Easily one of the most anticipated movies of Summer 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 represents the biggest conclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame. The original Guardians of the Galaxy is fondly remembered by fans as one of the MCU's funniest films, but it was also a movie that, in hindsight, was vital to the franchise's long-term success. In one fell swoop, Marvel Studios and filmmaker James Gunn took a crew of relatively unknown characters and turned them into household names, ultimately becoming one of the MCU's biggest success stories. That momentum continued with a stellar sequel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the band of intergalactic goofballs found themselves having a massive role in the Infinity Saga conclusion with both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As the release date for the third and possibly final Guardians of the Galaxy film inches closer and closer, many eager fans are likely wondering how exactly they can see what may be the most emotional entry in the franchise yet. Luckily, we here at Collider have you covered. Without further ado, here is exactly how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Make sure to get your Walkman players ready by this weekend, because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 invites audiences everywhere to "Come and Get Your Love" this Cino de Mayo on Friday, May 5th, 2023.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Releasing in Theaters?

Being one of the shiniest jewels in Marvel's esteemed crown, it should come as no surprise that the Guardians of the Galaxy saga will be making its triumphant return exclusively to theaters.

When Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will eventually be coming to Disney+, though it likely won't be until July at the earliest. While last year we didn't have to wait too long for films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love & Thunder to hit the streaming service, the most recent two entries in the MCU, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania notably took a longer amount of time to reach streaming.

Your one-stop shop for nearly all things Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and of course Marvel, Disney+ currently has two main subscription plans available. The Basic package provides access to the service's entire library all with limited ads. Typically, the Basic plan costs $7.99 USD per month, but if you're interested in getting Disney+ right now, you can take advantage of a limited-time offer where the first three months of the service are discounted at $6.99 USD per month. Alternatively, there's the Premium package, which removes ads entirely and allows titles to be downloaded for offline viewing, all for $10.99 USD per month.

Disney+ also has a total of three bundle deals available for those who also desire access to Hulu and/or ESPN+. First is the Duo Basic plan which includes both the basic plans for Disney+ and Hulu, costing $9.99 USD per month. Then there is Trio Basic, which includes ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ and Hulu, costing $12.99 USD per month. Finally, there is Trio Premium, which removes most ads (not including live events) and allows select titles to be downloaded for offline viewing, costing $19.99 USD per month.

When Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be on Blu-ray and DVD?

As of now, there is no set date for when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. It will likely be available on the same date or shortly after it becomes available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider as we'll keep you updated on those dates once they're announced.

Watch the Trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shows what the team has been up to since Avengers: Endgame. We got a brief tease of that in their cameo appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but now we see that many members of the titular group aren't able to escape their pasts. This includes Peter (Chris Pratt) still not quite being over the death of his timeline's version of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as well as Rocket (Bradley Cooper) once again facing the man responsible for his genetic modification. Complete with tons of comedy, gorgeous visuals, and intimidating new threats in the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), the first look at the film already teases a wild space adventure.

We got our second look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when the second trailer was released during Super Bowl LVII. The trailer has a lot of laughs, yet can't help but feel like a precursor to an emotional farewell. Peter continues to try and connect with Endgame's variant of Gamora, who has no memories of him or their relationship. Plus, Rocket requires his surrogate family's help with confronting the High Evolutionary, whose plans to create the perfect organism at any cost create a major threat to the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy.

Are the Prior Guardians of the Galaxy MCU Films Available on Disney+?

If you're a Guardians of the Galaxy fan, a subscription to Disney+ is practically a must. Not only are both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 available to watch on the platform, but Disney+ is also the home of their other appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, there's also the direct prequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that being The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is only available on Disney+.