still advised. While the movie isn't streaming anywhere at the moment, it is available for rent and purchase on most online video stores. You can use buy or rent Grease on Amazon by clicking the button below:

Watch the Grease Trailer

What better way to get in the mood to celebrate a film's anniversary than reliving the trailer that brought audiences together to watch it in the first place? The official Paramount Pictures trailer for Grease can be watched in the player above.

Does Grease Have a 4K Blu-ray?

Yes, indeed. Grease got its first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2018 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Over the years, the movie has also been released on DVD, VHS, and regular Blu-ray. If you'd like to add the 4K Blu-ray of Grease to your home media collection, you can buy it now using this link:

Grease 45th Anniversary Re-Release Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for showtimes and tickets for the Grease 45th anniversary re-release:

So What Is Grease About?

For those who have not yet watched or even heard of the movie, Grease follows the story of Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) as they find love throughout a turbulent senior year at Rydell High School in the summer of 1959. After meeting and falling in love during the summer break, Danny and Sandy went their separate ways. But after Sandy's parents decide to stay in America and enroll her in the local high school, they both end up spending senior year together. The highs and lows of young love are set to the quintessential movie soundtrack, with classics such as "Beauty School Dropout", "Summer Nights", and "Hopelessly Devoted to You" just three of the many wonderful songs that make up the musical element of Grease. The official plot synopsis reads:

"Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?"

For many, Grease constitutes one of cinema's most treasured love stories, with Danny and Sandy's rocky journey to find both themselves and each other a tale that has so far withstood the test of time. Recommended by many as one of the truly great musicals, what better time to watch it than the 45th anniversary?

More Grease Content That You Can Watch Now

Given its success over the past 45 years, Grease has understandably spawned many other versions of itself that can each be experienced in all of its glory today. For those who are truly dedicated to celebrating Grease's milestone, these two suggestions may just make your celebration the greatest of any.

Grease 2 (1982)

Starring the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer (Hairspray) and Maxwell Caulfield (Empire Records), Grease 2 follows the same style and themes made famous by the first, but with an all-new soundtrack and ensemble cast. Perhaps not as beloved as its predecessor, Grease 2 still stands as an enjoyable watch and one that perfectly fits the anniversary celebrations of Grease.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023)

Released right before the anniversary of Grease, Rise of the Pink Ladies is a spin-off series focusing on the titular gang of best friends that make up one-half of the two great gangs that appear in Grease. Starring the likes of Jackie Hoffman (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Asst. Principal McGee, Madison Thompson (Ozark) as Susan, and Marisa Davila (I Am Not Okay With This) as Jane, Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in Rydell High some years before the events of Grease and gives fans an insight into the lore that surrounds the timeless story of the original.

