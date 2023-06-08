Just over 10 years ago, on April 4, 2013, NBC debuted its television adaptation of Hannibal. Based on the Thomas Harris novels, Hannibal centers on the early relationship between Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) as they assist the FBI. Though not exactly a first-of-its-kind series, Hannibal became known for pushing the boundaries of NBC, especially in how it presented its content and leaned into horror aspects. The series was unfortunately canceled at NBC after three seasons but was lauded across the board. It swiftly gained a strong and dedicated fanbase, known as Fannibals, who have continued to push for a fourth season for nearly eight years.

Hannibal was created Bryan Fuller, and boasts a stellar ensemble cast who brought Thomas Harris' characters to life in a fresh way. Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen lead the charge as Will and Hannibal, with a remarkable chemistry that not only propelled the series but also easily sold the relationship between their characters. Laurence Fishburne played Jack Crawford, an FBI special agent who oversaw the Behavioral Science Unit. He worked alongside Caroline Dhavernas as psychiatrist Dr. Alana Bloom, Hettienne Park as BSU investigator Beverly Katz, and Scott Thompson and Aaron Abrams as forensic duo Jimmy Price and Brian Zeller, respectively. Hannibal also featured a slew of noteworthy recurring and guest cast, including Gillian Anderson as psychiatrist Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier, Lara Jean Chorostecki as tabloid journalist Freddie Lounds, Kacey Rohl as Abigail Hobbs, Raúl Esparza as Frederick Chilton, Richard Armitage as Francis Dolarhyde, Katharine Isabelle as Margot Verger, Michael Pitt and Joe Anderson as Mason Verger, Gina Torres as Jack's wife, and Eddie Izzard as Abel Gideon, among others.

As the fandom continues to celebrate the 10-year "Hanniversary," the series continues to expand its reach all these years later. If you are curious about the show and want to give it a shot, we've compiled a guide on where Hannibal is available to stream and purchase through various platforms.

What Is Hannibal About?

As mentioned, Hannibal took a closer look at the complex and intimate relationship between Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham. It followed the pair as they aided the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit to profile dangerous killers and catch them before they can do more harm. Unbeknownst to Will, Hannibal is also indulging in some unsavory hobbies of his own. While the series pulled inspiration from Thomas Harris' novels, it largely followed its own story and smaller plot lines, expanding upon the groundwork already laid by Harris. However, it also adapted more blatant storylines from Harris' work, most notably Red Dragon with the introduction of Francis Dolarhyde. It also touched upon the original Hannibal book, as well as dropped tidbits about Hannibal's past via odes to Hannibal Rising. Throughout the show's three seasons, Hannibal offered a variety of cases, each more grotesque than the last.

When and Where Did Hannibal Premiere?

Hannibal first debuted on April 4, 2013, and recently hit its 10-year anniversary. It premiered on NBC where it ran all three of its seasons. The Season 3 finale aired on August 29, 2015.

Is Hannibal Streaming Online?

Yes, Hannibal is available for streaming. Currently, it's available to watch on Hulu. It was previously available on Netflix and Prime Video but has since been removed from both platforms. For now, there's no indication if it will return to either platform or head to NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Is Hannibal Available on DVD and Digital?

Hannibal is still available to purchase in a physical format, both on a standard DVD or Blu-ray. Each season can be purchased individually or as a complete box set from your retailer of choice. They come with a variety of bonus features, including commentary, gag reels, and more. Digitally, Apple TV is the primary source, with the option to purchase single episodes or full seasons. Here's the link where you can purchase the complete series on DVD:

Who Were the Creators of Hannibal?

Hannibal was created, written, and executive produced by Bryan Fuller, who won over hearts earlier in his career with the gone-too-soon series Pushing Daisies. Much of Fuller's career has been in television, with him in various roles for shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods, and Dead Like Me. More recently, Fuller executive produced the Shudder series Queer for Fear. He will continue leaning into horror with his upcoming feature Dust Bunny, which reunites him with Mads Mikkelsen, and he will also be helming the Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake.

NBC's Hannibal also had the late, great Martha De Laurentiis on as executive producer. De Laurentiis was an integral part of the greater Hannibal universe. She executive produced earlier movies in the franchise, including Hannibal (2001), Red Dragon, and the prequel feature Hannibal Rising. Additional executive producers include The Neon Demon's Sidonie Dumas and Christophe Riandee, Hemlock Grove's Elisa Todd Ellis and Katie O'Connell, and David Slade (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse). Alongside Fuller, the series was also written by Steve Lightfoot. The stunning food shown throughout the series was largely thanks to food consultant Janice Poon. The score was composed by Brian Reitzell, who previously scored God's Time, American Gods, and more. James Hawkinson (Bel-Air, The Man in the High Castle) served as cinematographer for a majority of the series, with Karim Hussain and Michael Marshall stepping in for a few episodes. Series directors include Slade, Michael Rymer, Guillermo Navarro, Vincenzo Natali, Tim Hunter, and more.

How Many Episodes Does Hannibal Have?

Hannibal has a total of 39 episodes across its three seasons. Each season is 13 episodes long.

More Delectable Shows Like Hannibal That You Can Watch Right Now

Bates Motel (2013-2017)

Debuting just a couple of months before Hannibal, Bates Motel also took the prequel route with its story. The series revisits Robert Bloch's iconic Psycho character Norman Bates, who first appeared on-screen in Alfred Hitchcock's adaptation. Bates Motel centers on a young Norman (Freddie Highmore), who relocates to White Pine Bay, Oregon with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), after the death of his father. While there, Norma and Norman start up their motel business, but things are a bit tougher than they anticipated. Meanwhile, the series chronicled Norman's life as his psyche began to unravel, and showcased the deep and complex relationship between the mother and son duo.

Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Mindhunter headed down the true crime path, taking a look at the FBI as they dug deeper into the psychology of notorious serial killers including Ed Kemper and Son of Sam, as well as pulling inspiration from real life for additional fictional characters. Set in the 1970s, It followed FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they built up the FBI's profiling sector. Part of what set Mindhunter apart from similar shows is how it stripped the "glamor" aspects of FBI profiling, instead focusing more on the nitty-gritty of the work while also exploring the darker sides of human nature.

Dexter (2006-2013, 2021-2022)

Dexter made quite an impression on viewers when the series first premiered, as the title character Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was a serial killer viewers could... root for? Based upon Jeff Lindsay's novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter, the show primarily follows Dexter, a blood spatter analyst for Miami Metro Homicide by day and a serial killer by night. However, Dexter isn't your run-of-the-mill serial killer, as he only targeted those he believes deserve it. To do so, he operates with a code handed down by his adoptive father Harry (James Remar). The show initially ran for eight seasons total, ushering in memorable baddies from the show's first main antagonist the Ice Truck Killer to John Lithgow's Trinity Killer and more. Following the less-than-satisfying finale, the series returned in 2021 for a 10-episode revival, formally titled Dexter: New Blood, which was set 10 years later and saw Dexter living a new life.

